Resource Sector Digest: Welcome To The 21st Century Tahoe Resources

Setting The Scene

Almost two years ago we questioned Tahoe Resource's (TAHO) social license to operate the Escobal mine in Guatemala. In our research, we had come to know a company ignorant of its neighbors and the environment it operated in, and consequently, we foreshadowed these issues coming to a head in due time. With Tahoe's share price seemingly going from strength to strength, this take was difficult to stomach for some commenters. One of them summarized his bull thesis as follows:

However, due time seems to have arrived as political elites which have been holding a protecting hand over Tahoe Resources are scrambling to save their hides in various corruption scandals, and local resistance against the mine is finally getting heard in the country's courts. As we write this piece mining at Escobal has been suspended, and the suspension has been confirmed by the country's Constitutional Court. Court proceedings will drag on for months if not years and probabilities are high that Tahoe may not be allowed to resume mining until a final decision is issued; however, such permission may not be all that relevant in the near term anyway. A blockade has been cutting off road access to the mine for over two months now with no end in sight. Without supplies delivered via the blocked road, the mine remains inoperable irrespective of court decisions and permits. (Readers should keep in mind that Tahoe has been barred from connecting to the power grid and is using diesel to generate power for the pumps keeping the underground mine operable.)

This is a dire situation on several levels and has already prompted Tahoe to revise its production guidance and cut its dividend. And even though the balance sheet still looks strong on the surface, there is a distinct possibility of EBITDA-related debt covenants being breached if the situation drags on.

The market has, in turn, re-rated the share price to an all-time low.

THO data by YCharts

Events were discussed in detail on the Itinerant Musings chat board, with some members in favor of the argument that Tahoe was approaching the intrinsic value of non-Guatemalan assets. One poster summarized this view quite succinctly after laying out his arguments in more detail:

And yes, we can't help and agree with this general premise. The share price as it stands at the time of writing discounts Escobal to almost Zero, and therefore one could be tempted to place a bet on the resumption of mining at Escobal and the associated upside. We are not in this camp, however. For the one over-riding reason highlighted in our chat board post below:

In this post, we are referring to the news emanating from Peru of course.

It seems that Tahoe has made a mess of assets acquired from Rio Alto a couple of years ago, alienating locals at La Arenas as well as Shahuindo, as evidenced by road blocks and protests which have been escalating in recent weeks. Rude Otto has a detailed post on his blog which we would like to recommend in this context for some local albeit biased color. One cannot help the impression that Tahoe has not learned from past errors and is, in fact, repeating them in Peru - a country where landowners have stopped Newmont Mining (NEM) from building the Conga mine to name just one prominent example of locals gaining the upper hand over misbehaving North Americans.

The bottom line as we see it: this management team has not yet arrived in the 21st century in their management of relations with their neighbors. This type of behavior might have worked back in the time when this management learned the ropes, but it does not pass the test anymore today.

Actionable Ideas

Gold (GLD) is shining bright as we put the finishing touch on this issue, as the autumn rally seems to be getting under way. Selected gold miners (GDX) should do well in coming weeks.



News Release of the Week

News release of the week goes to Dolly Varden Silver (OTCPK:DOLLF) for exceeding expectations with their drill program at the namesake property in the Golden Triangle. The company has confirmed previously known mineralisation and made new discoveries, and it has approved an expansion of this year's drill program. That's the best way to put last year's soap opera around a failed takeover by Hecla Mining (HL) to rest.

Drill Result Summary

Marathon Gold (OTCPK:MGDPF) drilled another hole along dip at its namesake project in Newfoundland. 2.13 g/t Au over 326m made for an eye-catching headline and should help to convert a lot of ounces from inferred to indicated in the upcoming resource update.

(OTCPK:MGDPF) drilled another hole along dip at its namesake project in Newfoundland. 2.13 g/t Au over 326m made for an eye-catching headline and should help to convert a lot of ounces from inferred to indicated in the upcoming resource update. Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) secured its place in this section this week by reporting 36.7g/t over 4m at Windfall. The global drill program has been increased to 800,000m (no typo) for 2017, with 24 rigs producing about 40,000m per month.

(OTCPK:OBNNF) secured its place in this section this week by reporting 36.7g/t over 4m at Windfall. The global drill program has been increased to 800,000m (no typo) for 2017, with 24 rigs producing about 40,000m per month. Auryn Resources (AUG) provided an exploration update from Committee Bay in Nunavut, headlining with promising 3.48g/t over 9.15m.

(AUG) provided an exploration update from Committee Bay in Nunavut, headlining with promising 3.48g/t over 9.15m. Nighthawk Gold (OTCPK:MIMZF) reported more drill results from Colomac expanding the "the high-grade gold zone by at least a 200 metres in strike length, and to a vertical depth of 350 metres".

(OTCPK:MIMZF) reported more drill results from Colomac expanding the "the high-grade gold zone by at least a 200 metres in strike length, and to a vertical depth of 350 metres". Vendetta Mining (OTC:VDTAF) continues to chip away at its Pegmont lead-zinc project in Queensland Australia. Results from zones 2 and 3 should add considerable tonnage to the resource, due for an update later this year.

(OTC:VDTAF) continues to chip away at its Pegmont lead-zinc project in Queensland Australia. Results from zones 2 and 3 should add considerable tonnage to the resource, due for an update later this year. Wesdome Mining (OTCPK:WDOFF) is expanding the 300W area at its Eagle River mine in Ontario with some high-grade intercepts.

(OTCPK:WDOFF) is expanding the 300W area at its Eagle River mine in Ontario with some high-grade intercepts. Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF) drew some harsh criticism for reporting its latest drill results from Namdini in Ghana. However, make no mistake: this is a potentially world-class discovery which we expect to end up in some major's portfolio before too long.

(OTC:CRDNF) drew some harsh criticism for reporting its latest drill results from Namdini in Ghana. However, make no mistake: this is a potentially world-class discovery which we expect to end up in some major's portfolio before too long. Denison Mines (DNN) confirmed its latest Athabasca uranium discovery with follow-up drill data and expansion of the ongoing campaign from 6 to 9 holes.

(DNN) confirmed its latest Athabasca uranium discovery with follow-up drill data and expansion of the ongoing campaign from 6 to 9 holes. Camino Minerals (OTC:CAMZF) reported 0.94% copper over 96.5m from Los Chapitos in Southern Peru. Shareholder Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) will be pleased to read the news after its recent investment in the company.

Wheelings and Dealings

Sandstorm Gold (SAND) disposed of its share holding in Mason Resources (OTC:MSSNF) adding C$2.8M to its treasury and booking a welcome profit on this investment.

Other News

Rye Patch Gold (OTCQX:RPMGF) emphasized C$22M in cash in the news release accompanying Q2 results, with usual suspects quick to declare the company "Flush with Cash". Talk about out-of-context as working capital computed to negative C$4.5M on closer inspection. Another capital raise seems all but certain as the company is still working towards commercial production at La Florida in Nevada.

Cordoba minerals (OTCQX:CDBMF) announced the appointment of a new COO and also a new Vice President, Exploration, plus the commencement of another drill program at Alacran in Colombia under the new leadership. However, the stock still seems to remain stuck in the doghouse after the merger with Friedland's company HPX.

CDB data by YCharts

And with this last chart, we shall draw the curtain for the week. We shall most hopefully see youse all next week, awake and healthy for the next issue of this newsletter.

And Before We Go...

