Tiffany As An Income Play

With solid GDP growth and rising middle and upper classes in countries such as China Tiffany has a positive long term outlook.

Tiffany (TIF) is a major luxuries company that has reported solid results recently. The company's shares are usually not viewed as an income investment, but Tiffany offers an above market dividend yield and has a good dividend growth record that will likely persist going forward.

Tiffany is usually not thought about as an income generation vehicle, but the company's shares have a solid dividend growth record:

TIF Dividend data by YCharts

With no dividend cuts in many years and a five year dividend growth rate of 9.3% annually as well as with a ten year dividend growth rate of 12.8% annually Tiffany has a dividend growth history that compares quite well with that of many other, more traditional income stocks.

At the current level of $0.50 per share per quarter the dividend yields 2.3% right now, which is 40 base points above the broad market's yield of 1.9%.

A dividend yield that is higher than what investors can get from the broad market as well as from treasuries, coupled with a strong dividend growth rate is attractive as long as the dividend looks secure, which is true for Tiffany as well:

TIF Payout Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

The company's earnings payout ratio as well as the cash flow payout ratio are both below 50% still, which means that very much would have to happen for the company to cut its dividend, especially since Tiffany's balance sheet looks very healthy:

The cash on Tiffany's balance sheet is building up and now totals $1.04 billion, which is more than the company's total long term debt of $880 million. With a steadily growing cash pile, equity building up on its balance sheet and liabilities declining Tiffany's balance sheet looks good and gets better every year.

When we look at the company's most recent quarterly results we see that Tiffany beat estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line:

Sales growth is based on new store openings, unfortunately Tiffany's same store sales are not growing right now -- this slows down Tiffany's margin growth, but the company nevertheless was able to increase its earnings by nine percent year over year.

Forex rates had an adverse impact on Tiffany's reported numbers, but that will likely not happen again in the next couple of quarters:

^DXY data by YCharts

The dollar is at its weakest level in more than a year, thus comparables going forward will benefit from a weaker dollar, that lifts results from Tiffany's International operations.

Since Tiffany's International business is where the company is generating the majority of its growth -- the US business is the one with the lowest underlying growth rate -- better forex rates are poised to be quite beneficial for Tiffany's results going forward.

Tiffany benefits when global growth is solid, as that means growing incomes, rising stock markets and an overall increasing level in wealth.

Right now the outlook for global GDP growth in 2018 is quite solid, the OECD is forecasting strong growth in the US, major European countries and also on a global scale: Worldwide GDP is expected to increase by 3.7% next year, which should result in further demand growth for Tiffany's products. As the company will ultimately benefit from a rising middle and upper class in countries such as China and India, Tiffany is a solid play on ongoing global economic expansion.

Takeaway

Tiffany's most recent quarterly results were not bad, and with forex rates becoming a tailwind going forward the company's results are poised to grow further. The long term outlook is not bad either, as Tiffany will benefit widely from increasing wealth creation in countries such as India and China.

For the time being Tiffany offers an above market dividend yield that looks very secure and that has a strong growth outlook, which should result in ample total returns when we add in the likely capital appreciation going forward.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to welcome new followers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.