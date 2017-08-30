JTA: Nifty Little Fund

Income Idea subscribers received a more detailed analysis along with in-depth thoughts beyond the numbers and implementation ideas.

We take a deep dive into the fund looking at the recent changes to the portfolio and the performance.

The Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund currently yields a managed 7.61% distribution and is trading at a discount of 5.40% to its Net Asset Value.

Two down, Four to go!

The next fund on my list of closed end funds to update is the Nuveen Tax Advantaged Total Return Fund (JTA). It is a nifty little fund that I originally wrote about in th article "JTA: Some Relief For The Tax Bite."

I feel bad I did not follow up on the fund as it really is "pretty cool" even for someone in the financial services industry.

One of the big selling points for me is that in this fund Nuveen marries two terrific managers and multiple strategies into one closed end fund.

As I have written in my previous article,

Nuveen is targeting this fund to investors who are looking for attractive tax-advantaged income, a hedge against rising interest rates and inflation, with a secondary focus on growth opportunities.

So how has the fund performed over the last year? Where does it belong?

If you have not done so already, please read the initial article on the fund where we go in depth on the strategy and the selling points.

Fund Updates

Let's start with taking a look at the current fund allocation. If you read my initial article you will recall that I had a bit of a challenge trying to make sense of the asset allocation which stated that cash and cash equivalents were over 10%. After digging through the holdings it seems that a number of the institutional preferred stocks are categorized under the equivalents bucket.

Source: Nuveen JTA Website

Currently almost 70% of the portfolio is invested in equities. Symphony Asset Management is managing the 17.5% senior loan portfolio and the balance is made up of cash and "equivalents."

Since our last look, the fund's equity allocation is higher while the senior loan and cash equivalents have fallen a few percentage points.

Looking next at the top holdings we can see a lot of household names such as Oracle (ORCL), Dow Chemical (DOW), and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).

Source: Nuveen JTA Website

Anyone who was looking for a portfolio of global equities can now own it at a nice discount.

The top 10 holdings make up 23.9% of the fund so while it is not too concentrated, the fund is still taking some meaningful positions.

Looking at the fund by industries we can see that about 25% is in banks and insurance companies. This is in line with the fund being invested in preferred stocks and a number of the institutional preferreds.

Source: Nuveen JTA Website

Taking a broad look at the fund we can see it is currently made up of 214 securities, 46% of which are foreign:

Source: Nuveen JTA Website

One important metric for me is the credit quality of the underlying portfolio.

Source: Nuveen JTA Website

As we can see from the data provided, while the majority of the credit is not quite investment grade, it is not too "junky" either.

While many high yield and senior loan funds hover around the B/CCC credit, this fund is predominately BB or greater, with more than 69% of the fund being BB or better.

Not Rated securities do not scare me as much as lower rated securities as often times NR does not mean junk; it may simply mean the offering was too small to have it be worthwhile to rate the security OR an institution wanted to "take down" the entire deal themselves and did not need a credit rating for their security.

Performance Update

At the time of our last article JTA yielded a managed distribution of 8.02% and was trading at a discount of 6.03% to its net asset value. Today the fund pays a distribution of 7.61% and is trading at a discount of 5.40% to its NAV.

Source: CEF Connect

Looking at the chart above we can clearly see the fund's price per share and NAV grew over the last year with the discount to NAV opening up in Q4 of 2016.

Taking a look at the discount/premium over the years we can see that today's discount to NAV is in line with historical norms, excluding the deep discount to NAV during the 2008 Financial Crisis and the two periods of premiums in 2006 and at the IPO.

Turning next to the performance, let's examine the price, nav and total return.

Year to date the fund achieved a total return of 19.91%. The price per share has increased 14.58% while the underlying NAV increased 7.78%. The discount to NAV has closed down significantly in the first few months of the year.





Looking further out over the last year we can still see the fund has done well achieving a 15.93% total return. The fund's price per share and NAV performed in line achieving 6.22% and 4.58% respectively.





This fund is really interesting in that it is almost in essence a "balanced fund" you would typically find in an open end fund format. The difference here is that is a Global Equity + Preferred Stocks + Senior Loans.

In order to get a decent comparison we can take a look at the fund against the iShares Global 100 ETF (IOO), the PowerShares Bank Loan ETF (BKLN), and the iShares Preferred ETF (PFF). All three ETFs represent a component of the closed end fund. The real difference in the performance will be due to the positive or negative effects of leverage.





On a year to date basis, the closed end fund has clearly outperformed in total return.

Looking next at the 1 year number we can clearly see where the fund was sold off in Q4 2016 with other preferreds and closed end funds, even though the vast majority of the portfolio are global equities.





Looking further back to the last 3 years, we can see that the fund ended up performing in light with peers even though it had a slightly bumpier ride.





Looking back over 5 years we can clearly see the difference in having some leverage and active management. JTA was able to outperform a global equity ETF even though it is only dedicating 60% or so to global equities.





Looking slightly further back to the earliest in common date, we can see the trend continue.





One thing that I am more and more interested in is to see how the closed end funds may perform during another crisis. Removing the PowerShares Bank Loan ETF (BKLN), we can see some long term data.

And there it is.

If we are looking at a complete market cycle, about the last 10 years, we can see JTA took a significant fall compared to the iShares Global 100 (IOO) and the iShares US Preferred Stock ETFs (PFF).

The primary culprit? Leverage.

Even though the fund has been the best performer out of the group since the rebound, it also took the deepest fall which meant it also spent a lot more time trying to dig itself out of one. This is critical for long term buy and hold investors.

More to the point, this is also "what's wrong" with traditional index investing such as throwing all of your money into index funds which do not do follow any proactive risk management strategies.

There are critical points in time when markets are arguably "cheap" or "expensive", in particular with closed end funds and their discounts to NAV.

Bottom Line

As a fan of traditional "balanced" and "go anywhere" open end funds I feel the attraction to this closed end fund. It has certainly performed as expected.

With two quality managers found in NWQ and Symphony, I am not surprised to see the fund outperform the ETF peers.

At the same time I am not at all surprised to see the fund "blow up" in the last financial crisis. After all, it is a levered closed end fund. You would be hard pressed to find a closed end fund which can provide such results which did not perform horrendously in 2008.

Today the fund presents an opportunity for a few investors.

If you are looking for equity income or just want to pick up a basket of global equities at a discount... this fund is worth a look.

On the other hand, if you are looking for stable income and like the closed end fund format, there are likely other funds that are available at a deeper discount that focus primarily on those areas, such as the Nuveen Credit Strategies Fund (JQC) which I discussed in my last article.

Bottom line, it is a nifty little fund that performs well. It does however come with a warning label founds on most other closed end funds and when the right circumstances pop up, this fund, just like other closed end funds will likely suffer.

For more information about the fund, please take a look at the fund's website here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.