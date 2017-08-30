Delek Group's (DGRLY) CEO Asaf Bartfeld on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Delek Group Ltd. ADR (OTCPK:DGRLY) Q2 2017 Earnings Conference Call August 30, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Executives

Dina Vince - Head of IR

Gabriel Last - Chairman

Asaf Bartfeld - President and CEO

Analysts

Rafal Gutaj - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Tavy Rosner - Barclays Capital

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Delek Group Second Quarter 2017 Results Conference Call. If you have not yet received a copy of the financial results, please find them on the Company’s website at www.delek-group.com. Before we start, I would like to refer you to the Company’s Safe Harbor statement. Some of the information that we are providing during the conference call may include forward-looking statements. There are various important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

This conference call does not replace the need to review the Company’s periodic and quarterly reports, which include the full information about the Company, including information that is considered forward-looking statements. All participants are present in listen-only mode. Following management’s formal presentation, instructions will be given for the question-and-answer session.

I would now like to hand over the call to Ms. Dina Vince, Delek Group’s Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Vince, would you like to begin?

Dina Vince

Thank you, operator. I would like to welcome all of you to Delek Group’s conference call to review our second quarter 2017 results. With me on the line today are Mr. Gabi Last, Chairman, Mr. Asi Bartfeld, President and CEO; and the rest of the management team. Following the summary of the results, we will all be available to answer any questions. An English translation of the results is available on our Website.

I will now want to provide a brief summary. In terms of some of our strategic highlights 9.25% of the working interest in Tamar was spun out into Tamar Petroleum which was IPO to Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. As a result we expect a profit of around 800 million shekels in the third quarter of this year. The measure for our partnership of Avner and Delek Drilling was completed.

Our strategy of focusing on our E&P activities including our international expansion took a significant step forward following the successful acquisition of Ithaca. With regard to Leviathan we continue to progress and schedule and recently completed drilling of Leviathan 5 well. A new rig will drill both the Leviathan 7 and 3 wells. Finally we have received new offers for Phoenix and we are currently in negotiations.

In terms of our financial highlights group net income amounted to 180 million shekels up 125% year-over-year and finally we continue to share the rewards of our success with our shareholders. We declared a dividend of 260 million shekels for the second quarter. Over the last two quarters we have issued 860 million shekels in dividends which represents a dividend yield of approximately 9%.

To give more details on development of Delek Group firstly in terms of the Tamar sales process, as you know in July we established Tamar Petroleum to whom we sold our partnerships 9.25% working interest in the Tamar and Dalit Leases. This vehicle combining debt and equity began trading on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange on July 24th. Our partnership Delek Drilling received almost 3 billion shekels which is approximately $850 million as well as a 40% shareholding in Tamar Petroleum.

Subsequently as a result of this disposal in accordance with the natural gas outline plan, in Q3 there will be a gain of approximately 800 million shekels for this Group as I mentioned earlier. We continue to look at various alternatives to serve the balance of our partnerships effective holdings of 25.7% in the Dalit Leases.

With regard to the east Mediterranean E&P arm, Tamar reduced its peak production of natural gas at 2.5 DCM which is approximately 0.97 BCF today in the quarter. Which continuously increase year-over-year and is up 8% over last year. In addition Tamar sold 112,000 barrels of condensate in the quarter compared with 110,000 barrels last year. Given that it was of economic interest, the 14.44% of Tamar plus sales are effective holding of 3.12%, our average production for the quarter was 24,000 barrels of oil equivalent today.

A NSAI reserve report as of June 30, 2017 indicated a 13% increase in the volume of the Tamar 2P reserves to 11.23 TCF or 318 BCM. And now with regard to Leviathan we continue to progress and schedule annual budgets and we target to start first by the end of 2019. We recently completed Leviathan 5 well and we have contracted new rigs to drill up Leviathan 7 and 3 wells to their final depth. Both wells will begin from the first quarter of 2018.

Moving outside of the East Med for international activities our vision has always been to not only become a focused E&P company in the East Med but to become an international one as well. In 2017 we have taken a significant step forward to realize this vision. The successfully completed Ithaca acquisition was an important step for us in our transition into a key global E&P player with operational capabilities.

Starting from the second quarter Ithaca’s results were fully consolidated into our financials. Ithaca’s net income for the second quarter amounted to $30 million. Due to this acquisition of the consolidating Ithaca, the group recognized a profit of 137 million shekels in the quarter. In terms of operational highlights of Ithaca, the start-up of the production from the Great Stella Area Hub commenced in mid February 2017.

During the second quarter Ithaca’s average production amounted to 13,844 wells of oil equivalent today. We expect full year 2017 average production at around 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent today. In addition based on Delek Groups economic interest in Tamar of 14.44% plus the sale as I mentioned earlier this will bring our average daily expected production for 2017 to a total of 40,392 barrels of oil equivalent today.

Turning to other noncore businesses, Delek Israel our local gas station comp contributed 26 million shekels to our net income in the quarter. And finally with regard to our divestiture of Phoenix, the agreement for our sales Phoenix to Yango was terminated due to a delay in receiving the needed approvals. To remind you, a brief consideration for Delek Groups taking Phoenix was around 2.2 billion shekel or about $600 million. To date we have received new offers for the sale of Phoenix and we're currently in negotiations to execute a sale transaction.

To summarize we have shown a certain improvement especially in the profits of our E&P activities which are Delek Groups core focus. Our international expansion also progressed significantly with successful completion of our acquisition of Ithaca. We expect to execute an agreement for the sale of Phoenix and non-core assets in the near future. Our balance sheet is strong and our successful activities allow us to continue to share and reward our shareholders with a higher level of dividend.

We have distributed 860 million shekel in the past four quarters representing a dividend yield over this period of around 9% and with that if there are any questions we're all happy to take them now. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions]. The first question is from Rafal Gutaj of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Rafal Gutaj

Good afternoon everyone, thank you for the opportunity to ask a question. I had a question on the dividend and specifically around the dividend outlook. I know that the quarterly increase was quite significant on Q2 to Q1, is that driven by your incremental upstream income or is that driven by your confidence level around securing Phoenix disposal in the remainder of the year, thank you?

Gabriel Last

No, the dividend in the last six months especially because of the cash which flow from Phoenix. I don’t know if you are aware but Delek as a system [ph] announced about 600 million shekel dividend, approximately 90% will [Indiscernible] Delek Group just thinking about something 532 million shekel to our balance sheet and benefit [Indiscernible] increase was also announced on dividend. So there is a cash flow that is coming into the company and we can allow ourselves to pay this kind of dividend.

Rafal Gutaj

Okay, I understood. Thank you.

Asaf Bartfeld

Thank you.

Operator

The next question is from Tavy Rosner of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Tavy Rosner

Thanks for taking my questions. Just if we could talk a little bit about Leviathan and specifically with regards to the exports options, there were comments in the press about potential exporting to Egypt with Jordan, I just wanted to know if that's a viable option and if there is anything you can add?

Asaf Bartfeld

Actually there is no -- any news that I can announce about it otherwise we’re going with the public. We signed an agreement with Jordan as you know. We’re in negotiations with other partnership about exporting to Egypt, -- of course we’re speaking about two projects in Egypt; one for the local market which we are calling Dolphin and using the existing pipeline joined by [indiscernible] and the second negotiations we’re doing is about supporting the energy plants in Egypt to one owned by Shell and the second one which is owned by Unifenesa [ph] but there is not something new that I can now speak about.

Tavy Rosner

Okay, I appreciate it and then with regard to Tamar you recently sold like a 9% stake in the Tamar Petroleum. I'm just looking over the coming years you have the rest of the Tamar stake to divest, what's the plan for the rest of the holdings you own in Tamar?

Asaf Bartfeld

You know we’re obligated to sell, we still have four and half years but we would like to make it I think as soon as possible. We believe we will make it again using public platform and maybe we’ll be in the local one, maybe it would be foreign -- legal entity like company that will be listed or will be for a company but just an idea we would like to sell it.

Tavy Rosner

Right and then lastly just with regards to Phoenix. I mean we’ve been talking for a long time about finding a buyer and there's always been some kind of timely decision by the regulator or it used to take them too long to decide or give them approval, is there anything you can do on your hands to kind of…?

Asaf Bartfeld

No we can try to find a better buyer. We have interest, a few companies some of them are Chinese, some of them are not Chinese, even Israeli investors. Of course what make good for us is during the last six or nine months Phoenix performed much more better because than before so the acreage of the company is now something above 5.3 billion shekel. Last quarter [indiscernible]. And of course the portion [ph] of the company was up also. So who really owns the -- was very high trading and maybe candidates [ph] were afraid to come to the company. Now that we have really moved the market we are really are less because of market going up. So there is more interest, but there are other issues what is for us is the regulation about solvency -- issuance company in Israel. It is easier than it used to be so we believe that most of the Israel company will start to pay dividend and hope that Phoenix also at the end of the year or the beginning of next year will be able to pay dividend. So again there is more in terms of the company. I hope we can reach an agreement but I cannot ensure that the condition will improve.

Tavy Rosner

Great, thank you very much.

Asaf Bartfeld

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. There are no further questions at this time. Before I hand over the call to Mr. Bartfeld for his concluding statement, I would like to remind participants that replay of this call will be available on Delek Group's website www.delek-group.com . Mr. Bartfeld, would you like to make a concluding statement.

Asaf Bartfeld

Yes, I would like to thank everyone that was on the line on our conference call. And of course we would be happy to answer any questions, and don’t hesitate to call us. Thank you very much, and have a good day.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes Delek Group’s second quarter 2017 results conference call. Thank you for your participation. You may go ahead and disconnect.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.