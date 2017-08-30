Juno Thera Is Not Kite Pharma. We Are Short Juno.

The degree of the sympathy trade that has taken place in Juno appears unjustified. If Juno spikes in 8/30/17 morning trading, then we anticipate that we will add to our short position.

Juno Therapeutics (JUNO) is up in sympathy with the Kite Pharma (KITE) buyout that valued Kite richly. The marketplace is attempting to apply a valuation to Juno that reflects the value of the Kite CAR T lead product. However, the Juno CAR T lead product is nowhere near the level of development stage of the Kite product. The link to the Kite site provided above shows how much farther along the development of Kite's products are with products in Phase 2/3 trials. Juno has only one product that is just now beginning recruiting for a Phase 1 trial. This disparity between these two companies is a huge and extremely material difference between Juno and Kite.

The significant dissonance between the stage of development for the pipelines of these two companies, Kite and Juno, precludes them from comparison with each other.

In fact the Juno lead product in only now recruiting for a Phase 1 trial that may or may not succeed. Juno's lead CAR T Phase 1 trials have not been assigned a start date and may not complete for one year, two years, or more. If the Juno product advances beyond Phase 1, then it may fail in Phase 2 trials or Phase 3 trials. It is possible that the Juno lead product may never even reach FDA review, much less market. IF (big if) the Juno product ever reaches FDA review, then that event could be a number of years into the future. Kite's CAR T product is much further along in its development and this is the reason why Kite has been acquired and not Juno. In no universe should the Juno pipeline and products be compared or valued equally with the more advanced Kite pipeline for its products. And no reasonable investor would consider the stock valuations of Kite and Juno to be measured in any similar fashion. Simply put, Juno's sympathy trade with Kite is unjustified.

Please compare the advanced stage of development for the Kite pipeline vs the very early stage of development for the Juno pipeline in the two graphics below. Kite's lead CAR T products are in Phase 2/3 trials, while Juno's lead CAR T product is just now recruiting for only Phase 1 trials (the Kite pipeline is shown first in blue, Juno's pipeline is shown second in orange):

If any sympathy trade were to be applied to the valuation of Juno at all, then it would reasonably factor in the huge amount of risk and many years time ahead for this early development stage stock that has not even begun its Phase 1 trial for its lead CAR T product. A 10% pop in Juno's share price from where it began it's recent move from $27 per share would have been very generous as a sympathy trade price move. The nearly 50% move that has taken place in Juno is an aberration that can only be attributed to the psychology of markets. The Dutch tulip bulb mania in the 1600's comes to mind.

In fact, it is possible that the market will return the share price of Juno to fill the gap on the chart back to $30 in coming sessions. The initial enthusiasm for Juno's stock will likely fade quickly as the market dissects the stark contrast between Juno and Kite. Juno is not Kite and as the market recognizes this fact, it will likely be reflected back into the price of Juno's stock.

Sympathy trades often unwind quickly when the market recognizes the significant differences that exist between companies. When the market recognizes the shortcomings of the stocks that traded higher in sympathy with the market leader, then these less attractive stocks are sold lower. Juno is not Kite.

Juno is a development stage biotech with increasing losses that topped $100 million for the second quarter of 2017 and losses of over $182 million so far this year. Juno only has an early development stage pipeline with all of its 10 CAR T cell product candidates just in Phase 1 of trials or in no trial at all. Just two of these ten trials are listed as "Phase 1/Phase 2" as shown on the company's website.

Of these ten product candidates only one is currently recruiting for a Phase 1 trial. This lead CAR T product of Juno has not been given a date for the start of the phase 1 trial. There is no guarantee that this trial will ever be scheduled to begin at any date whatsoever, but since Juno is now recruiting for this early stage trial it is likely to commence at some point. The completion date of the trial is unknown. And of course the results cannot be speculated upon. As we all know, a Phase 1 trial is usually just a stepping stone in the very long 3 Phase process required for advancing towards FDA approval.

Juno's CAR T product may or may not have value in the present or in the future. It may or may not reach Phase 2 trials, or Phase 3 trials. It may never reach FDA review. It may or may not pass FDA review. It may or may not get to market. And IF (still big if) the Juno product ever gets to market, it will be late to market with competitors like Kite being earlier to market. Then there is the issue of efficacy in comparison with competing drugs that will already be in the marketplace. Clearly, Juno has many hurdles to overcome and absolutely no guarantee that the company will ever overcome any of these very difficult challenges.

Rationally, we can factor all of these risks, and many others, into the price of Juno's stock and determine that the current sympathy rally in Juno may be much too extreme in the price appreciation that has taken place in this stock. While some price movement higher is justified based upon the rich valuation that Kite was acquired for, the move from $27.50 to $46 on the chart over the last six sessions may be considered very extreme. While some price appreciation is expected for Juno in this sympathy trade, the last 2-day move of 40%+ is likely unjustified. Juno is a money-losing company with no other products in its pipeline. There is no guarantee that Juno will survive or remain solvent if its CAR T product/s do not succeed.

It is possible that Juno will need to issue more shares in the future in secondary offerings in order to remain solvent and continue the expensive operations of its R&D. This potential issuance of more shares would be dilutive to shareholders.

No Buyout Of Juno Is Likely At This Time

Juno is an early development stage company with a highly speculative pipeline that is a very long way from ever advancing past a Phase 1 trial, much less being reviewed by the FDA. As such, it is unlikely that Celgene (CELG), who owns 10% of Juno, will acquire Juno at this time. For the same reasons that Celgene is not likely to acquire Juno at this time, no other company is likely to acquire Juno at this time either. And even if an acquisition did take place the risk has increased that any buyout price would be BELOW the current market price that Juno trades. This is known as a "take under" when market speculation has gotten ahead of a company's actual valuation. In the current case of Juno a take under would result in a buyout price below $45 per share. We do not believe that any company will seek to acquire Juno at this time at this elevated price. Again, Juno is not Kite.

This article provides some background on why Juno is not a likely takeover target. Juno is up for the past two days on the tailwinds of the Kite buyout but it does not deserve the extreme overvaluation that it currently is being traded. This overvaluation would likely serve to discourage any company from making an offer for Juno at this time. Why not wait until the stock trades back down to more reasonable levels. Even better, why not wait until the company actually has a viable product prior to considering any acquisition? Candidly, right now the Juno pipeline has about as much value as a patch of blue sky. There is not a single product in Juno's CAR T pipeline that has even completed Phase 1 trials. So what is it that any acquisitor would be buying? And how would you value the hopes and dreams of any early development stage company? We do not believe that Juno is an attractive buyout target at this time. Juno is not Kite.

In addition, Juno's third to market status in the CAR T space may or may not make their product less competitive, but it likely is not a positive. The 20% increase in share price in after-hours trading Tuesday, on top of Monday's $5.75 gain, may have pushed this stock too high too soon. There are a number of competitors in this space that might be more attractive to the limited number of potential acquisitors for this type of an oncology treatment.

Summary and Conclusion:

Trader's Idea Flow believes that buying in Juno may currently be way overdone and very unjustified at these levels. As the market recognizes the stark contrast between the market leader Kite and an inferior company like Juno, the idea of a sympathy trade will likely be more appropriately valued with Juno trading back down lower. The significant dissonance between the stage of development for the pipelines of these two companies precludes them from comparison. Kite is the market leader. Juno is a wannabe company that is a very long way from achieving Kite's current success. And Juno simply may never even achieve the success that Kite has currently earned. Juno is simply a highly speculative, early development stage stock that is losing increasing amounts of money.

Juno's valuation has been stretched by an extreme amount in highly speculative trading that is indicative of a late-stage bull market. There is no justification for Juno shares to be trading this far above its 6/9/17 close of $21.68. Accordingly, we have sold Juno short above $44 per share.

We recognize that like Dutch tulip bulbs in a bull market, a stock can trade at levels above what a reasonable investor might consider an appropriate range. But these price spikes are generally temporary. We believe that the market will differentiate Juno from Kite relatively quickly and that Juno represents a very good opportunity for a short sale at prices above $44.

However, we all know that markets can become over-extended for unreasonable periods of time. And we know that stocks can trade higher than we would reasonably expect. For these reasons please always use hedges/stops on high-risk trades like this Juno short sale.

