In The Doghouse - How Provident Financial Showed The Risks Of High-Yield Stocks

Disastrous profit warnings are rare in FTSE 100 companies. Yet the recent price collapse at consumer finance group Provident Financial (OTCPK:FPLPY, OTCPK:FPLPF) showed that they're not immune. Announcing a barrage of bad news, Provident cancelled its interim dividend and said its full year payout was unlikely. For a £2.6 billion stock with a yield of 7.7 percent, this was bad news for income investors and a reminder of how much care is needed with high-yield strategies.

Yield is understandably one of the most important considerations for income investors. It's the go-to measure of how much bang for your buck a stock will give in terms of dividend payouts against the price paid for its shares. The higher the yield, the bigger the attraction - but there's a catch…

Very high yield is one of the biggest warnings of a vulnerable dividend. Exceptionally high yields are often found in shares that have been marked down by the market. A tumbling share price will naturally drive up the yield on a share. But if that falling price reflects concern about the company's future earnings, then it could be that the dividend is at risk. For the unwary, the high yield lures them into a dividend trap.

From this point of view, Provident did show signs of being a dividend trap. Analysts had been cutting their earnings forecasts aggressively since the spring and the company warned in June that it was likely to miss profit targets. In the latest warning, the profit outlook was slashed because of ongoing operational problems.

But while some voiced concerns about Provident, others felt the problems were overblown. The fund manager Neil Woodford argued that its difficulties were short term and that the dividend was 'unlikely to be affected'. He still supports the company. But more broadly, it's likely that the trailing yield of 7.7 percent (8.2 percent forecast) was enough for many to overlook Provident's problems.

Indeed, while high yield can point to concerns, it's also the cornerstone of one of the most popular dividend strategies around - Dividend Dogs. Provident had been a member of this exclusive club of shares in recent months, so it was likely to be on the radar of income investors. But it ended up showing how vulnerable the strategy is to problems.

Understanding the risks of Dividend Dogs

Dividend Dogs are the highest yielding large caps in the market. It was a term coined by Michael O'Higgins and John Downes in their book, Beating the Dow. Their strategy aimed to buy the 10 highest yielding stocks in an index of leading shares - like the Dow Jones or the FTSE 100 - and then hold them for a year.

The simplicity of the Dividend Dogs approach is a big attraction to investors. In theory, the highest yielding stocks are usually out of favour for some reason, and their depressed share prices push the yields up further (hence why these are 'Dogs'). But the all-important trade-off is that their size and financial muscle means they'll likely recover and come back into favour - paying off for their shareholders.

But there are risks with this approach. In the UK, the bulk of dividends in the FTSE 100 have traditionally come from a group of stocks in just a few sectors. So buying the top 10 yielding shares in the index could leave an investor highly exposed to sector-specific trouble. You only need to see the pressure on dividends in recent years in sectors like energy, mining, banking and supermarkets to know the risks of over-concentration.

In addition, the Dividend Dogs strategy offers very little in the way of safety nets that might pick up the sorts of problems seen at Provident. In fact, as you can see from this chart, it was only after Provident issued its first profit warning in June - pushing up its yield from 4.4 to 5.5 percent - that it qualified as a Dividend Dog. This was arguably an increasingly dangerous time to own it - and certainly didn't offer the sort of rock solid dividend sustainability that many income investors want.

Dealing with those dangerous dogs

Dividend strategies typically fall into one or a combination of three key approaches: high dividend yield, dividend growth and dividend safety. Ahead of the problems that emerged at Provident earlier this year, it had a decent track record of dividend growth and the payout was reasonably well covered.

So arguably, it was the high yield itself in recent months that was the biggest warning of problems. The falling price drove up the yield as the market fell out with the stock. As a result it had a higher yield than some of the best known high yield shares around, including BP (NYSE:BP) and Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B). This makes it a classic case study in one of the most well-drilled risk warnings associated with dividend stocks - be wary of very high yields. They can often be a mirage and one of the early warning signs of a dividend trap.

One compromise is to look for slightly lower yields in potentially safer companies, which is more of a focus in 'quality' dividend strategies like Quality Income and Best Dividends. Incidentally, this is one of the main conclusions made by Paul Scott in his assessment of the Provident debacle. His rule of thumb is to look very carefully when the yield on a share is over 6.0 percent.

As for the Dividend Dogs strategy - before the Provident crash, we were seeing a solid 9.2 percent return (before dividend payouts) over the past year from a version of the strategy tracked by Stockopedia. Typically, the screen rules drive it into the arms of some of the biggest and best-loved dividend stocks in the market. In terms of price performance, it does suffer periods of downward pressure, but the yields help insulate it from downturns. Just occasionally though, it can misfire with a false positive that ends in a dividend trap. Fortunately, these cases are rare.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.