Pure Storage - Still Far From Getting The Respect It Deserves

Pure - Just how good was that quarter

Late last week, Pure Storage (PSTG) reported the results of its fiscal Q2. The results were significantly above the company's prior forecast, and the company raised guidance as well. One veteran analyst wrote a curious note to the effect that investors should take a fresh look at the company. The problem, at least for this observer, is that his research note kept a hold rating on the shares with a $15 price target - why take a fresh look when the shares closed at $14.25? Hard to understand that type of logic.

The company now has a new CEO who has enjoyed a long and successful career with stints at Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) and at Silver Lake Partners, a well-respected VC firm. Pure has been one of the leaders in flash for some time now, and its results simply affirm that it is achieving consistent success in the space. The quarter also contained positive news with regards to the market penetration of FlashBlade, a key product initiative.

I too think investors who have not done so might do well to take a look at the shares of Pure. The only difference between me and the analyst at Barclays is that I believe investors should take a look at Pure with a view toward owning the shares. Even in the wake of the share price spike last Friday, the company's valuation remains attractive, and more so in that, the increase in guidance was actually greater than the increase in share price.

The headline results were as follows: The company had quarterly revenues of $225 million, 3% higher than the mid-point of prior guidance. The sequential growth in revenues was 23%. The company had GAAP gross margins of 66% compared to 65% the prior quarter. The company's quarterly GAAP operating margin was (29%), a 600-basis point improvement compared to the prior quarter and an 800 point improvement compared to the prior year. The company is forecasting sequential revenue growth of 20% this quarter and a further sequential revenue growth 21% in its fiscal Q4. If the forecast is realized, Q4 revenues will be up 44% from those reported in the prior year's comparable quarter. That might suggest to many that the current First Call consensus forecast that shows growth of 30% in the next fiscal year is significantly understated.

The company had 350 new name accounts last quarter up from 300 in fiscal Q1 and comparable to the number of new name accounts closed in the prior year. Pure's go-to market strategy is very much land and expand, and the number of new name accounts is a key indicator in forecasting the company's forward growth. A large cohort of revenues comes from users who buy more from Pure after their initial installation is successfully deployed.

While the company does not forecast GAAP margins, it beat its forecast for non-GAAP margins by about 200 bps this past quarter. It increased its full year expectation for non-GAAP margins by 200 basis points as well. The cadence of margin improvements suggests that the company will be non-GAAP profitable by a small amount in its fiscal Q4. It is still some time away from achieving GAAP profitability, and as detailed below, stock based comp is still rising at just less than the pace as revenues.

One thing that the conference call illuminated was just how difficult it has been for those analysts who had, perhaps, reveled in the disappointments of Q1 to accept the results of Q2. There was still more than a little skepticism during the call expressed about various points relating to demand, particularly as regards to the FlashBlade product and to the success of the land and expand strategy and more apparent skepticism regarding the trajectory of margins. I will return to some of these points further on in this article.

There were no holes or spots on this quarter. The company over-achieved on all key metrics and forecast faster growth and greater profitability by substantial margins than had been embedded in the prior consensus. In the wake of the spike, Pure's year to date and one-year performance is still lagging the performance of some indexes. Pure shares are up about 26% YTD. That is a bit better than the appreciation of the QQQ, up by 22% and noticeably below the results of the IGV, which has seen 32% appreciation so far this year. It will be hard for Pure shares not to catch up to and exceed the performance of the IGV index if its quarterly performance continues to be as positive as were the results of this past quarter.

How are they doing it

As the saying goes, not all storage is born equal. I have written about this subject on several occasions and with regards to several companies. I suspect I will find myself writing about it again when I review the results of the Nutanix (NTNX) quarter at the end of the week. Storage differentiation has always been about software content and that remains the case. NetApp (NTAP) has an operating system called ONTAP that has long been acknowledged as a major competitive advantage, and after many years, ONTAP remains a substantial competitive moat for NTAP. To a greater or lesser extent, the storage solutions that Pure sells are mainly differentiated by the software content of the offering.

Why has Pure been successful, and why is it gaining share and displacing competitors? The answer is pretty straightforward. Pure sells storage solutions that are quite differentiated from the AFAs offered by competitors. In some cases, Pure wins deals for new workloads, but probably, most often, it poaches customers from legacy storage vendors when they replace their installations of spinning discs as is happening at an increasing cadence.

The latest Gartner report on the flash array market was published on July 20, 2017, and I have linked to it here for the convenience of readers. Once again, Pure is listed as the leader in terms of both execution and vision. Gartner is disdained by some readers as not the end all and be all of third party research. I understand that concern, but I think that its commentary with regards to Pure is spot-on and well worth the time it takes to read it. I will quote a couple of comments from this report, again for the convenience of readers. "Pure Storage had a vision and a plan to move SSAs (Solid State Arrays) into new market segments and create a broader product portfolio and it has successfully achieved its goal." "Even though FlashBlade is a file protocol array, it has, and will cause competitive disruption in the high-performance computing (HPC) file array segment. As flash costs continue to lower, Pure Storage will disrupt the file and object storage market in the same way that the Pure Storage block protocol storage arrays disrupted the traditional hybrid array market by offering storage that is easier to purchase, own and upgrade, and that is faster, smaller and simpler to use."

I think it is equally telling for readers to understand some of the issues that plague Dell/EMC outside the ones connected directly with putting together an organization post-merger. Gartner says that while the company offers very competitive discounts with increasingly aggressive purchase terms, new and existing customers often require extra purchase to provide integration. In addition, many of Dell's (NYSE:DVMT) products do not support data deduplication which is almost a mandatory capability for users and the company does not match the evergreen migration guarantee of Pure. Those are not competitive weaknesses that can be remedied either easily or quickly. Pure simply is offering users the kinds of storage solutions that are most in tune with what users need at this time - at least according to Garner.

At this point, Pure has announced a new, low-latency, all NVMe array called FlashArray/Xseries. This is generally thought to represent a significant differentiator and demand driver for the company, and it seems likely that Pure really does have a leadership position in regard to the evolution of all flash arrays to NVMe. ("Non-volatile Memory express is an interface specification that allows host hardware and software to fully exploit the levels of parallelism possible in modern SSD's. As a result, NVMe reduces I/O overhead and brings various performance improvements…") In other words, it is faster and more capable than the prior technology. It will wind up having a significantly lower cost of ownership for most users and will eventually become pervasive. Pure will derive market share advantages by being first to the party.

I have mentioned FlashBlade a couple of times in this article. FlashBlade is considered by some brokerage analysts to be a make or break product for this company. The retiring CEO made a commitment that the company would generate $80 million of revenue from FlashBlade this fiscal year. So far, the CEO and the CFO have said that revenues for FlashBlade are tracking ahead of plan. Why is FlashBlade important? It substantially widens the TAM for this company. I have linked to several reviews of the product by real users. The reviews are quite impressive. FlashBlade is a platform that is designed to store petabytes of unstructured data. Most users will deploy the product to address large-scale analytics workloads. At this point, the primary competition for FlashBlade is a descendant of the Isilon technology that EMC bought years ago. I have linked here to a couple of studies, one from Pure and one from a third party that compares FlashBlade to a NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) legacy product. I am surely not the person to evaluate claims. The blogs here have a point of view. But by now, I think it is fair to make the case that the FlashBlade technology is more suited for its role in storing unstructured data with high performance and low cost when compared to Isilon Nitro. And, at the end of the day, that is not terribly surprising. For many years, EMC has competed quite successfully for much of the time, with a strategy of offering paper tigers. EMC may be part of a new organization, but it apparently hasn't changed that part of its strategy, and it simply may not have the resources to provide users with the level of price/performance necessary to compete in this space. By all accounts, it has been starved of resources since the merger was finalized, and the results have been that EMC/Dell, for the most part, has been a consistent market share donor across much of the storage universe. Capturing market share from EMC/Isilon would seem to be a fraught strategy to some - but, in my opinion, it makes perfect sense with this product at this time, and the reviews linked here suggest that Pure is executing well on its strategy.

Pure and Cisco have partnered to provide a solution that integrates the Cisco UCS with FlashStack. The partnership was formally announced in March of last year, and at this point, it is starting to be a factor in Pure's revenue growth. While the world is changing and hyper-converged infrastructure will inevitably become a standard for many workloads and in many data centers, there are many workloads where converged infrastructure (CI) remains the preferred architecture that optimizes user results. Again, I do not purport to try to disentangle the arguments over which infrastructure has the most utility for which workload. There is plenty of market to go around.

Most of Pure's revenues today come from FlashBlade and FlashArray. But it appears likely that FlashStack and the partnership with Cisco is going to be the focus of both additional product development and that it is to be "a key part of our selling cadence. We see tremendous opportunity around the segment of data platforms that we are playing in. Data is such a core value to the market today. But I'm afraid, we are not going to tip our hand on future products."

One of the major reasons why forecasting growth above 40% for Pure is not a particularly bold forecast is that that the all-flash array market continues to grow at close to 50%. The Dell'Oro Group, in a report linked here, has forecast 40% growth this year. Pure only has a 12% share. So, Pure can grow handily by simply matching market growth rates, and it grows at hyper rates by gaining market share in the space. The market has probably actually been constrained over the past year by the shortage of and high prices for 3D NAND chips. Again, the article linked here suggests that there will be a manufacturing breakthrough over the next year that will dramatically lower the costs of chips and enable the AFA suppliers to lower prices further, increasing their displacement of spinning disc.

One question that might be concerning investors and analysts is what happens to the growth of the all flash market when the wave of replacement of spinning disc and hybrid storage comes to an end. I suspect that fears of the future after the market evolves are a significant factor constraining Pure's share price valuation. I do not purport to be a futurist or to have a crystal ball. Pure today does not compete for all of the available storage market and, over time, is likely to evolve its product line - perhaps in the directions foreshadowed by the company's old CEO on this latest conference call. It would not surprise me if one of the reasons behind the CEO transition turned out to be the experience of Mr. Giancarlo in pushing multiple products through development simultaneously. While I doubt that Pure will achieve a CAGR of 40% after 2020 - its valuation is far below levels consistent with that kind of performance. At the moment, the company appears to have a product strategy that is being well accepted in the market, and I have no way of telling what its future product strategy might be or how successful will be its execution and market acceptance.

For the next couple of year, it seems highly likely that Pure will continue to grow rapidly. A combination of better products, better customer service, an increasing breadth of product offerings, and a market still showing explosive growth ought to be reason enough to forecast future success.

A seamless transition

As part of the earnings release, Pure announced that the company's founder and longtime CEO was taking a role as Chairman of the Board and that the company had hired Charlie Giancarlo as its new CEO. At least on the call, the transition seemed to be a love-fest, and Mr. Giancarlo was described as a model "Pureite". I have no specific idea if Mr. Giancarlo was brought in to consummate a transaction, or if his Cisco background means that the Pure/Cisco partnership will lead to an ever-closer association between the two businesses. I think that many companies that are scaling up have found it expedient to hire different types of managers as they reach a certain size. I think companies of a certain scale who don't seek different managers leave themselves open to operational miscues and to failing to continue to execute at high levels. The firmament is littered with examples of how that works. This is a company that has a fairly deep senior management team that has been together for some years, and the addition of Mr. Giancarlo is likely to add to the ability of the company to execute and perhaps most importantly to expand its vision.

Pure's path to profitability

The storage business can be quite profitable, but Pure is still focused on growing market share and is still a bit smaller than might be required to be consistently profitable. The major issue for Pure in terms of reaching profitability is to constrain sales and marketing expense. That hasn't happened yet and probably will not happen for some quarters to come. On a GAAP basis, sales and marketing cost rose by 38% year on year in this last quarter, almost precisely in line with total revenues. Sales and marketing costs rose by 24% sequentially, just a bit greater than the 22% sequential growth in revenue. While not explicitly called out during the conference call, this cadence of sales and marketing expense growth is probably not sustainable for any extended period. Some of it doubtless has to do with the company's series of product initiatives such as FlashBlade, and some of it probably relates to various specific sales initiatives, in particular, verticals such as healthcare. Given the technology that Pure offers, it has made a significant push in terms of selling storage for AI based solutions, and this kind of sales effort is likely to be extremely expensive in its early phases.

The company is actually making discernible progress in the other operating expense categories. Research and development was 31% of revenues last quarter compared to 36% of revenues the prior year. And, general and administrative costs were just below 10% of revenue compared to 12% the prior year. Overall, operating expense fell from 102% of revenues to 94% of revenues.

The company is managing through the disruption of NAND supplies. Its GAAP gross margins were consistent year over year despite earlier fears that the cost of NAND would compress gross margins. The company basically is at its desired gross margin level, and there is no reason to believe that it will not be able to protect gross margins in future quarters, regardless of statements about longer-term gross margin goals.

I imagine that the new CEO will work with this management to develop a strategy that might get Pure to profitability far faster than the current cadence might suggest, and indeed, it may be one reason for his entrance. Management has spoken about a long-term business model goal of 15-20% operating margins. That is a dog whose hunting qualities are suspect. As mentioned earlier, stock-based comp was 16% of revenues last quarter. The math of those two metrics is really not sustainable. The company is going to have to find a way of reducing the ratio dramatically of stock-based comp dramatically (LOL) or increasing its planned non-GAAP operating margin model. While Pure has a very bright future and will be growing share in a growing market, it is going to have to be able to generate real profits.

Last quarter, Pure's CFFO was at break-even levels. This was a far better result than the prior year - but more than all of the improvement was a function of the increase in stock-based comp. The company, despite the NAND shortage, actually was able to reduce inventories which either suggests that its past purchases of NAND, which were significant in the prior quarter, have been adequate to support demand, or that the company sold down its finished goods inventory because of demand.

The company continues to spend moderately on capex, although capex has declined significantly so far this year compared to the prior year. Management is forecasting that Pure will turn to sustained positive free cash flow going forward, presumably as GAAP expense ratios decline and revenues increase.

Valuation

During the course of the conference call, the CFO suggested that analysts use 237 million outstanding shares in preparing models and estimates. The actual share count this last quarter was 209 million. The difference relates to the increase in outstanding shares that will be calculated as the company becomes profitable. I think it is most useful to look at valuation using 237 million shares.

Currently, at the closing price yesterday afternoon, Pure has a market capitalization of a bit less than $3.5 billion. It has a current cash balance of about $530 million, so its enterprise value is around $2.95 billion. Based on current estimates, the forward 12-month revenues for Pure are forecast to be about $1.2 billion, yielding an EV/S of less than 2.5X.

Although the company has forecast that it will be generating some cash in the next six months and that it will reach non-GAAP profitability in the last quarter of the current fiscal year, the amounts in question are so small as not to be meaningful in constructing a valuation matrix. I think it will take another two years or so before there are meaningful earnings and cash flow to value.

I am often asked questions about longer term forecasts for different companies about which I write. My guess is that a couple of years from now, this company will reach $1.9 billion in revenues, and at that point, it will probably have non-GAAP margins of around 10-13%. At the mid-point, that would create operating profit of about $220 million.

At this point, the company obviously has never paid taxes, and it probably will have significant NOLs available to shield net income two years from now. Given the trend of outstanding shares, I think a reasonable guesstimate for fiscal 2020 EPS would be about $0.85-0.90/share. Whatever else is true, that kind of earnings and doubtless concomitant levels of cash flow would have a massive salutary impact on share valuations.

I believe that the storage space is far more investable and has far better prospects than current valuations might indicate. Pure is a leader in what it does and is likely to remain a leader for the foreseeable future. The new CEO, at the least, seems likely to be pro-active in terms of expense management and the company's longer-term business model. Will he be pro-active in finding a transaction in which the company is consolidated? Will Cisco wind up buying Pure?

I really have no way of assessing the probabilities of Pure being consolidated. It certainly is a possibility given the company's size, technology, and its valuation. And if it is consolidated, I am sure the premium would reflect the company's substantial growth opportunity.

But I do not think that investors need bet on consolidation as the only fuel for share price appreciation. The opportunities the company has to continue hyper-growth and improve profitability in excess of the current published First Call consensus seem massive. I think there is plenty of positive alpha in the offing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSTG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.