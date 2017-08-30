The Royal Bank of Canada - Poised For A Bullish Move

Macro trends move in favor for Canadian banks

On July 12, overnight interest rates in Canada moved from 0.5% to 0.75% representing the first interest rate increase in over 7 years. The interest rate hike was supported by increased consumer spending that dampened the effects of the crash of oil prices in 2016. The BOC said real gross domestic product (GDP) is now expected to grow by 2.8% in 2017, up from the April outlook of 2.6%. These two announcements are extremely positive for the Canadian banking sector. Increased interest rates will mean higher profit margins on loans the banks issue and a stronger economy will mean lower defaults on those loans. In addition Sherry Cooper, chief economist at Dominion Lending Centres, said she expects another rate hike in the fourth quarter of this year from both the U.S. and Canadian central banks. More good news for the sector through 2018 and 2019.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) – The leader in Canadian Banking

Of the big five banks, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) and Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) have been consistently outperformed by the other 3 banks in growth of net income, revenue, and stock price. For these reasons, I don’t mention them in my comparison today.

RY vs. TD vs. BMO

Bank Beta Dividend Yield (%) Market Cap EPS P/E RY 0.71 3.74% 136B 7.35 12.66 Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) 0.54 3.72% 119B 5.06 12.75 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 0.65 3.89% 60B 7.95 11.64

Net Income growth YoY

Bank 2015-16 2014-15 2013-14 2012-13 RY 4.36% 11.39% 6.95% 11.94% TD 11.48% 1.75% 18.59% 2.84% BMO 5.76% 2.17% 2.24% 1.65%



BMO

The table above illustrates that BMO cannot compete with RY and TD in their aggressive growth of net income over the past 5 years. In this past Q2 BMO reported weak earnings with decreased income Q/Q in Capital Markets and, U.S. and Canadian P&C banking. BMO has a 5% lower ROE compared to RY however they have slightly better price/book and price/sales ratio with 1.5 and 2.7 respectively. Despite BMO's strong stock price in the past 5 years, RY has consistently shown stronger, more profitable quarters on a more consistent basis then BMO. For these reasons, the two most appealing Canadian banks are RY and TD.

TD

Between RY and TD there is arguably no difference. TD has more attractive ratio’s, as seen in the table below, but RY has a 3% higher return on equity percentage and much better EPS than TD. Between RY and TD, it really comes down to which ratios you value more. Both are attractive at these levels.

Bank Price/Book Price/Sales Price/Cash Flow TD 1.7 3.4 2.6 RY 2.0 3.5 4.3

You may have noticed some large disparities between net income growth between RY and TD in 2015-16. One of the reasons TD outperformed RY in the 2015-16 net income growth period was due to the rising USD/CAD rate. The exchange rate soared 18.9% between 2015 and 2016 adding aggressively to the income reported by TD in its U.S. retail banking segment. It is important to note that this past quarter, U.S. retail accounted for about 20% of TD’s total retail banking earnings.

Recently TD has come under fire after being accused of pressuring employees to meet unrealistic sales targets and push unneeded financial instruments onto customers (The stock dropped 5% after the news was announced). Although less severe than Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), in a similar situation Wells Fargo was fined $185 million for fraudulently opening credit card accounts for customers.

For these reasons, my recommendation goes to RY due to the possible risk of any fines related to TD’s employee tactics. Both TD and RY are strong long-term picks, however, RY has outperformed TD by 8% over the past 5 years.

Note: This percentage changes depending on what day you look at. Usually less of a gap between the two.

RY vs. TD vs. BMO last 5 years

Source: Tradingview

A Closer Look at RY

RY is the largest and most profitable bank in Canada. They continue to grow all aspects of their business at an impressive rate. One highlight is their wealth management business which posted 13% Q/Q increase in net income. This was due in part from the $79 million in income from City National Bank, a U.S. subsidiary.You can expect see City National Bank become an increasing income source as they have added over 450 new staff to aid an expansion across the U.S.

Despite a 0% Q/Q increase in net income, RY absorbed $120 million in severance package expenses resulting from trimming 450 staff, mostly in corporate offices. RY also invested heavily into artificial intelligence this past quarter further trying to explore financial technology options. RY is well diversified across all segments of banking with retail and commercial banking accounting for only 50% of net income. In the third quarter, RY hiked its dividend by 5%, to 91 cents a share – twice the increase most analysts expected.

Net Income (millions) Wealth Management (millions) Insurance (millions) Retail and commercial Banking (millions) Capital Markets (millions) Investor/Treasury Relations (millions) RY $2796 (0% Q/Q) 486 (13% Q/Q) 161 (-3% Q/Q) 1399 (3% Q/Q) 611 (-9% Q/Q) 178 (8% Q/Q)

*Where Q/Q is quarter over quarter

Source: Quarterly Results

Source: Tradingview

Technical Analysis

As you can see from the graph, RY has been trending downward since hitting its peak at about $100/share. In particularly, since the beginning of June RY has been having lower highs and lower lows, a textbook downward trend. However, RY just posted an extremely strong quarter, hiking its dividend. This coupled with rising interest rates could be the catalyst for RY to break its downward trend. Investors can expect a strong bullish move if the share price breaks the downward trend outlined and the 50-day MA and 200-day MA, colored in red and blue respectively. When you consider the positive macro trends and bullish technical analysis trends in combination, RY could easily reach $100 before the end of year. Of course, investors should watch for RY to break key resistance levels such as the one outlined at the $97 level. Finally, investors should be aware of the interest rate decision occurring in October of this year. You can expect to see an even stronger 2018 for RY if another interest rate hike happens.

Summary

To conclude, RY has an excellent management team that has consistently beat analyst expectations. As interest rates begin to rise profitability will rise as well, with RY’s CFO saying that the benefits of the hike will be realized in 2018. Despite TD being a close competitor, RY has outperformed TD over the past five years and found ways to capitalize on the Canadian market exceptionally well. Investments in artificial intelligence will hopefully yield profits over the coming years as the finance industry begins to move towards automation. RY has had exceptional growth in bottom line profit, dividend growth and is competitively priced in comparison to other banks in the space. Using the technical analysis and value approach, RY is an excellent buy over the next couple of years for an investor with a moderate to low risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Charts and certain data were acquired on August 24,2017. Some of this data may have changed.