Phillips 66: The Harvey Impact

Better results from its midwest refineries will support the company during Gulf Coast related impacts.

Phillips 66 has refining and chemical assets in the Gulf Coast region that were affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Phillips 66 (PSX) has substantial refining, chemicals, and midstream operations in the Gulf Coast region that were or soon will be affected by Hurricane Harvey. In the Refining Segment, PSX operates three refineries on the Gulf Coast with an aggregate total throughput of 865,000 bpd:

Source: Phillips 66

The throughput of the three Gulf Coast refineries represents some 35% of total global throughput and generally runs a 60/40 light medium versus heavy crude oil split. The two European refineries - the wholly owned Humber in the U.K. and the MIRO J.V. in Germany, are not shown on the graphic above.

Phillips 66 announced the closing of the 247,000 bpd Sweeny Refinery on August 27th. On Tuesday, August 29th, Phillips began a plantwide shutdown of its 240,000 bpd Lake Charles refinery after its power supplier warned of a high potential for electrical failure. To my knowledge, the Alliance refinery is still up and running.

While 487,000 bpd of refinery throughput being out of commission is certainly bad news, the good news is that Phillips 66 has a strong presence in Midwest region with 543,000 bpd of aggregate total throughput as well as three refineries on the West Coast and the Bayway Refinery located on the New York Harbor.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) closed its 556,000 bpd Baytown refinery - the second largest in the U.S. As a result of the Gulf Coast closures, Midwest refineries will likely benefit the most as they are geographically closest to the Gulf Coast and the Southeast gasoline market that will be most affected by the outages. Reuters reports that RBOB gasoline futures have jumped 8.5% since last Wednesday - when refiners started shuttering capacity due to hurricane Harvey. Heating oil futures, a proxy for diesel and other distillates, rose 1.1 percent.

EnerCom reports that mid-west refiners are having the best quarter in two years. A refinery analyst with Wood Mackenzie said:

The Midwest refineries are best positioned. They will get the same boost in prices without the disruption.

However, note that Enercom also reports that West Coast refineries are expected to ship barrels into the western side of Mexico over the coming days and weeks, temporarily replacing an emerging market for Gulf Coast refiners. PSX's three West Coast refiners are likely to benefit from tighter supplies and rising margins in that region as well.

Meantime, CPChem - the 50/50 chemicals venture between PSX and Chevron (CVX) - has closed its petrochemical complex in Baytown. In addition, and as I reported in an earlier Seeking Alpha article on Phillips 66 (see PSX: Get Ready For A Strong Q2 Upside Breakout), PSX was on track to start up two petrochemical projects in Texas before year-end:

The 1,000 kMTA polyethylene plant at Old Ocean, TX (start-up imminent as of late July).

The 1,500 kMTA ethylene plant at Cedar Bayou, TX (start-up in Q4).

Those will likely be negatively affected by Harvey and its lingering effects (i.e. employees able to get to work, feedstock supply, etc. etc).

Meantime, as I also reported, August is a seasonally strong month for Freeport LPG export cargoes. However, ICIS reported that Phillips suspended operations at Freeport on August 25th.

Summary and Conclusion

Harvey was the second "500-year" event to hit Texas in the last two years - the other being the massive flood on the Blanco River in 2015. And, that flood (see this article in the Texas Monthly) came on the heels of what up to then had been an extreme drought in the state. Our sympathies go out to the people of Texas. We wish them a strong recovery.

Meantime, while Phillips 66 was significantly impacted by the storm, I haven't seen reports of any substantial damage other than the assets being taken offline. As a result, any impact will likely be of a temporary nature and will be somewhat offset by higher margins at the company's other refineries - showing the strength of a regionally diverse asset base.

I would be a buyer of PSX if it falls below $80 because of the same reasons I have discussed in my previous articles:

Shareholder-friendly management.

An attractive (and growing) 3.4% yield.

Highly visible and significant growth projects.

Growing cash flow, combined with falling capital expenditures.

Phillips 66 remains my favorite stock pick to benefit from the long-term effects of the "Shale USA" energy renaissance. Harvey - or no Harvey.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, CVX, XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, I cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for investment decisions you make.