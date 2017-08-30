Lower Returns For Longer?

By Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist

Doug Ramsay from The Leuthold Group was interviewed in Barron’s over the weekend. There was one especially interesting point noting that since 1880, a 60/40 portfolio has had an average annual return of 8% but that about half of that (4.1%) has come from dividends and interest. For almost ten years, the fixed income portion of this equation has not carried its weight in terms of yield with a good chance that it will continue to yield far below “normal” for an extended period.

He says that today a 60/40 mix yields 2.1% (I assume he is talking about indexed exposure but the article doesn’t clarify). He thinks it will be difficult for a 60/40 portfolio to have a total return 3-4% annualized over the next ten years.

Nassim Taleb published an article at medium.com that covered a lot of ground related to risk taking saying that it is impossible to get the market return because eventually, you must reduce your exposure as a function of life circumstances. Not surprisingly the article was long-winded but life circumstances can have a big influence over portfolio outcomes as does the sequence of returns around those life circumstances.

We’ve looked previously at examples of what can happen when the transition to taking/needing portfolio income happens right before a bear market versus early in a bull market or smack in the middle of one. This is probably the most common example of changing life circumstances related to Taleb’s point (if you’re lucky enough to have an investment portfolio, you’re probably going draw from it at some point) and it very well could change some aspect of how your portfolio is managed and how successful the retirement ends up being, financially.

After eight and half years of bull market, someone who plans to start taking portfolio income in the next six months might want to think about this. The idea is not predicting, as Ramsay tries to do in Barron’s, that a bear market will start late this year or early next year or whatever, but understanding probabilities and what risks you’re exposed to; a 30% drop in equities in the next year could really jack up my retirement plan and while the market can go down at any time for any reason (or no reason at all) there is a greater probability of doing so after an eight-year bull run than after a two-year bull run.

Ramsay’s comment about expecting 3-4% returns over the next ten years reminds me of John Hussman’s process which simplistically put says that based on prevailing valuations, the next X number of years should produce X% in annual returns. Hussman’s conclusions have not been correct during the bull run, he’s thought the markets have been overvalued all the way up such that return prospects were dim and even if he’s been right about valuation, the market has of course skyrocketed.

It seems as though any time I’ve read anything about Ramsay, he’s leaned bearish so hopefully, he will be wrong about 3-4% for the next ten years but what if he’s not wrong? In the 2000s, domestic equity markets had a bumpy ride to nowhere, alpha was added by having foreign equity exposure (in the four years ended April 18, 2008, the S&P 500 was up 22%, one of the large developed market ETFs was up 57% and one of the larger emerging market ETFs was up 142%). If we ever have a long period of low equity market returns again, whether it is on Ramsay’s timetable or not, investors and their advisers will need to figure out how to overcome the problem.

There is a pendulum effect to these sorts of things. Domestic equities were very much in favor in the 1980s and 90s to the point of people not thinking they needed foreign exposure but foreign was exactly what they needed in the 2000s. Similarly, passive has worked so well this decade that people think they will never need active again and that pendulum will swing the other way. There haven’t been too many ten-year rolling periods where the S&P 500 declines but the 2000s was one of them. Depending on the timing of the next one in relation to your life circumstances, you either have a problem or a challenge to overcome actively.

The information, statements, views, and opinions included in this publication are based on sources (both internal and external sources) considered to be reliable, but no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to their accuracy, completeness or correctness. Such information, statements, views and opinions are expressed as of the date of publication, are subject to change without further notice and do not constitute a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any investment referenced in the publication.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: To the extent that this content includes references to securities, those references do not constitute an offer or solicitation to buy, sell or hold such security. AdvisorShares is a sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and holds positions in all of its ETFs. This document should not be considered investment advice and the information contain within should not be relied upon in assessing whether or not to invest in any products mentioned. Investment in securities carries a high degree of risk which may result in investors losing all of their invested capital. Please keep in mind that a company’s past financial performance, including the performance of its share price, does notguarantee future results. To learn more about the risks with actively managed ETFs visit our website AdvisorShares.com. AdvisorShares is an SEC registered RIA, which advises to actively managed exchange traded funds (Active ETFs). The article has been written by Roger Nusbaum, AdvisorShares ETF Strategist. We are not receiving compensation for this article, and have no business relationship with any companwhose stock is mentioned in this article.