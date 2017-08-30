Forks Deliver Nourishment

Uninformed critics likening it to Beanie Babies & tulips dates back further; they even try to frame the post-split price action as a harbinger of doom.

A fork in the road presents different paths to advance on – a defining moment in which a significant choice must be made. Such an event can evoke feelings of fear and uncertainty. A fork in the road is nonetheless preferable to a dead end.

A fork in the code is similar...

except each path can now be simultaneously explored.

Bitcoin, the Protocol



Bitcoin has always been an open source project, and inspired new meaning and possibilities to the concept of decentralization. It’s the global peer-to-peer network, combined with a proof-of-work system, that enables distributed consensus to build and maintain a secure, immutable digital ledger.

Decentralization is so vital to Bitcoin that there’s a term to describe the threat posed by mining power being too concentrated: a 51% attack. If one entity or syndicate controls a majority of the network hash rate they can manipulate transactions and mining rewards to their benefit. The impact of such an attack could range from crippling to deadly for the network and coin value.

There is no specific name for the threat of Bitcoin development becoming too centralized. In some ways the notion is oxymoronic – given the open source nature and growing popularity, of course the number of individuals that made contributions has increased over time. There is a select group with access to manage or maintain the Bitcoin Core code. But back when Bitcoin’s creator Satoshi Nakamoto left the keys to Gavin Andresen, that was essentially one person with direct access – so even this aspect trended toward decentralization.

Origins of the Scaling Debate

Achieving consensus via humans rather than hashes proved more challenging. Factions emerged over the past several years divided on how the network should evolve to accommodate transaction volume. As the chart below shows, average block size has increased roughly to a point of max capacity at 1MB. There are a number of issues with this that both sides want to mitigate or avoid, with loss of network functionality being the expected outcome of continued inaction.

While the two distinct scaling solutions found their most outspoken proponents recently, they were originally proposed by a couple Bitcoin legends no longer with us: Satoshi Nakamoto and the late Hal Finney. You may have heard of Hal as the recipient of the first Bitcoin transaction; a fun fact that, by itself, is far from sufficient for understanding the impact he had during Bitcoin’s infancy and perhaps even earlier. In December of 2010, Hal suggested the following:

Bitcoin itself cannot scale to have every single financial transaction in the world be broadcast to everyone and included in the block chain. There needs to be a secondary level of payment systems which is lighter weight and more efficient

- Hal, bitcointalk.org



Satoshi had posted his thoughts just months earlier regarding the implementation of a block size limit increase.

It can be phased in, like:

if (blocknumber > 115000)

maxblocksize = largerlimit

It can start being in versions way ahead, so by the time it reaches that block number and goes into effect, the older versions that don't have it are already obsolete.

- satoshi, bitcointalk.org

How did they collaborate and come to a grand vision for Bitcoin scalability? Unfortunately, they didn’t. Satoshi disappeared around this time leaving us only to wonder how these positions might have coalesced synergistically.

1st Split: The Community

Debate amongst the rest of the community played out in a less than grand or collaborative fashion, spiraling into a hostile battle of opposing ideologies between big-blockers and small-blockers. Advocates of a larger limit repeatedly tried to drum up support for a network-wide hard fork without splitting the chain, in the manner Satoshi described. Small-blockers were decidedly against any hard fork. They proposed updating the code with a user-activated soft fork and moved toward developing secondary level payment systems a la Hal.

Another early contributor and author of bitcoinj, Mike Hearn, published an article entitled Why is Bitcoin Forking? back in August 2015. He wasn't psychic. In it he details the case for (and drama around) a hard fork to 8MB, citing additional quotes from Satoshi and support from 2 of the 5 people with core commit privileges: Gavin Andresen and Jeff Garzik. After plans from this group gained steam but failed to reach rough consensus, Mike wrote again. In The Resolution of the Bitcoin Experiment he states, "despite knowing that Bitcoin could fail all along, the now inescapable conclusion that it has failed still saddens me greatly".

Fuel was added to an already fiery argument when the censorship resistant cryptocurrency community became censored. The most valuable and inclusive mediums to share ideas on the nascent coin had always been Bitcointalk and /r/Bitcoin. Ironically, both forums devoted to a decentralized network are run by the same individual. And it was at this point he made his stance clear, removing every comment and thread related to a big-block fork. Others have expounded on the topic, but ultimately the consequences of it all were: progress stalled and personal attacks ratcheted up, significant contributors left the dev group, and Reddit users broke into two very different subs with the addition of /r/BTC/.

2nd Split: Bitcoin Cash

So the small-block ideology won by way of knockout, and what was once a relatively popular proposal was relegated to pet project and clonecoin status. Bitcoin Cash came into existence this month with all time record setting crowds – totally record setting – lined up to sell the worthless BCash before it hit $0. Something interesting happened though. Buyers assembled too, and after dipping to around $200 it's back up more than 150%. The chain split resulted in two cryptocurrencies that, for the near term, may be able to coexist. Perhaps even thrive, with a combined value currently at $5000+.

Much of the article thus far has been an important preface for this statement: I am long Bitcoin Cash.

I haven't bought any... I just haven't sold any either. I'll grant the critics that it did feel magical to receive an equal amount of Bitcoin Cash for simply owning Bitcoin. I might purchase more, or sell most, over the next 6 months.

In order to be a buyer I would need more confidence in the network's security and development prospects. Whether individuals that parted with the core team will contribute to this specific project is unknown, but within the realm of possibility, and would be a bullish sign. Adjusting size limit alone may actually be the more conservative approach, and Bitcoin Cash should be rewarded if a vulnerability due to future code differences in Bitcoin were exploited. I also continue to monitor the mining distribution. Profitability of mining Bitcoin Cash jumped substantially in recent days and the large unknown majority shrunk, helping to alleviate some security concerns (remember 51% attack).

3rd Split?

The eventuality that three different chains emerge, with three separate Bitcoin-based cryptocurrencies trading on exchanges, is increasingly likely. There are other forks of the Bitcoin code, with Litecoin being most prominent; but presumably these variants will all be vying for the Bitcoin title. This week a widely supported soft fork took place, advancing the small-block proposal. The more significant event comes November, when Bitcoin hard forks and potentially splits again – in line with a compromise originally intended to bring unity.

SegWit2x is a product of the so-called New York Agreement, cosigned by familiar US players like Coinbase, BitPay, Purse, and Grayscale. It also has support internationally, with a diverse group of exchanges, miners, and businesses. An attempt at finding middleground between the tribes, SW2x activated the small-block soft fork, and plans to hard fork to what equates to larger block size limits. Not only are former lead contributors on board (Jeff Garzik heads development and Gavin signed too) but the economic majority seems to be clearly behind it.

Yet, any assumption that it will be a peaceful or civil split is optimistic at best. To quote directly from their statement last Friday, "No regular Bitcoin Core contributors support [SW2x]", and they view it as "a contentious deviation". That sentiment had been made apparent months ago when a leading voice in the camp implied it would be one of the cabal-controlled fork-a-week coins. So while a majority of the network might go 2x, the pure form of small-block ideology is still likely to be represented by Bitcoin Core developers and a surviving, backward-compatible SegWit (No2x) chain.

Up and Up

Some of the current Core contributors are part of what I call antiha, the militant anti hard fork collective. And Blockstream, a for-profit company that employs many of these open source developers and their acolytes, has often been accused of having ulterior motives for opposing bigger blocks. They recently published a thorough rebuttal to these claims, after framing nefarious incentives as the premise for miners' standing against SegWit. This movement has been responsible for creating unified technical and grassroots fronts, as well as comical Twitter parody accounts and squad gear. At times it has also been a purveyor of misinformation and character assassination attempts, wittingly contributing to the "rise of cryptohooliganism".

There's not much controversy when it comes to commits though; the small-block, UASF, No2x camp includes most devs that make up Bitcoin's braintrust. These are cryptocurrency pioneers and key contributors that produced and executed many of the previous upgrades, and they have some exciting innovations in the pipeline. Their open source technical research has supported enhancements in other projects, like Litecoin and Monero. It may seem fair to assume, at this point, that SW2x will be the dominant coin by market cap immediately following the split. But it seems reasonable to expect the protocol with the most top-shelf computer scientists and cryptologists will flourish too.

For proof contentious splits don't necessitate negative correlations in the subsequent coin prices, look no further than Ethereum and Ethereum Classic. In that example developers favored a hard fork, and were in sync with the economic majority as well – Classic still appreciated more than 1000% since.

A Bitcoin By Any Other Name...

New investors will have to ask themselves, Am I buying the right Bitcoin? Maintaining a position through the splits and holding onto each is my strategy for avoiding that question. The original moniker will be valuable for adoption, but these versions of Bitcoin will all have enormous upside and cleared paths to unleash development on. Each has its own wisdom to follow: Bitcoin Cash, the wisdom of the creator; Bitcoin Core, the wisdom of experts; SW2x – or perhaps just Bitcoin – the wisdom of the crowd (intended as frameworks, and certainly not to speak for Satoshi, though his recently posted exchanges are enlightening).

I witnessed the epic fail of Mt Gox and still my long term conviction never wavered, up until the development gridlock. There are inherent security sacrifices in chain-splitting which is why deliberation lasted multiple years; however, the final dispute resolution mechanism is succeeding and Bitcoin's darkest hour is coming to an end. If you have exposure through an intermediary though, like GBTC, this may raise new and important questions for the future of your investment. Those of us controlling our private keys can expect a gift early this year, in November. MERRY CHRISTMAS & HAPPY HOLDING!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN & BITCOINCASH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have no position in GBTC and no plans to initiate one.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.