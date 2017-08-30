Business Capital Expenditures Continue To Remain Low Constraining Economic Growth

Current administration efforts to construct tax incentives are just more of the same and will only extend the current trend in corporate financial engineering.

Federal Reserve policies and federal government programs have encouraged businesses and investors to engage in financial engineering where emphasis has been on asset prices.

The low economic growth of the current economic expansion has been associated with low business expenditures on capital goods, and this environment is expected to continue.

The economic recovery of the past eight years has been characterized by low capital expenditures.

Shareholders have rewarded executives more for dividend payouts than expenditures on physical capital. Shareholders have rewarded executives more for stock buybacks than for expenditures on physical capital.

Robert Buckland, chief global equity strategist at Citi Research, writes in the Financial Times, “Back in 2000 US listed companies spent $2 on capex for every $1 they gave to shareholders. That has fallen to $1.”

Mr. Buckland goes further:

“In part this rebalance reflects shareholder preferences. Markets currently value a dollar paid out more highly than a dollar reinvested, for three reasons: subdued global growth; the legacy of previously bad capex decisions; and investors’ desire for income.”

He adds:

“The preference is unusual so late in a bull run when markets often give a green light for chiefs to overexpand. As ever, there are exceptions to the current caution, but generally remain wary of capex-heavy business models.”

In essence, Mr. Buckland is saying that times have changed - but that has been said many times during this current economic expansion.

Even with a modest bump-up in the revised GDP numbers for the second quarter of 2017, the compound economic growth rate for the eight years of the currency recovery is still only around 2.1 percent.

And, that is not likely to change in the near future. The times have changed?

Shareholder emphasis on dividend payouts and stock buybacks, as I have often discussed, has been related to the financialization of the US economy. Investor interest has been more and more centered upon assets and asset prices than upon spending and economic flows.

This has become part of the environment created by the Federal Reserve, and the Fed’s emphasis upon creating a wealth effect that Fed officials presumed would be stimulative toward economic growth.

However, as the incentives to invest in assets and benefit from grains in asset prices have risen over the past 50 years or so, companies, as well as private investors, have turned more and more to financial engineering as a source of creating wealth. And, this psychology continues to permeate the financial markets in the current political atmosphere, given promises of tax reform and re-regulation.

The emphasis the Federal Reserve and the federal government bring to the investment community is one of continued focus upon how to “goose up” returns by financial means. Early on, this “financial engineering” on the part of the government got translated into capex and further economic stimulus.

However, as investors and businesses learned, they could obtain higher returns by “gaming” the government programs and monetary policy, rather than going through the hard work of actually investing in plant and equipment.

Furthermore, it found that playing off the government programs and monetary policy was less risky than investing in capex because the Federal Reserve operated so as to put a floor under stock market prices in order to keep the economy going. Remember the Greenspan “put” and “quantitative easing” and so on.

This is something that the government should consider as the “GOP Lawmakers Weigh What to Do” on taxes.

Businesses and investors are ready and prepared for new efforts at governmental stimulus. It is what keeps the stock market going up and up.

However, as business and investors have learned over the past 50 years or so, more of the same thing produces more of the same results. Governmental financial engineering begets more business and investor financial engineering.

But more and more financial engineering - by all parties - does not beget faster economic growth.

Everyone is looking for a “quick fix” - especially politicians who want to get re-elected.

It has taken us a long time to get into this situation, and it will take us a long time to reverse the trends. “Quick fixes,” unfortunately, do not produce the capex that they once did, because capex is dependent upon executives taking a longer-term perspective on their operations. Politicians focusing upon just the short-run are not going to incent business executives to change their perspective because those that keep the short-run focus will achieve higher stockholder returns and will receive a higher reward than those executives that try to lengthen their horizon.

The current economic model is not going to change anytime soon. So, capex will also continue to remain low for the near future.

