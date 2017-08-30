In a recent Bloomberg article, hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, recently stated "It's lonely being bearish". According to the article,

"A year ago it was easy," the 58-year-old wrote in an investor letter seen by Bloomberg News. "China was slowing, world trade was creaking, Europe was not recovering and the oil price was hitting new lows. A year later, to be bearish feels lonely, despite the fact that the reflationary story of the past year looks difficult to sustain."

The key factor in the sustainability of the reflation trade, in my view is the direction of the Chinese economy (FXI) (YANG). It is the hinge on which the current global recovery rests. The authorities in China have an important reason to not shake the boat right now and that is the near term political reshuffling in the Fall. After this takes place, the Chinese government will emphasize financial regulation over economic growth. They will be more willing to tolerate financial instability, once the current leadership is ensured. China faces a dilemma of a highly leveraged corporate sector, over-reliance on heavy industry, over-capacity, diminishing returns on investment, and bubbly home prices. The Chinese investment led credit engine is out of steam and the credit inflow channel must be shifted to the consumer. I don't think this will happen overnight and this consumer rebalancing will be difficult if unemployment rises as a result of corporate capacity cuts, housing price and net worth declines, and WMP's faltering.

The yuan will have to depreciate as the PBOC lowers interest rates in response to the downturn and this currency deprecation will provide a needed boost the Chinese exports. I don't think this is the end of China or a true global crisis, but markets will exaggerate it once it hits, as they always seem to do. In fact, after China recaps it's banks I think it will be one of the greatest times ever to invest in China, but right now there is a long way down first.

Back in the United States, financial markets are severely underpricing the path of monetary policy and interest rates. First and foremost, the Fed's balance sheet strategy is quite important and I don't think it will be taken in stride by the market with zero turbulence once it is announced. Considering the impact QE had on financial markets, real yields and financial conditions, reversing these policies is also going to have an impact, regardless if Federal Reserve officials currently say it is going to be boring or uneventful. Markets are very complacent and overly dovish about the Federal Reserve's tightening cycle. According to CME Group Fed Fund futures there is only a 39% chance of one or more rate increases by March 2018. New York Fed President William Dudley recently said he would support a move in December of this year. U.S. treasuries are overbought in my view.

I think Janet Yellen will be replaced as Fed Chair. Her speech at Jackson Hole strongly opposed financial deregulation putting her at odds with President Donald Trump. My personal opinion for the likely candidate is Stanford economist John Taylor. John Taylor invented the Taylor Rule, a tool for setting monetary policy based on mathematical rules and economic data, not individual judgment or discretion. Interestingly, the Taylor Rule would right now assign a much higher Federal Funds Rate (TBT) (TLT), indicating monetary policy is currently too easy. A John Taylor appointment would be very hawkish.

Volatility across asset classes is historically low and risk sentiment is very optimistic. Remember it wasn't that long ago in early 2016 when China concerns and Federal Reserve tightening concerns were at the forefront of the market. As the Fed went on pause throughout 2016, these fears abated, but I think they will return as the Fed exceeds market based interest expectations and unwinds its balance sheet. This would in theory increase bond yields, putting upward pressure on the U.S. dollar and be a negative for emerging market corporations who have borrowed heavily is U.S. dollars.

Emerging market currencies (EEM) and equities will likely be under pressure. I believe we are on the cusp of an emerging market crisis, specifically emanating from China. Metals (GDXJ) (GDX) (GLD) (SLV) and mining sectors look particularly vulnerable as China is a major demand center for these commodities. China's economy will be much weaker in six months to one year from now. Investors in China should focus on Caixin PMI data (released this week), China GDP growth, industrial production and retail sales (both of which recently missed expectations), and yuan stability.

I would encourage investors not to be too pessimistic on the U.S. dollar. The DXY index is heavily weighted against the Euro (EUO) (DXGE). I believe the Euro currency has appreciated too much, too quickly and will face a sharp decline. I predict parity with the U.S. dollar (UUP). The reason is, I think bets on hawkish ECB policy and Eurozone tapering will collapse as China experiences a hard landing. The Fed oppositely will be more inclined to look through global and emerging market headwinds as transitory while continuing to gradually tighten policy. This return of monetary policy divergence will mark the beginning of a large upward move in the DXY index. Eurozone inflation is not durable or self-sustained and it would be a policy mistake for the ECB to tighten too early. It risks a Japan-like (DXJ) (FXY) secular stagnation scenario for the Eurozone (HEDJ) (VGK), while the U.S. recovery and economy is a lot more resilient.

As far as oil prices (USO) and energy go, I think the market is too focused on supply side economics, such as OPEC and production. The real story will be on the demand side of the equation. Emerging market demand forecasts will be downgraded and this will push prices lower. This price decline will cause global production investment to reach a near complete halt, creating shortages and an inflationary environment in the longer run.

I don't think a near term 15% correction in SPY is unreasonable as a result in global risk aversion. I am a major believer in the resilience of the U.S. recovery and real economy though. Any correction in U.S. stocks (SPY)(QQQ) should be viewed as a buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I am/we are short WPM, ABX, GG, FCX, LNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: LEAP put options.