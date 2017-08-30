Brown-Forman: Best For Those With A Long Term View

Shares are rather expensive right now, short term upside thus seems limited.

Brown-Forman (BF.B) (BF.A) is a beverages company that continues to grow at a solid pace, and the growth outlook remains positive. Investors have to pay a premium price for the company's shares though, which limits upside in the short term, thus I believe that shares of the company are primarily attractive for those with a long term view.

Brown-Forman's first quarter results beat analyst expectations for the top line as well as for the bottom line:

The company recorded a revenue growth rate of nine percent, whilst its earnings per share grew by an even better 27% year over year.

Let's take a closer look at how the company manages to generate such high earnings growth rates with revenues growing by single digits only:

Brown-Forman's net sales (excluding excise taxes) were up nine percent, and gross earnings were up nine percent as well -- the first factor that explains the company's operating leverage is the pace of advertising spending and, more important, the pace of SG&A expenses: Those did not grow as fast as the company's net sales (SG&A expenses actually were down year over year), which explains how the company's operating income could jump 14% year over year.

Management is proud of its cost cutting efforts:

With a focus on bringing those overhead expenses down Brown-Forman should be able to deliver further margin expansion going forward.

Brown-Forman's net income grew by 24%, compared to a 14% operating income growth rate, which was primarily the result of a lower tax rate -- since the company's tax rate of 28% in the most recent quarter will likely not fall much further (except if we see a tax rate reform), investors will likely not benefit from that factor going forward, thus net earnings growth more in line with the company's operating income growth seems realistic.

The company's earnings per share growth rate is positively impacted by another factor though:

Brown-Forman keeps shrinking its share count, the diluted share count has dropped by almost ten million over the last year -- this explains why Brown-Forman's EPS grew by 27% whereas its net income was up by 24% only.

Due to a solid balance sheet and cash flows coming in well above the level required to pay the company's dividends I believe that investors will continue to benefit from a solid pace of share repurchases going forward.

Looking at the future I see several positives:

1. The long term trend for the global alcoholic beverages market is strong, total sales are expected to grow by at least five percent annually through 2024 -- even if Brown-Forman does not capture any market share at all (which the company could to organically or via acquisitions), this alone provides for a solid top line growth rate for many years.

2. Brown-Forman is seeing strong growth rates in its high-price products:

Brown-Forman's total sales are growing at a solid pace, but especially its high priced premium products are growing very fast: This poises well for the company's margins going forward, and could boost the company's top line growth rate in the foreseeable future.

3. The company's guidance for the current fiscal year (which has started in May) is quite positive and has been raised during the Q1 earnings announcement:

Brown-Forman now expects that its earnings per share will come in at $1.85 to $1.95 during FY2018, which, when we use the midpoint of its guidance, would mean a double digit increase over the trailing twelve months EPS number of $1.71.

Despite Brown-Forman's good operational outlook, shares will not necessarily rally much over the next couple of quarters though:

BF.B PE Ratio (Forward 1y) data by YCharts

The company's shares trade at 26.8 times this year's earnings and at 25.7 times next year's earnings -- that's a quite high valuation for the company's shares, both relative to the broad market as well as on an absolute basis.

Analysts expect that the company will grow its earnings per share by eight percent annually over the next five years, which is a solid growth rate, but which does not necessarily mean that the company's shares will grow much over the next couple of years. If the company's EPS grow to $2.52 over the next five years, but the PE ratio drops to 22, shares would trade at $55 in 2022 -- that would be a total return of about ten percent over the next five years, with a 1.4% dividend yield on top.

Brown-Forman is a solid company with favorable long term trends working in its favor, the company owns some of the best brands in the industry and has good financials, but the current valuation means that upside in the short term is likely rather limited, I believe. Brown-Forman is thus primarily attractive for those with a very long term view that want to hold the shares of the company for a very long time, not so much for those seeking some share price gains in a couple of months or quarters.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.