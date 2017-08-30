Semafo Surges As Bullish Thesis Has Been Validated

For a company with a market cap of just $926 million at the moment, the valuation is still at a steep discount to peers.

In May, I wrote an article on SEMAFO (OTCPK:SEMFF) titled "SEMAFO Is An Absolute Bargain." The stock is up 39% since then, but there is still plenty of upside.

As stated in the article:

SEMAFO's current market cap is only US$679 million. Investors have taken this stock down way too far, and I believe that a sharp rebound will occur over the next 6-12 months....I'm buying, and my 6-12 month price target is 70% above current levels. That's not assuming a rising gold price either. Rather, this will be a simple re-rating due to the current extremely depressed valuation, as Mana should be back to normal and Natougou will be on the verge of production.

The price of gold has risen over the last few months, which has helped SEMFF. But it's the positive news out of the company as of late that has been the real catalyst. These developments should allow the stock to keep increasing in value, as the shares are finally being re-rated after they were too aggressively sold off back in April/May because of issues at the Mana mine.

A Recap Of The Problem

The company's Mana mine (located in Burkina Faso) is the only operation in production for SEMAFO at the moment - although it is in the middle of constructing another mine that should be operational next year. Mana has two main deposits that it sources ore from: Siou and Wona. Siou is the more important deposit as it's high grade (4.29 g/t) and helps keep production strong and cash costs low at Mana.

The issue earlier in the year was SEMAFO stated that the mined grade at Siou wasn't holding up according to the previous geological interpretation. The cross section below helps better explain what was occurring (click to enlarge for a more detailed view). There are many zones of mineralization in this part of the deposit, and SEMAFO was confident of the orientation of these zones. However, as it turns out, its original interpretation wasn't correct as the upper portion's complex weaving of veins resulted in the company being off in terms of estimated mined grade in this section of the deposit. SEMAFO stated that the veins become simpler and more predictable at depth, and in April, the company was almost through this complex stockwork. It would soon be mining in the deeper part of the deposit where Zone 9 shows good continuity.

(Source: SEMAFO)

I did state that even though I was bullish on the stock, given the incredible value, and SEMAFO seemed confident in the reserves and grade at Siou, I still had a few concerns.

One was the fact that the drill holes in the diagram above were still only drilled at 25 meter spacing, and there weren't that many holes either. Since the upper portion of this section of the deposit was very complex, and SEMAFO was inaccurate with its assumptions, I didn't have 100% confidence that the company's interpretation of the lower portion was correct given the insufficient drilling. Two, I was concerned about how far laterally this more complex upper portion continued on for. If it was just isolated to this section, then it wouldn't be that large of an issue. But if it continued across the deposit, then it would be a major problem as the entire reserve base (both grade and ounces) might be overstated. These concerns would only be addressed with more data and drilling.

I gave SEMAFO the benefit of the doubt, considering its track record of consistently delivering on expected results and its continuing confidence in the reserves at Siou.

New Block Model At Siou Confirms Zone 9 Reserves

Earlier this month, the company updated the market on the grade control program at the Siou deposit.

To prove up the reserves in this section of the deposit, the company changed to reverse-circulation drilling as its method of grade control. It has now drilled 200 holes for a total of over 7,500 meters of in-pit RC drilling. It drill-tested the entire area of mineralization that represents the ore in Zone 9 expected to be mined from May through December 2017. The results compare favorably to the 2016 reserve block model, as there were 97,000 ounces of gold contained in the new model versus 98,100 ounces in the 2016 model. Grade was slightly less at 4.52 g/t, but the tonnage of ore contained in the new block model was higher (which offset the slight decline in reserve grade).

Table 1

New block model

(Mining area: May through December 2017) 668,000 tonnes at 4.52 g/t Au for 97,000 oz of gold contained 2016 reserves block model 633,500 tonnes at 4.82 g/t Au for 98,100 oz of gold contained

The company has stated all along that it expected the geometry of the mineralization in the deeper part of Zone 9 at Siou would be simpler and more rectilinear. These drill results appear to confirm those expectations and helped alleviate investors' concerns.

The company was through the upper portion of Zone 9 in May, and the ounces mined in the rest of that month - and in June as well - were in line with the new block model.

(Source: SEMAFO)

The stock immediately took off on this news and has added even more to those gains since then. The shares have now recouped almost all of what they lost back in late April/early May - when SEMAFO disclosed the issue.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

Q2 Results

Second quarter results were also released with this news. Because of the issues at Siou earlier in the year, the company already reduced guidance for Q2 and all of 2017 back in the spring. While the revised gold production estimate was 45,000 ounces for Q2, it actually slightly exceeded that total, as output at Mana was 47,600 ounces of gold last quarter. The fact that production was close to 50,000 ounces for the quarter was a definite positive. SEMAFO reiterated its 2017 guidance of between 190,000 and 205,000 ounces of gold, with AISC between $920 and $960 per ounce.

Mana, Burkina Faso

Three-month period ended June 30, 2017 2016 Variation Operating Data Ore mined (tonnes) 503,200 564,500 (11%) Ore processed (tonnes) 675,500 604,500 12% Waste mined (tonnes) 3,947,600 4,809,700 (18%) Operational stripping ratio 7.8 8.5 (8%) Head grade (g/t) 2.31 3.33 (31%) Recovery (%) 95 95 - Gold ounces produced 47,600 61,300 (22%) Statistics (in dollars) Total cash cost (per ounce sold) 703 547 29% All-in sustaining cost (per ounce sold) 1,074 742 45%

Since SEMAFO is now through this complicated stockwork of mineralization at Siou, and the reserves/grade were confirmed, it opens the door for higher production in Q3 and Q4. The company is keeping guidance conservative, but I wouldn't be surprised if it beat these numbers. It has already produced 103,000 ounces of gold in the first half of the year. Even if Mana produces the same amount of gold in Q3 and Q4 as it did last quarter, then it still puts the output for the year right at the mid-point of guidance. But since the reserves for the rest of the year at Siou were confirmed, then production in this quarter and the next one will likely be much higher than the Q2 total. The math adds up to production above 205,000 ounces of gold for 2017. If it does beat guidance (which we will have a better idea of when Q3 results are released), that will provide an additional catalyst over the next few months.

Balance Sheet Remains Strong

The company did draw down $60 million from its credit facility last quarter - as it is in the middle of constructing the Natougou gold mine. This resulted in a higher debt position for SEMAFO at the end of Q2, but the balance sheet remains solid as net cash is still almost $170 million. It has now spent $69 million on Natougou (out of $231 million expected in total capex), and development is on schedule with the mine now 35% complete. Pre-stripping at the deposit has also commenced. The current cash balance will allow it to finish construction at Natougou and still have enough left over to repay the debt. That's not even taking into consideration the operating cash flow that will be generated from the Mana mine over the next year. Last quarter, operating cash flow for the company was $20.7 million, and that was with reduced output and grade at Mana.

(Source: SEMAFO)

Interesting Exploration Results At Siou

One of the risks that I highlighted in my May article was the following:

There are still several years of high-grade ore left at Mana, but the company needs to discover additional sources to keep the story going. This isn't a 2-3 year issue, but looking further out, it's imperative for SEMFF to find more material that's similar in grade to what's currently being mined.

In the Q2 MD&A, the company disclosed the assay results received last quarter from its exploration drilling that targeted the Siou deposit at depth.

A total of 49 holes (17,400 meters) have been drilled YTD, and it mainly tested the deeper, southern part of the Siou mineralization. Drill spacing is only 50x50 meters, so this needs to be tightened up some. However, the results were positive. The average reserve grade at Siou is a stout 4.29 g/t. The majority of these drill holes reported are coming in higher than the reserve grade. The widths are also strong as well. While these results don't yet confirm any major find, it's clear that there could be ounces added to the reserve base in the future, which will extend the mine life of the Siou deposit. In other words, news like this helps keep the bullish thesis intact.

(Source: SEMAFO)

Plenty of Upside Remains

Despite the recent surge in SEMFF, the stock is still down 50% from the high hit last summer and has significant upside potential from current levels.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

In my previous article, I compared the valuation of SEMAFO to that of Roxgold (OTC:ROGFF), as both are gold producers with mines in Burkina Faso. The market cap of Roxgold at the time was $285 million and SEMAFO's was $679 million. While SEMAFO was the larger company by valuation, it traded at an enormous discount to ROGFF when analyzing future production, cash flow, as well as net tangible asset value. As I stated:

When looking at all of the metrics discussed above, SEMFF is trading at a far more compelling valuation right now compared to ROGFF. SEMAFO's stock would need to increase 70% to get in line with Roxgold.

Since then, SEMFF has been closing this valuation gap, but SEMFF continues to trade at a steep discount. ROGFF has increased too since early May - as gold has climbed. The risks in SEMFF have been reduced lately, which gives even more credibility to a higher re-rating.

(Source: StockCharts.com)

SEMAFO's Natougou project is expected to be in production by the second half of 2018. The first three years of production and AISC at this mine will be exceptionally strong:

(Source: SEMAFO)

Natougou and Mana will produce a combined total of ~450,000 ounces of gold per year at an AISC of around $600 per ounce. This is the production and cash cost profile that SEMAFO will have going into 2019. It will also very likely have a net cash position of over $100 million when Natougou is completed next year. For a company with a market cap of just $926 million at the moment, the valuation remains extremely compelling, and SEMFF is a likely acquisition target at current levels.

Near-Term Risks

1. While SEMAFO has confirmed that the reserves to be mined at Siou for the remainder of the year match the 2016 reserve block model, there are still some uncertainties about the rest of the reserve base, given that the entire reserve pit hasn't been drilled off. I don't believe there is a high risk that the reserves/grade have been overstated, especially as it was just one section of Zone 9 where it had some issues. However, I would rather err on the side of caution and wait for further drilling to prove up more of the reserve base. I'm not prepared to give SEMAFO the all clear. Investors should keep paying attention to future RC drill results on the deposit in order to make sure that the reserves continue to compare favorably to the 2016 reserve block model. If this problem pops up again, the stock will be under extreme selling pressure.

2. Burkina Faso is still a region that I want to maintain an underweight exposure, as it's not a high-ranked mining jurisdiction.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEMFF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.