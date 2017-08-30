Going Shopping For A REIT - Part 2

We continue our series as we look to add more REIT exposure to our current portfolio by looking at Healthcare REITs.

As I discussed in Part 1 of this three part series titled "Going Shopping for a REIT", I have some extra cash set aside for which I plan to invest within a quality REIT that provides stable dividends and has a bright future. REITs provide steady income on a monthly/quarterly basis, which can provide a safe haven and belong in every portfolio to some degree. Remember, REITs are a way of investing in real estate, as they own various real estate properties, which are home to various tenants depending on the strategy of the particular RETI.

This article will be part two of our three part series as we journey through various REITs in different industries in order to decide, which is/are best. As a reminder, in Part 1 we took a look at triple-net lease REITs within the Retail sector. Today we will turn our focus to a couple of blue chip healthcare REITs which own senior housing, skilled nursing, and other healthcare properties across the globe. The two REITs we will focus on will be Ventas Inc (VTR) and Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI).

Ventas, Inc.

Ventas, Inc., is an S&P 500 company, operating as a REIT with a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,200 (as of June 30) wholly-owned properties consisting of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, skilled nursing facilities, specialty hospitals and general acute care hospitals. The company was founded in 1983 and has properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Source: Ventas Investor Relations

Ventas operates using three reportable segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office properties. As you can see in the chart above, triple-net leased properties is the largest segment in terms of properties. As a reminder, the triple-net lease structure is set up so that tenants are responsible to pay all expenses related to management of the property, including: property taxes, insurance, and common area maintenance. Due to this structure, triple-net lease REITs provide a sense of predictability, offering consistent cash flows. VTR is the 2nd largest healthcare REIT behind Welltower (HCN). The company also has a solid credit rating from the three major credit agencies, as seen below.

As an investor, based on the ever changing landscape of the healthcare industry, one must rely on management to make key decisions in order to grow shareholder wealth. Ventas' management team has put together a diverse portfolio, as seen above, and they have also trimmed in troubled areas, such as their skilled nursing portfolio. In August 2015, management spun off their skilled nursing portfolio (355 properties) into a separate company - Care Capital Properties (CCP), and has turned their focus to seniors housing and medical office buildings. VTR also spent $1.75 billion on the purchase of Ardent Health Services, an acute care hospital owner.

When looking into the Company's tenants, two tenants are responsible for about 50% of annualized revenue. At first glance this can be very concerning, but when I dove deeper into these tenants, I came to realize they are both in the top 10 of Largest Senior Living Providers.

Over the next 45 years, the U.S. population over 65 years old is projected to increase over 50%. As of 2015, according to Vintage 2015 Population Estimates, there were 47.8 million people age 65 or older in the United States, and they project that number to increase to 98.2 million by 2060. Of that projection, 20% will be over the age of 85, which bodes well for senior housing and the healthcare industry in general.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. is a self-administered REIT, investing in healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom. The properties owned are leased to qualified operators of skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) and, to assisted living facilities (ALFs), independent living facilities and rehabilitation and acute care facilities. As of June 30, the company had approximately 1,000 operating properties. The company was founded in 1992.

Source: OHI Investor Relations Q2 Presentation

As seen on the charts above, OHI is much less diversified when compared to VTR, as 85% of their properties are SNF and 15% is Senior Housing. Where VTR spun off its SNF in order to focus on other areas, OHI is mainly focused on this area and the aging demographics. Although the company is less diversified within the industry, they do have a diverse number of tenant operators, with no tenant being greater than 10% of total revenues. However, as 85% of total revenues come from SNFs, of that, about 50% comes from Medicaid and about 35% comes from Medicare. As such, tenants use about 85% of government funds related to rent, meaning politics and the change in healthcare can play an important role in the near future.

OHI has been growing their business over the past few years via large investments into new facilities: Last year OHI invested $1.3 billion to grow their portfolio. As mentioned above, the growing number of elderly will increase the demand for skilled nursing facilities substantially, which sets up well for patient OHI investors. As occupancy rates increase over the years, due to the growing elderly demographic, earnings should continue to rise via rent step ups. Currently, the company has a stable outlook based on positive ratings from the three largest credit ratings, as seen below.

Stock Comparison

Now that I have given you a little background on each of the two REITs, let's compare them side by side. As mentioned above, OHI receives a majority of their revenues from government funds, meaning, politics can play an important role in the company's future, whether it be positive or negative. However, OHI is the blue-chip stock of SNF for a reason, management has experienced varying healthcare cycles in the past, all while continuing to pay a secure and stable dividend. In relation to VTR, they receive the majority of their funds from private pay tenants, meaning government does not play as much of a role in their future. For this, I give VTR the early edge.

Source: Created by the author with data from individual companies 10-K reports

Turning to the fundamentals, OHI Funds from Operations (FFO) growth has continued to rise each of the past three years, whereas VTR has stabilized around 6% annual FFO growth. The growth from OHI is impressive and due to the quality acquisitions they continue to make in order to grow the portfolio, which is a testament to their management team. For comparison purposes, in 2013 VTR had 1,421 operating properties compared to 1,235 in 2016, a decrease of 13%, whereas OHI had 541 properties in 2013 compared to 996 in 2016, an increase of 84%.

Price to FFO or Price to AFFO is a helpful guide when looking into a REITs current valuation. This valuation metric is similar to the P/E metric used for non-REIT based investments. Based on the last three years, the stocks have traded fairly consistently, as seen below.

VTR has traded at an average P/AFFO of 15x for the last five years, whereas OHI has traded at a five year average of 9.5x. The five year average P/AFFO for VTR is 15.6x compared to 8.8x for OHI. At the time of this article, OHI was trading at $31.24 and VTR at $67.80. In terms of trailing twelve months data using today's price, the stocks are currently trading as follows:

Based on today's price, both stocks are trading above their five year P/FFO average as well as their P/AFFO five year average. Based on these metrics, both stocks appear overvalued.

As for the dividend, VTR currently yields a dividend of 4.57% compared to their five year average of 5.16%. OHI currently yields a dividend of 8.19% compared to a five year average of 8.67%. Based on both stocks yielding below their five year average, it again appears both stocks appear overvalued.

Looking into the stability of a dividend is another important metric to research, as high yields can be attractive, but if they are not sustainable, they are nothing more than a sucker yield. On an AFFO basis, OHI and VTR both have a payout ratio of 75%, which is healthy for the REIT industry. I usually consider a REIT dividend sustainable when the payout ratio is below 85%. As such, for a patient investor, both companies offer sizeable dividends with low payout ratios.

Conclusion

We took a look today at two of the best Healthcare REITs in the industry. Ventas, Inc is a blue-chip REIT, an S&P 500 company with a diverse portfolio and three separate revenue streams. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc is the standard for REITs involved in skilled nursing facilities. As mentioned in the article, the growing elderly populations, along with an overhauled healthcare system, both REITs are primed for a bright future. Year to date VTR has increased 8.43% while OHI is even. When looking out over a longer term, say a 10 year average of the metrics, both stocks look more appealing, however, I prefer the five year average as it presents a clearer picture of operations at the Company, rather than 10 years ago when operations and elements could be vastly changed. In my opinion, I am leaning more towards VTR. Ventas has a quality management team with a lot of experience, and when looking at the value along with their credit rating, I get more comfortable paying the premium.

I look forward to your comments below and your input on which REIT I should select.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.