Estee Lauder Says 'Not For Sale' - And Remains An Above-Average Stand-Alone Operation

Recent acquisitions give the company more growth, but also more 'air' on the balance sheet.

Estee Lauder (EL) has experienced an interesting couple of weeks. Shares popped higher after a beat on both the top and bottom lines to wrap up fiscal 2017, then takeover rumors surfaced. I held off on my annual checkup on the company until the rumors cleared, just in case there was some truth to them. Now that the company (which is still controlled by the founding family) has explicitly stated that it is not for sale, I'll review its full year results.

Return on invested capital remains above average

Estee Lauder consistently generates "headline" double-digit returns on invested capital and fiscal 2017 was no exception. I created the below model (and all others in the rest of the article, unless otherwise noted) using data from the firm's 10-K.

The firm's headline, unadjusted ROIC fell by almost 2% year-over-year. Last year's numbers (and the corresponding calculations) can be found in my previous article here. Fiscal 2017 also experienced notable one-time charges, however, which were mostly related to restructuring - so I decided to adjust for this by excluding them from operating profit and recalculating Estee Lauder's ROIC.

Compared to fiscal 2016's return on invested capital ex-charges, ROIC still slipped by over 1.5%. Return on invested capital of around 20% or more is still impressive, however.

I'd also like to adjust the firm's weighted average cost of capital as well, due to the fickle and subjective nature of estimating a true cost of equity. The below chart shows a range of equity costs along with their resulting impact on the firm's overall cost of capital.

We can see that even in an extreme scenario, where the cost of equity is 20% (highly unlikely for such a quality firm), the company would still earn relatively wide "economic profits" - where ROIC exceeds WACC.

Estee Lauder also utilizes a sizable amount of "off-balance sheet" financing in the form of operating leases, however. So next, I'd like to adjust for these by capitalizing them. Some might disagree with this adjustment, but I personally think adding theses leases into the capital structure paints a better picture of economic reality.

Operating leases, relegated to the footnotes, but still there...

To start the process, I discounted the firm's operating leases using its pretax cost of debt as the discount rate.

After arriving at the present value of these leases, I then inserted them into the firm's overall capital base.

Estee Lauder's debt-to-equity ratio jumps to 1.29x for fiscal 2017 after capitalizing its off-balance sheet leases, up from 2016's lease adjusted D/E ratio of roughly 1.13x. This also impacts its operating profit and ROIC as well.

I adjusted its operating profit, aka EBIT, below to account for the leases.

Then, taking taxes into account, I arrived at an adjusted net operating profit after tax, or NOPAT, divided it by the adjusted capital base, and arrived at ROIC (adjusted for operating leases).

The firm's "lease-adjusted" ROIC is much lower, but we still need to adjust for the firm's one-time charges for comparability purposes.

After excluding charges that were likely one-time in nature (such as goodwill impairment and restructuring charges), ROIC comes in at roughly 14.65%, not only lower than the originally advertised numbers but also lower than last year's ROIC with the same adjustments. ROIC (adjusted for charges and accounting for operating leases) using the same methods last year came in at roughly 17.24% by my estimates.

Operating profit grew this year, but the capital base expanded at a quicker rate, diluting the firm's ROIC, but looking at the adjusted ranges of WACC below (that factors in the impact of capitalizing the firm's operating leases), it still appears that Estee Lauder earns economic profits, even assuming an abnormally high cost of equity.

I also think that the capital base has largely expanded due to recent acquisitions of companies like BECCA Cosmetics and Too Faced, which has filled up the balance sheet with larger amounts of goodwill than the firm has traditionally carried on its books.

The acquisitions haven't just increased the size of the balance sheet, however, but have also already begun to contribute to the company's growth. Estee Lauder said during the fourth quarter that "Incremental sales from the Company's recent acquisitions of Too Faced and BECCA contributed approximately 2 percentage points of the reported sales growth."

To wrap this section up, I'd say that Estee Lauder's economic moat shines through the numbers, as illustrated by its wide economic profits. I'd also say that this indicates that it's an above-average operation and that its management is skilled at capital allocation, but due to the decline in ROIC, perhaps monitoring management a little closer is a good idea going forward to ensure that declining ROIC at the expense of sales growth isn't a "new normal".

Solid earnings quality, backed by robust cash flow

Next, I'd like to examine earnings quality and cash flow.

Net income has been backed by free cash flow for the most part over the last five years, and especially in the last three - which indicates solid earnings quality. The strength of Estee Lauder's cash flow can also be further illustrated by looking at it in the context of its sales.

The company's free cash flow generating abilities have accelerated over the last three years, where double-digit amounts of sales were turned into FCF. This is impressive, and it will be interesting to see if this is a sustainable trend going forward. If it continues to consolidate its share of the global prestige beauty market, perhaps it can keep this trend alive going forward as it gains more scale and increasing dominance. I think its expansion into e-commerce and direct-to-consumer could also be a boon to free cash flow going forward if the company can successfully "cut out the middle man".

After considering the quality of earnings, I also decided to examine them from the eyes of the equity holder. To accomplish this, I decided to break down the firm's return on equity into five analyzable pieces with the below DuPont.

At first glance, sequential increases in ROE have almost exclusively been driven by the magnifying effects of increasing leverage, as the firm's asset base has continued to expand. While I can't dispute this fact when looking at its weakening asset turnover, I think margins need a closer look.

Due to one-time charges, margins are likely understated. If we strip out these charges, I put EBIT margins (while also utilizing an average three-year tax rate) closer to 16.22%, versus a 2016 EBIT margin (ex-charges) of roughly 15.50%. I calculated "Adjusted" ROE for fiscal 2016 at roughly 32.79%, and below, I have estimated it for fiscal 2017 as well.

It appears to me that underlying margins and ROE have both improved, coupled with the modestly increasing leverage that magnifies returns to the equity holder.

Valuation

Shares of Estee Lauder are trading at more than 30 times its earnings, a steep price tag even for a company that has historically traded at a rich multiple of over 26 times earnings or more rather consistently when looking at its five-year average and thirteen-year median valuations.

Both GAAP and management's "non-GAAP" numbers indicate an expensive multiple. I also decided to estimate the implied growth rate embedded in the current share price, however, using a variety of discount rates and GAAP EPS for fiscal 2017:

I arrived at the first two discount rates by doubling and tripling the firm's 10-year bond yield but soon decided that these rates might be a little too low - considering that they are likely distorted due to the prolonged low rate environment. I therefore also included more conservative discount rates as well.

Management is guiding for diluted EPS in the $3.60 to $3.70 range for 2018, which would equate to 7.46% to 10.45% GAAP bottom line growth. This tells me shares are likely fairly valued using (my personally favored) discount rates in a range of 10% to 12% - assuming EL hits the bottom range of guidance. Perhaps shares are even slightly undervalued if it blows earnings out of the water this year.

I also decided to run the numbers using management's non-GAAP numbers, too.

Management is guiding for 2018 adjusted EPS of $3.87 to $3.94, or 11.53% to 13.54% growth. Management also indicated that currency would be beneficial this year, stating that:

The positive currency impact on the sales growth equates to about $.09 of earnings per share. On a constant currency basis, before charges associated with restructuring and other activities, diluted earnings per share are expected to increase between 9% and 11%.

This tells me that the market is still pricing in less growth than management expects, even at the more conservative discount rate range of 10% to 12%, so perhaps shares still have room to run - despite the lofty starting price tag.

The bottom line

Estee Lauder is growing like a weed, partly through acquisitions. I'll be watching the firm's balance sheet and return on invested capital a little closer going forward if it continues to acquire more firms, but the numbers still indicate that it maintains a competitive advantage that allows it to earn economic profits. I think this is likely due to its size (it owns roughly a quarter of the global prestige beauty market, according to Morningstar) and enviable brand portfolio that can't easily be duplicated by competitors, if at all.

Valuations are steep here, leaving no margin of safety, but if it can continue to grow earnings at a double-digit clip, I think that they might remain elevated. I'll hold my shares, therefore, as long as the firm continues to out-earn its cost of capital by a wide margin and grow at an above-average rate.

