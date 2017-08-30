Bank Of America: Taking A Hit And What's Needed To Rebound

Treasury yields have also broken down and until two key levels are broken to the upside, BofA is likely to remain depressed.

Risk aversion is running rampant with the usual characters in play. Gold has rallied 13%, while the 10-year yield has fallen 11%, and the dollar has fallen against the yen by 6% YTD. The yen is typically a safe-haven asset because investors buy JGBs in times of distress (Japanese government bonds).

All this risk aversion has dampened, stalled and pushed down bank stocks like Bank of America Corporation (BAC) and others like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), Citigroup Inc. (C), Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), and bank ETFs like the Financial Select Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF), and the SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

In this article, we'll see how Bank of America is fairing and how the 10-year yield and other safe haven assets are affecting BofA. Also, BofA has now technically broken the July rally thanks to the negative risk sentiment and we'll look into where yields need to go for BofA to rally again.

Key risks creating the flight to safety:

The North Korea missile test is the latest event to send investors to safe-havens.

The North Korea missile test is the latest event to send investors to safe-havens. However, the negative risk sentiment and capital flight to safer assets began earlier this year. Predominately, the lack of progress in Washington has stalled hopes of deregulation and tax cuts weighing on sentiment. The hopes began to deteriorate with Congress failing to pass the health care bill which is considered the litmus test for the President's policies.

The impending debt ceiling debate will only exacerbate the negative sentiment surrounding Washington and although it's unlikely to lead to a government shutdown, it may be enough to send hedge fund managers into hiding until it's over.

If there's no capital in the markets from the big boys (hedge funds), there'll be no follow through on rallies.

Safe-haven assets being bid up:

We can see from the chart below the capital flight to safety trade is intact with the dollar weakening against the yen, gold rising, and yields falling as investors rush into to buy bonds for safety.

The result is a short-term negative for BofA and bank stocks.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

Banks can't rally without the 10-year yield:

Even large banks like BofA need the 10-year yield in order to drive net interest income. There's only so much of earnings that can be driven by fee income, trading, and cost cutting. Both lending and trading are driven by rising yields and yield volatility.

In looking at the chart below, if bank stocks rose predominately on the back of the 10-year yield and with the expectation of higher yields and growth in the coming months, then a falling 10-year yield must either stall or send some bank stocks into correction mode.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

The 10-year yield has broken the bank rally uptrend:

Risk sentiment surrounding geopolitical risks from North Korea and the impending debt ceiling debate are pushing investors to safe haven assets like U.S. Treasuries.

As we can see from the pink trend line connecting the lows of the bank rally since last July, yields broke down this month highlighted by the pink box. A break of the trend line is bearish for yields, but by no means does that mean they can't rise again. It could possibly encourage traders to sit on the sidelines until there are definitive signs of a bottom before getting back into the market.

The silver lining for long-term investors is that the breakdown should be a short-term event. Economic growth prospects remain positive and the Fed is unlikely to be deterred from their goal of balance sheet reduction.

However, short-term risks exist and your stops may be triggered if the current situation with North Korea gets worse.

Also, if risk aversion continues into December, I believe the Fed may not hike under such conditions. If yields are falling, the market may infer that lower yields are signaling an impending economic slowdown. As a result, investors might doubt the likelihood of a third Fed hike this year.

A dovish Fed, if only for a few months, would send banks lower or at the very least, rallies would likely sputter and peter out until the situation resolves itself. However, the sell-off should be a short-term event and a buying opportunity for long-term investors as economic growth is expected to rise into next year.

10-year yield levels to watch:

These levels are key areas where buy and sell orders are likely to be located and will result in a very choppy market under current conditions.

As you can see, I drew the lines representing the last two bearish moves in yields (orange lines) and both are roughly 12.7% moves down. The market loves to move in equal waves, and I believe we'll see a bounce following the completion of the current wave around 12.7% or so.

If yields bounce, 2.21% and 2.31% are the two key areas that are needed for the bank rally can kick in again. In my opinion, and it may seem obvious, there's no way banks can rise and keep it up while the 10-year yield remains below 2.3%. It's too important of a psychological level.

Trading is psychological warfare whereby we must read where human beings are likely to rush in and buy or sell, and by always looking to the left on a chart, we can see the consolidation areas, and the breakouts above or below those consolidation areas, to ascertain where orders are likely to be located. Those orders could be long or short orders, take-profit or stop-loss orders, but nonetheless, the charts show the history of human behavior through trading patterns.

In short, if you're thinking of going long bank stocks, watch the 10-year at 2.21% and 2.31% levels. I believe we could see a rally and fail in yields meaning, it may take a few tries to find the bottom, bounce, and get the yield curve rising again.

How Bank of America's stock is fairing:

In my last BofA article, I outlined the key levels where traders are likely to have buy and sell orders for the stock.

One of those levels is $23.45 and we can see the bounce off that level twice now in the month of August (yellow box); once on 08/21 and on 08/29. The big green candle (on 08/29) is a bullish sign that buyers rushed in to go long BofA.

On a risk management note: Bank of America has technically broken the July 2016 rally (the pink trend line). As a result, it might be a choppy path higher for the stock and it tries to get back on top of the trend line and into bullish territory again.

Look for a break higher of the $24 level to get BofA back to the trend line. Only a resolution of the current negative risk sentiment in the market will propel BofA back above the trend line.

Key takeaways:

The economic fundamentals remain intact for the banking industry in the long-term provided economic growth continues to rise.

Higher yields are going to be needed for Bank of America to get back to previous levels since yields drive BofA's net interest income and fixed income trading revenues.

Investors may have to employ risk management strategies in the short-term since yields are likely to remain depressed. Also, any rise in the 10-year yield may involve multiple attempts higher to break back above 2.21% and 2.31%. As a result, BofA is likely to be dragged along for the choppy ride stopping traders out along the way as volatility increases.

In the long-term, my view remains the same. Economic growth leading to loan growth, Fed hikes, and higher yields will be the key drivers for BofA's stock and the industry in general.

Good luck out there.

