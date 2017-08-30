Bank Of Montreal: Time To Worry About The Canadian Real Estate Market?

Some investors are worried about the real estate market in Canada and its possible impact on the operations of Canadian banks, but Bank of Montreal (BMO) looks like a safe investment right now. The company offers solid growth, a high dividend yield and regular dividend increases and is thus worthy of a closer look by income focused investors.

The Canadian housing market has been in growth mode for a couple of years now, and some investors fear that the real estate market could be in bubble territory right now.

With growth rates like the ones we see in the above image that sentiment (about a possible price bubble) is not surprising, after all we see that the prices in markets such as Toronto have grown a lot -- almost thirty percent in just one year.

House prices being high is not a problem for banks though, and even if house prices would decline substantially from the current level that would not necessarily mean problems for banks such as Bank of Montreal.

Country wide mortgage delinquency rates in Canada are at a very low level, both on absolute terms as well as relative to the US housing market, and when we look into Bank of Montreal's results we see that the company's credit portfolio is looking quite strong:

We see that the majority of Bank of Montreal's mortgages are insured (by the Canadian government), the loan to value ratio of the uninsured part of the portfolio is just 52%. That means that housing prices would have to fall more than 48% for the average mortgage to not be covered by the respective house's value any longer -- even in a worst case scenario a price cut by 50% seems quite unlikely.

Delinquency rates at Bank of Montreal's assets is just 20 base points, which underlines that there is very low default risk -- that is, among other factors, due to the fact that Bank of Montreal is rather conservative with the loans it is giving out: New originations are at just two thirds of the respective house's value, thus even in a scenario where house prices fall by 20% or even 30% the average new mortgage would still be more than covered by the value of the respective real estate asset.

Bank of Montreal thus looks like a rather low risk investment, which makes the company's compelling growth rates even better:

During the most recent quarter Bank of Montreal was able to grow its net earnings by six percent, the growth rate over the first three quarters of the current year is even better, at 16%.

Bank of Montreal is paying out a meaningful amount of its earnings to the company's owners, via share repurchases (four million shares in Q3, which is equal to 2.5% of the float on an annualized basis), but primarily via dividends:

Bank of Montreal has paid its most recent dividend this week, at C$0.90 per share per quarter the current dividend yield is 4.0% (C$0.90 is equal to $0.72 and the current share price is $72).

The dividend growth rate over the last couple of years was about five percent, which isn't extremely high, but which is not bad at all when we factor in the high current dividend yield as well as the low payout ratio (just 44% in the most recent quarter) -- a secure payout at more than twice the broad market's yield with some dividend growth (that easily makes up for the impact of inflation) is not a bad thing in the current environment, where fixed income alternatives are offering substantially lower yields with no chance for capital appreciation or increases in the annual payout.

At roughly eleven times this year's as well as next year's earnings (earnings are expected to grow by three percent in 2018) Bank of Montreal's shares are not looking expensive, not relative to other banks and especially not relative to the broad market. This shows that right now could be a good time to enter a position for those interested in Bank of Montreal's shares.

Takeaway

The Canadian housing market has seen strong price gains over the last couple of years, but that is not per se problematic for Canadian banks such as Bank of Montreal. The company's loan portfolio looks solid, delinquencies are very low and most of its mortgages are insured.

Bank of Montreal offers a 4.0% dividend yield with solid dividend growth and a quite low dividend payout ratio, which means that investors who hold the company's shares will likely continue to benefit from strong income that keeps growing at a rate that easily beats inflation going forward.

