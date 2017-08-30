Borr Drilling Could Save The Day For Both Ensco And Atwood Shareholders

Involvement of Borr could lead to a win-win-win situation for the shareholders of all parties involved.

Investors should prepare for Borr to either make a competing offer or pick up certain Atwood assets on the cheap.

I have covered Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) previously, so investors should view this article as an update to my earlier publishings on the company.

Norway-based newcomer Borr Drilling continues to shake up the offshore drilling industry.

Photo: Jackup rig "Atwood Orca" - Source: OffshoreEnergyToday.com

The company started last year by picking up two modern jackup rigs from defunct Hercules Offshore and more recently acquired industry leader Transocean's (NYSE:RIG) entire jackup fleet in a much-noted transaction.

Borr Drilling is backed and spearheaded by a couple of former Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) executives. More recently, former Noble (NYSE:NE) executive Simon Johnson was promoted to the CEO position.

The company's largest shareholder (20%) is Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), the world's leading oilfield services company.

Borr Drilling currently has a market capitalization of $1.1 billion and no debt. The company has recently been approved to uplist its shares from the Norwegian over the counter market to the Oslo Stock Exchange. Investors should read the company's newly published prospectus to get more insights.

Borr's stated strategy is to "establish itself as the preferred provider of drilling services in the shallow water segment of the global offshore drilling market".

That said, the company has not limited itself to acquiring only shallow water assets as already evidenced at the beginning of the year when Borr was reported to have made an unsuccessful $75 million bid for the 6th generation ultra-deepwater drillship Sertão.

Attentive readers of Borr Drilling's financial statements will have already noticed that the company has recently "entered into forward contracts to purchase shares in international drilling companies".

The prospectus offers more insights as it states that "the Company entered into forward contracts to purchase shares in a listed rig company for a total amount of approximately USD 58 million with settlement in fourth quarter 2017."

After Tuesday's SEC-filing we know that these forward purchase contracts relate to shares of Atwood Oceanics (NYSE:ATW) which is currently in the process of being acquired by Ensco (NYSE:ESV).

Digging a little bit deeper into Ensco's SEC-filings, the company provided a detailed description of how the merger process evolved:

As it turned out, Atwood had been previously approached by a competitor referred to as "Company D" which culminated in receiving a non-binding indication of interest to combine with Atwood on April 25 at an exchange ratio which valued Atwood at an implied equity value of $11.00 per share, a 40% premium to Atwood's April 24 closing stock price.

The Company D proposal indicated that the transaction would not be subject to any financing contingency and contained a request for a 30-day exclusivity period for the parties to conduct due diligence and negotiate definitive agreements.

But Atwood overplayed its hand by demanding an even higher premium which caused "Company D" to walk away from the proposed combination, ultimately opening up the door for Ensco.

With the Atwood stake purchase disclosed by Borr today, one could assume that "Company D" was Borr Drilling, but things don't add up given the additional details provided by Ensco:

All-stock offer Atwood would not have accepted an all-stock offer from a company only listed on the Norwegian OTC. Transaction not subject to financing contingency As Borr has already spent most of the $800 million raised earlier this year for payments related to the purchase of Transocean's jackup fleet, the company would have needed to raise more equity or arrange debt financing to come up with the cash required to repay Atwood's roughly $1.3 billion in debt.

In fact, I would assume that "Company D" was Transocean, particularly after the company's recent announcement to acquire Songa Offshore.

Obviously, Transocean has been looking to acquire competitors for some time now and judging by the premium involved as well as the absence of a financing contingency despite the need to come up with more than $800 million in cash to repay Atwood's credit facility, the industry leader remains the best guess here.

On the flipside, the acquisition of Atwood would have been a very aggressive bet on an impending industry recovery while the Songa purchase has turned out to be a purely defensive move.

Ensco also refers to "Company C" having analyzed a potential combination with Atwood in 2016 but decided not to pursue a transaction due to market conditions. Most likely, Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO) is referred to as "Company C" here.

The filing also notes "Company B" which was contacted by Atwood in September 2016 but never followed up with any indication of interest in combining with Atwood. My guess for "Company B" would be Noble.

Lastly, "Company A" indicated preliminary interest to combine with Atwood already back in February 2015 and on April 13, 2017 was asked by Atwood management if they would be interested in acquiring certain assets. "Company A" instead indicated interest of combining with Atwood but didn't follow through either. I would assume that Rowan (NYSE:RDC) was behind "Company A".

Admittedly, there's a lot of guesswork involved when trying to decipher Ensco's depiction of the merger background but given Transocean's recently demonstrated appetite for acquisitions, Diamond Offshore's well known caution at this point in the cycle, Noble's insufficient cash position and current legal issues and Rowan's well-known focus on jackup rigs, particularly in light of its new joint venture with Saudi Aramco, ARO Drilling, I am confident of having figured things out correctly here.

Obviously, Borr has not been in direct negotiations with Atwood before but nevertheless decided to purchase an almost 10% stake in the company over the past four months, so let's discuss Borr's possible intentions:

Derailing the merger with Ensco With the merger vote for Atwood shareholders currently scheduled for October, 5 and a two-thirds majority required for approval, Borr would need a considerably larger stake to prevent the merger. In this case, I would expect Borr to come up with a competing offer soon. Taking a stake in Ensco by using merger arbitrage While potentially lucrative from a financial perspective, the transaction wouldn't make much strategic sense as Borr's stake in the new Ensco would be too small to exercise meaningful influence. Building pressure on Ensco to split Atwood Atwood owns five jackup rigs with three of them constructed in 2012 and 2013. Moreover, the company has an existing, worldwide onshore organization with branches currently located in the U.S., UK, UAE, Malaysia, Australia and Singapore, something Borr Drilling would otherwise have to build up basically from scratch. While Ensco would most likely be happy to divest Atwood's administrative and onshore support operations, I am not that sure about those jackup rigs. Forcing Ensco to raise its bid for Atwood Given the deal's original rich premium, I really doubt this to be the case. Moreover, the transaction is already facing major opposition from some of Ensco's institutional share- and bondholders. Ensco might very well chose to take the $30 million breakup fee and walk away from the deal altogether. Positioning for the Ensco merger to be voted down Clearly, this is not the case. Should the Ensco takeover fail to get approval, Atwood's shares would undoubtedly have taken a major hit without Borr's recent disclosure. Borr could have easily purchased a large stake in Atwood at considerable lower prices after the termination of the Ensco merger.

At this point, it seems fair to assume that Borr will either come up with a competing bid for Atwood or is trying to get a hand on some of the company's shallow water assets.

Given Borr's listing in Norway, I am having a hard time envisioning Atwood to agree to an all-stock offer like it did with Ensco. Instead, Borr would, most likely, have to come up with a considerable amount of cash. At a cash takeout price of $10 per share, Borr would have to stem an additional $730 million in cash payments (remember, they already purchased roughly 10% in the company for $58 million). While certainly not an easy task, the company already demonstrated its ability to raise large amounts of equity earlier this year. Moreover, given its clean balance sheet, Borr would most likely be able to refinance Atwood's debt at favorable conditions. In effect, Borr would use less cash in the merger than Ensco.

Consequently, I would expect an all-cash offer by Borr to be perceived superior to Ensco's all-stock bid and the Ensco transaction to be terminated.

Moreover, there's also a possibility of merging Borr's operations into Atwood and keep Atwood's US listing with current Borr shareholders owning the majority of the combined company.

Furthermore, Borr could refinance the acquisition by selling some or all of Atwood's deepwater assets to competitors like, for example, Diamond Offshore. Depending on market conditions, the move could lead to Borr taking over Atwood's jackup fleet and onshore organization at little or even no cost.

With an outright acquisition certainly a real possibility, I would tend to Borr simply looking to cherry pick some of Atwood's assets in exchange for handing over their recently accumulated stake to Ensco and perhaps some additional cash consideration.

In the end, I could imagine Borr Drilling to acquire Atwood's entire jackup fleet and parts of the company's onshore operations in return for their shares and an additional $200 million cash payment to Ensco.

Taking a look at Ensco's most recent investor presentation, the company's rationale for the merger seems almost solely focused on Atwood's deepwater assets, so there should be no real problem for Ensco to hand over Atwood's jackup fleet to Borr, particularly in light of a potentially meaningful cash consideration.

Bottom line:

While Borr Drilling has yet to reveal its intentions with regard to Atwood, the recent accumulation of a close to 10% equity stake in the company has positioned Borr handsomely to either outbid Ensco by the means of an all-cash offer or force Ensco to the negotiation table in order to split up Atwood's assets.

Either way, Borr Drilling looks like an almost safe winner at this point as it now has multiple options to acquire certain of Atwood's assets on the cheap.

With Borr potentially stepping up to the plate, the position of Atwood shareholders has improved considerably as there's now a real possibility of a superior offer already being in the works.

Ensco share- and bondholders should keep their fingers crossed that Borr will come up with a competing offer enabling Ensco to walk away from a risky transaction that would have consumed half of the company's cash balances and considerably shortened its runway.

Personally, I picked up a large number of Atwood shares right after the start of Tuesday's session and will continue to watch the story unfolding over the next couple of weeks.

