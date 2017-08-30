Lululemon Earnings Preview: Bullish Into The Print

Athletic apparel retailer Lululemon (LULU) is set to report second quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday, 8/31. We are bullish on the report. We don't subscribe to the belief that recent weak reports from Foot Locker (FL), Finish Line (FINL), Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS), and others signal an end to the athleisure trend. Instead, we think that the athleisure trend is alive and well and that LULU has particularly benefited from its direct selling strategy over the past several months. All in all, we are buyers of LULU stock ahead of its Q2 earnings report.

LULU data by YCharts

There are murmurs out there that athleisure is dead, and those murmurs have grown stronger with what was nothing short of miserable reports from Finish Line, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods. But weakness in this wholesale section of athletic retail is by design from major athletic brands like Nike (NKE), which just launched its Consumer Direct Initiative. With the biggest athletic brand pushing direct over wholesale, of course, wholesale partners like FL, FINL, and DKS will struggle.

Outside of the wholesale channel, the most recent checks on athletic apparel growth from Lululemon, Nike, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY), Under Armour (UAA) and Skechers (SKX) is quite positive. Lululemon posted better than expected comps last quarter, and revenue guidance came in well above expectations. Nike said revenue rose 5% last quarter, a mark that topped estimates. Skechers reported record sales last quarter. Under Armour's revenue growth last quarter wasn't bad. Adidas reported another blowout quarter.

Overall, athleisure isn't dead. The wholesale channel is just struggling because brands are starting to emphasize DTC over wholesale.

Meanwhile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch thinks that Lululemon is taking market share from Nike and Under Armour. While we don't necessarily believe this is true, we do think that LULU's direct selling strategy has been a tailwind for the company amid recent wholesale retail weakness.

On the e-commerce front, SimilarWeb gives a positive web traffic read, showing that lululemon.com's web traffic share is increasing within the US, globally, and among peer clothing websites.

It also looks like the company has fixed its "lack of color" problem, and now color is all throughout the product assortment on the company's homepage. According to a survey from MKM Partners, this "color fix" is resonating well with consumers. Women said in the survey that LULU's offerings have improved over the last few months, while Men said that they are now more likely to buy LULU clothes than in prior quarters. Men is a pretty big and largely untapped growth area for LULU, so positive traction there would indicate that this growth story still has many chapters left.

Analysts with Baird also note that LULU has successfully fixed its bland product assortment. That fix, coupled with a global brand campaign launched on May 15 and a July online warehouse sale, has Baird bullish into the second quarter earnings report. It does look like the July online warehouse sale was quite robust, and we do note from Google Trends that there was a decent bump in Lululemon search interest around the time of the online warehouse sale.

The stock isn't cheap, but its 14.5x trailing EBITDA multiple actually makes it less expensive than many of its peers. The hyper-trendy Adidas leads the pack with an 18.9x trailing EBITDA multiple, while Nike and Under Armour both trade around 15x trailing EBITDA. From this standpoint, we do think that if LULU delivers strong quarterly numbers and upbeat guidance, the stock does have room to rally behind significant multiple expansion.

LULU EV to EBITDA (TTM) data by YCharts

Overall, we think concerns related to the death of athleisure are greatly exaggerated. LULU is well positioned in this retail environment given its direct selling strategy, and certain merchandise assortment fixes in the quarter seemed to resonate well with consumers. We think the quarter was quite good, and believe the stock could rally on upbeat results given its reasonable valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE, LULU, FL, DKS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.