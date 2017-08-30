Public Storage Inc: End Of Personal Storage Boom?

I've been a booster of Public Storage Inc (PSA) since January 17th on Seeking Alpha. On my Marketplace service, Public Storage is one of my favorite long-term buys, and is so for a few reasons: The company has a record of substantially raising its dividend and acquiring making ideal, hard-to-find acquisitions in personal storage amid a time of steady, secular growth in personal storage demand. In addition, Public Storage has little debt, which makes it a great stock for income investors to sleep well on.

Public Storage's growth has been decelerating for the last handful of quarters, and the reason is pretty straightforward: There are many new competitors coming into the space, and all of them are acquiring storage real estate or just building new capacity. It looks as if supply could be catching up with demand, and that is putting downward pressure on rates as companies start to scramble for potential tenants. Is this just a soft patch, or is personal storage becoming commoditized? If the latter is the case, what should investors do? That is what this article aims to look at.

Continued deceleration

Growth is slowing down across the board. Public Storage's net income declined by a little more than 1%, going from $280 million in the same quarter last year to $276.7 million this year. However, all of this decline is due to a foreign exchange loss on European debt, which, due to accounting reasons, was taken from earnings this quarter when the loss was realized. Not accounting for that, there was an increase of $9.8 million in equity earnings. That's an increase of 4% or so. That's all right, but it's not the growth investors in this business are used to seeing.

Same store revenue increased 3.3%, which is also good, but not what it used to be. Also worth noting is that same store facility costs rose 5.4%, mostly on increases in property taxes, repair and maintenance. Funds from operations, perhaps the most important metric in determining a REIT's profitability, increased a paltry 1.3%. Make no mistake about it: both the top and bottom line are decelerating, and that could mark the end of a long-lived trend of high growth from Public Storage.

Rent growth decelerated in nearly all markets, with Seattle and Los Angeles being the couple exceptions. Houston continues to be the worst-performing market, and I'm sure that after Hurricane Harvey that situation will only be exacerbated. Revenue in Houston declined 15% on the quarter, due in part to flooding toward the end of the second quarter but also due to new supply and a generally weak economy there.

As far as revenue deceleration goes, Atlanta actually decelerated the fastest. Revenue from New York City grew 2.25%, but even that was down substantially from the 3.8% revenue growth seen in the same quarter of last year.

In response to the emerging competition, Public Storage is now spending on advertisements, both on TV and the internet. That should hopefully drive volume in the coming quarters, but even management said that it would not be surprised of net income from operations, or NOI, went negative soon. Hopefully that doesn't happen.

The commoditization of personal storage?

Public Storage's investment thesis has been pretty straightforward: As Americans become more mobile, and move around more over the course of their lives, there is an increasing demand for reliable personal storage. That has been a long-lived, generational trend, but is it a trend that supply has now caught up with? If so, what happens to the stock?

Long-term chart of Public Storage.

That question is an important one to ask, not least because, even with shares down significantly, Public Storage still trades about 20 times FFO, and that valuation is predicated at least somewhat on the expectation of decent growth ahead.

The one saving grace for this investment is its dividend, which, at this price, yields nearly 4%. I believe that the dividend puts a solid floor underneath this stock, and it's hard to imagine investors continuing to flee when the yield is this high, especially considering that Public Storage has the cleanest balance sheet one could imagine, and with little debt to speak of. The dividend today is about 75% of funds from operations, and so I do not expect anything more than minimal dividend growth in the immediate future.

I'm willing to continue recommending Public Storage despite the slowing growth and increased competition within the personal storage industry. I say this not only because Public Storage has arguably the best-known brand in America for personal storage, but also because management has an excellent track record in investing in properties when the time is right (there were no acquisitions last quarter). Management are proven capital allocators and the dividend is quite generous. For this reason, I still like Public Storage, but I believe investors need to keep a close eye on this one. If personal storage is going to become plentiful and commoditized, the investment thesis behind Public Storage will have changed.

If you're interested in Public Storage, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I am personally long this stock, and will continue to write update articles on this stock when doing so is both material and relevant. Also, I have a Marketplace service which allows me to write on broader, actionable, dividend-centered topics which would not otherwise fit the format of a 'free' article. I invite you to have a look at that as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.