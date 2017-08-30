Is Hain Celestial Back On The Right Track

Hain Celestial (HAIN) has been a question mark for investors following the stock since the company was forced to delay the release of its 2016 Annual Report due to an "accounting issue" just over a year ago. An independent Audit Review later cleared Hain of any wrongdoing in the matter in November of 2016; questions remained. Doubters were well within in their right to be skeptical of HAIN shares. To be fair, just because the company's officers didn't do anything illegal doesn't make said company a screaming buy. In March, Hain received a notice of non-compliance from NASDAQ due to its late filings. This quasi-exile allowed the company to not only address the accounting issue at hand, but also to analyze what their financial metrics actually are and re-evaluate its business model. HAIN came out of this uncertain time a different company, one with a clear strategic plan and focus.

Engaged Capital

CEO Irwin Simon and team have been putting in tremendous effort to rebuild the company's image in the investment community. The manner in which they did so was through one of the most polarizing entities in equity markets -- an activist investor. At the end of June, Engaged Capital disclosed a 10% stake in HAIN, sending shares flying higher. While the investment community remains torn on the ultimate impact an activist has on a stock, I think it's a wildly different situation from company to company. In the case of Hain Celestial and Engaged Capital, I think an activist investor is very beneficial for both the company and its shareholders. The reason for my belief is that at this moment in time, what Hain needs is internal organization, a long term vision, and a plan to achieve that vision. All in all, Hain's likelihood of achieving those three pillars is enhanced by the presence of Engaged Capital.

On the 4Q FY2017 Earnings Conference Call (Hain's fiscal year is staggered about six months from the calendar year), CEO of North American Operations Gary Tickle outlined the four focal points of the company's new strategic initiative, first outlined after 3Q FY2017 results:

Focus resources on leading brands and products that represent 90% of [our] business, and which are outgrowing [our] entire business Drive cost out of [our] business and streamline [our] product portfolio and supply chain to reduce complexity Increase investment in our leading brands and consumer engagement with a focus on innovation where [our] cost savings will fuel [our] investment plans to create a virtual circle of growth Enhance [our] in-market retail activation within the store and online to improve sales execution with more effective trade investment

These initiatives have been kicked off in FY2017 and have achieved varying degrees of success which will be detailed below.

FY2017 Results

There are a lot of ways one can interpret Hain's Earnings Report but my attention is drawn to a statement from the Earnings Call that usually would be expected to hear from an executive:

We are really pleased that [our] fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017, on a constant currency net sales and earnings per diluted share [basis], were in line with [our] expectations that were outlined on June 22nd. - Irwin Simon

While many companies struggle to meet expectations, there was a inherent doubt that Hain would fail to achieve the targets it set out. Admittedly this doubt is born almost entirely out of skepticism about the past. Either way, the company has made up considerable ground in rebuilding its credibility in a short span on time.

With regard to its strategic initiatives, Hain has already reduced the amount of SKUs it makes available to consumers by 20% in what is being referred to as its "SKU Rationalization". This caused a $60 million revenue headwind but is consistent with its goal as the company's top 500 SKUs represent 94% of sales. Despite this product rollback, net sales still grew 2% on a constant currency basis. In terms of driving out costs, Hain delivered $45 million in annualized cost savings resulting from its Project Terra initiative. In total, Project Terra is designed to save the company $350 million over the next three years. These savings are earmarked to (partially) fuel the "virtual circle of growth" that Simon wishes to create around its top brands. To compensate for the lost sales from the SKU rationalization, Hain rolled out 200 new products in FY2017. Before jumping to the conclusion that Hain is merely replacing the products it took off the shelves please consider the broader strategic plan. This money will be reinvested in the company but in Hain's "leading brands" and consumer engagement rather than filling up stores with whatever product they feel like. The SKU rationalization, cost savings, and subsequent rollout are all stages in the larger process that is designed to increase the value of Hain's successful brands and let those brands drive future revenue streams. That statement essentially covers what the fourth strategic initiative says which in all honestly runs a little redundant after the first three points.

Outlook

Looking forward to next year, much of management commentary is placed within the context of its strategic initiatives and how it will impact the business and its results. Guidance is for sales to grow low to mid-single digits with EBITDA jumping 27%-36% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is pegged between $1.63 and $1.80 for an increase of 34%-48%. Hain's stock is hovering around $40/share at the time of writing which gives the midpoint of that EPS guidance a 23x price/earnings multiple. Unfortunately, Hain's historic price/earnings ratio is not a reasonable barometer for where it should be trading due to the much higher revenue growth figures Hain was producing in its early days of being a public company. It's not the cheapest valuation but also not criminally overpriced as there still is solid top line growth for a young company in a growing industry.

Conclusion

Hain Celestial was viewed as one of the top 2 organic food & beverage manufacturer 18 months ago along with WhiteWave Foods. Since then, WhiteWave has been bought out and Hain has had its name dragged through the mud. In my opinion, this earnings report should put Hain back on an investor's radar. Yes, they messed up. However, the mess was contained, cleaned up quick and a better, leaner company emerged. On top of that, there is still less attention from the investment community than there was prior to the ordeal and Engaged Capital is now here to advise Hain how to grow prudently in the future. Current valuations force Hain to the sideline for now but the stock should absolutely be kept on a watchlist. Any undue fall in share price will create a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.