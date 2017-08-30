Fidelity National Information Services Looks Ready To Grow Again

FIS has already done a very good job of integrating Sungard, and there are still opportunities to exploit on both costs and cross-selling.

I can't say that FIS (NYSE:FIS) (also known as Fidelity National Information Services) hasn't felt more love this year. While some growth concerns have stalled out the stock a few times in the last three years, the shares have risen more than 20% year to date, outperforming peers like Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) and Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) and more or less keeping pace with First Data (NYSE:FDC).

While FIS certainly isn't as cheap as it was, the shares still hold some appeal as the company looks toward improving underlying conditions. Not only is management executing very well with its integration of Sungard, it's leveraged to expanding interest margins among its bank customers, aging IT infrastructure, and growth overseas. With the potential to drive FCF growth in the high single digits to low double-digits, FIS's share price could approach $100.

Will Banks Step Up Their Spending?

FIS is among the leading providers of outsourced IT solutions to the banking industry, offering a range of products for transaction and account processing, payment processing/solutions, risk management, compliance, and so forth. Fiserv is larger overall in market share terms (more than twice the size if credit unions are included), but FIS is a leader at the larger end of the market ($1 billion or more in assets), where it leads Fiserv with over one-third share.

FIS's basic model is attractive. Close to 90% of revenue in its IFS segment (which addresses primarily domestic banks) is recurring, with contracts averaging around five years, and a meaningful portion of the revenue is tied to account and transaction volume. Banks tend to be sticky customers (as they can ill-afford significant operational disruption), and among those banks that outsource their IT needs, it is estimated that only a low single-digit percentage change vendors in any given year.

There are several attractive underlying drivers for FIS today. First, FIS facilitates a lot of things that banks want to do. Many banks are trying to grow their card businesses, and about 20% of FIS's revenue comes through facilitating card businesses (including activating cards). FIS also helps banks go digital and mobile; while mobile and online banking isn't a revenue-generator per se for banks, it is an increasingly important competitive element and it does help facilitate cost cuts elsewhere within banks. Last and not least is the potential for analytics to drive more demand for FIS and more growth for bank customers – banking transactions create a wealth of data and the right analytical tools can help banks tailor and market revenue-generating services for their customers (services that, based on the customer's demonstrated behavior, would be of use).

Another driver concerns the state of spending and spending priorities at banks. In the recent low-rate/low-spread environment, many banks were fixated on cutting costs. As net interest margins expand again, though, there will likely be more interest among bank customers in IT reinvestments designed to spur or support growth. Many banks have also found themselves under greater regulatory scrutiny and the increasing regulatory burden (and the rate of change in regulations) is leading them to look at outsourcing as a more effective way of keeping up.

Last and least is an opportunity to benefit from increased adoption of outsourcing. Where Fiserv has traditionally been more interested in mid-sized banks (and Jack Henry more with small-to-mid-sized banks), FIS has focused on larger players. While these customers can offer substantial revenue potential, they can be tough nuts to crack – these banks have much larger budgets and can handle more of their IT needs in-house.

To that end, FIS management has previously reported that out of the 135 largest banks, only 28 outsource their core platform (FIS serves 26 of them, with Fiserv serving the other two). This could change over time, though. First, there's a management transition underway in the industry where older CIOs are retiring and incoming (younger) executives are more comfortable with outsourcing. Second, it's getting harder for banks to recruit and retain the IT talent they need to maintain the systems. Third, the increasing complexity of bank IT systems is making it a riskier proposition to go it alone – the biggest of the big aren't in much danger, but I believe at least some of those 100-plus largest banks will turn to outsourcing in the coming years.

Sungard Offers Several Opportunities

FIS has always been a highly acquisitive company, but the acquisition of Sungard in 2015 was a bigger swing than most (with an enterprise value of over $9 billion). Sungard offers a lot to FIS, including a greatly expanded exposure to asset/wealth management companies and capital market players (traders, market makers, and so on). Prior to the deal, Sungard served around 90% of the 50 largest banks and 80% of the largest asset managers and insurance companies, and Sungard has already provided access and cross-selling opportunities to FIS for its banking offerings to some of these customers. So not only does Sungard expand FIS's total addressable market (with its offerings in trading software, data/network services, trade execution, analytics, corporate liquidity, risk management and so forth), it creates cross-selling opportunities.

Sungard also offers synergy potential, and that's no trivial detail. FIS has been an active acquirer for a long time and has earned a reputation for being quite good at achieving its synergy targets, but management is outdoing itself so far with Sungard. This deal is already on target for 60% better cost synergies than FIS's original guidance, and this is pointing the way toward improving margin leverage in the years to come.

Opportunities And Challenges

One other worthwhile driver to note with FIS is overseas growth. FIS generates around three-quarters of its revenue in the U.S., and about 10% from Latin America and Asia-Pacific (combined), but markets like Brazil and India offer above-average long-term growth potential. Many of the drivers relevant to U.S. banks apply here (aging IT systems, increasing regulation, increasing customer demand for more sophisticated offerings), but there is the added kicker of underlying growth as many emerging market economies are significantly under-banked.

All of that said, there are challenges FIS has to address. I think you could argue that FIS, Fiserv, and Jack Henry haven't been among the most dynamic innovators in the outsourced IT space. While I'll grant that banking is a more conservative market where there may be quite a bit of skepticism toward new mousetraps, I think it is critical for FIS to drive innovation if they are to convince large banks that they will be better served outsourcing to FIS than building proprietary internal systems.

FIS also has some challenges from the nature of the market(s) it serves. The EMV conversion spurred growth in its payments business, but that has slowed significantly as that conversion process has matured. It's also well worth noting that banking really isn't a growth business in the U.S. anymore – more banks (at least among the $1B+ asset group) are closing branches than opening branches, the U.S. is certainly not under-banked, and M&A is a risk factor as it shrinks the addressable market. That said, given FIS's focus on larger banks, it seems to me that they're incrementally more likely to be on the side of the buyers (good) than the sellers (bad) relative to Fiserv and Jack Henry.

Revenue growth this year and next is likely to be lackluster on an as-reported basis, with underlying growth more in the neighborhood of 3% as the company digests the tougher EMV comps, the sale of 60% of its Capco consulting business, and the still-sluggish underlying banking market. As spreads improve and banks move past their regulatory challenges, though, I expect growth to re-accelerate into the mid-single digits and support long-term growth in the 3% to 4% range. On the margin side, the Sungard synergies and enhanced operating leverage should help drive FCF margins into the 20%'s in the relatively near future and support high single-digit to low double-digit long-term FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those cash flows back to present, I think a fair value in the mid-to-high $90s is appropriate for FIS today, which means okay (but not outstanding) upside from here. That said, momentum should be returning to the business and a few beat-and-raise quarters could lead to upgraded growth assumptions (not to mention improved sentiment).

I do worry that FIS is a little too popular; the stock has been strong, and it's well-liked (and well-covered) by the sell-side. Even so, though, it seems like the expectations baked into today's price are conservative, and FIS looks like a solid option in an expensive market that can further leverage the improving operating environment for banks.

