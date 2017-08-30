Gold Establishes Long-Term Low: Where To From Here?

Gold prices hit a 10-month high on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar index (DXY) fell to a 52-week low. Gold has rallied nearly 15 percent since last December when a major intermediate-term low was established. Heightening tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have been one contributing factor to gold's recent gains, as have concerns among investors over the U.S. equity market outlook. Regardless of the reason, investors have been flocking to the perceived safety of the yellow metal of late - a trend which shows no signs of diminishing.

There are indeed plenty of worries to keep the price of gold buoyant in the short term. Serious investors, though, are wondering about gold's long-term prospects. To wit, has a major long-term low been established for gold after the bear market which began in 2011? Major long-term market bottoms can only be identified with absolute certitude in retrospect. That said, investor sentiment can provide clues as to the likelihood of a major low being made. By taking the emotional pulse of market participants in the aggregate, the big picture for an asset can become clear even when the market environment is muddied by conflicting opinions and price volatility.

In late July 2015, I wrote an article on the gold price outlook which generated an impassioned response from readers which I had not seen since the 2008 credit crisis. The gist of the response from the investors who read my piece was that the gold market was "rigged" or "manipulated" by interests which were contrary to the masses of small investors who owned gold based on perceptions of intrinsic worth. Many of those who responded to the article expressed disgust and intimated they no longer believed the gold market to be an accurate reflection of the actual supply and demand for the yellow metal, but rather a mechanism used by central banks and other "manipulators" for engineering their vision for global financial conditions.

The implication for these retail holders of gold bullion and numismatic gold, as well as ETF investors, was that they throwing up their hands and dumping their gold. In other words, this outburst of pent-up frustration was the prelude to the capitulation phase of the gold bear market which had begun some four years earlier. To chronicle this outpouring of anger, I submit the following graph which shows 10+ years of reader response to my gold commentaries since 2007. It records all the positive and negative comments, in percentage terms, from countless emails and online responses I've received from readers of my online financial commentaries over the years. Responses that were deemed to reflect angst or ire among readers received a negative rating. Feedback which involved critical praise or signs of investor optimism were assigned a positive rating. Here then is the long-term graph of what I believe to be a fairly accurate (though admittedly anecdotal) representation of gold investor sentiment.

It should come as no surprise to students of market contrarianism that the articles which received huge responses of anger or pessimism tend to occur at or very near major market bottoms. Conversely, the spikes in positive feedback invariably occur at market tops. What I would like to focus your attention on is the spike in negative sentiment among gold investors in late July 2015 (see above chart). This did not coincide with the final low in the gold price, which was actually made two months later. This should serve as a reminder that while the contrarian principle is very important when investing, it shouldn't be used as a pin-point timing indicator. Rather, sentiment studies should be used only as an adjunct to fundamental and technical research.

Nevertheless, the spike in negative investor sentiment in late July 2015 was close enough to the final low in the gold price four months later to be significant. It could almost be described as an emotional low which preceded the price low. At any rate, by December 2015 gold's price bottom was in and the gold price has grinded higher ever since. See iShares Gold Trust ETF (IAU) chart below, which I use as a proxy for the gold price.

My assumption is that the spike in negative investor sentiment in the summer of 2015 was capitulation among the part of small investors. Assuming that's true, the bear market which technically began in September 2011 when the gold price peaked and commenced a 4-year decline is over. This implies, moreover, that the new gold bull market which began in late 2015/early 2016 hasn't yet reached the point of maximum recognition among small investors. In other words, the gold price has plenty of room to move higher before it becomes oversaturated with buyers and a new bear market begins.

Other than safety concerns mentioned earlier, what could serve to increase the demand for gold among investors? One such factor which tends to increase gold's demand among fund managers - the major drivers of gold's interim and longer-term price swings - is a weakening dollar. The U.S. dollar index has visibly weakened all year, as can be seen in the following chart exhibit.

If the dollar continues to weaken, it will greatly increase the odds that gold rallies to its July 2016 high of $1,380. Additional dollar weakness would also likely catalyze another breakout move in the gold price and serve as warning to the gold bears that it's time to cover some more short positions.

If my analysis is correct, then a new bull market in gold is underway which could last for several more years before the investor pessimism which was so evident in 2015 gives way to unrestrained exuberance. When extreme optimism becomes evident it will be time to turn away from gold, but that time is nowhere in sight. At present, investors seem unconvinced that gold is anything more than a temporary safe haven for times of short-term distress in the equity market and geopolitical sphere. Until they become convinced of its desirability as a long-term "buy and hold" investment for its own sake, we can properly say that the new bull market in gold hasn't even been fully recognized yet.

