Buy The FelCor Prefs On The Upcoming Merger With RLJ

The better credit profile of RLJ will drive a significant re-rating of the preferreds to a sub 6% yield.

We like the FCH Series A Preferreds (FCH/A) which are currently trading at $28 and yielding 6.9%.

We recommend going long the FelCor Lodging Trust’s 7.8% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (FCH/A) on FelCor’s (NYSE:FCH) upcoming merger with RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ). FCH/A is currently trading at a 6.9% yield and cannot be called. We expect FCH/A to re-rate significantly to a sub-6% yield once the merger closes with RLJ, given the lower leverage and better credit profile of the pro forma company. We think that FCH/A should conservatively trade at $31-33, which implies upside of 10-17% from current levels, and investors can clip a 6.9% dividend yield while they’re waiting.

Background

On April 23, 2017, RLJ announced the all-stock acquisition of FCH to create the 3rd largest US lodging REIT with a combined market cap of $4.2 billion and enterprise value of $7 billion. Under the terms of the merger FCH shareholders would receive 0.362 shares of RLJ for each share of FCH. The merger was approved by FCH and RLJ shareholders on August 15, 2017 and is expected to close on August 31, 2017.

The FCH Series A Preferreds have a liquidation preference of $25 and pay an annual dividend of $1.95 for a 7.8% yield (paid quarterly). Post approval of the deal by RLJ and FCH shareholders, FCH/A is trading at $28.25 with a current yield of 6.9%. There are $321 million of FCH/A outstanding and average daily volume is about 100,000 shares (~$2.8 million).

FCH/A is convertible/redeemable for 0.7752 shares of common when FCH exceeds $32.25 per share. With the implied RLJ offer price at $7.13 (based on RLJ share price of $19.70), the FCH/A cannot be called.

Relative Value Considerations and Risk/Reward

The best proxy for where FCH/A should trade is applying a credit spread to where FCH’s senior unsecured debt trades. FCH’s 6% senior unsecured notes due 2025 (CUSIP: 31430QBG1) trade at a yield of 4.8% or 0.8% per turn of leverage (FCH has 6.0x net leverage). FCH/A has historically traded at a 200bps spread to the senior unsecured debt. Given RLJ’s conservative balance sheet structure with net leverage of 3.0x, on a pro forma basis, RLJ will have net leverage of 4.3x which would suggest that the FCH senior unsecureds would re-rate to a 3-3.5% yield and that FCH/A would trade to the 5.5%-6% level.

The preferred instruments of other non-investment grade lodging and hospitality REITs trade at the same or higher yield than FCH on a standalone basis but have significantly more leverage than the pro forma FCH-RLJ. RLJ is expected to continue deleveraging after the merger closes with combined EBITDA of $570 million and FFO of $350 million ($2 per share). RLJ will also have opportunities to refinance FCH’s debt cheaper (~3%) or realize proceeds from asset sales to deleverage further.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.