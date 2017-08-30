Dick's Sporting Goods - It's Not Time To Catch This Falling Knife

The company continues to face some headwinds that are probably going to affect the business for a long time.

Introduction - My Skepticism

Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) is a sports goods retailer that has operated in the United States since 1948. The company sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories through its stores.

It also operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream and other specialty stores, and Dick's Team Sports HQ, an "all-in-one youth sports digital platform offering free language management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and FanWear and access to donations and sponsorships."

The company derives a much larger portion of revenue from sports equipment in comparison to peers such as Foot Locker (FL), Hibbett Sports (HIBB), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) and Finish Line (FINL), and only a relatively low portion of sales comes from athletic footwear, which has been the strongest driver of growth in the industry in the last few years.

Almost two months ago, I analyzed the company and tried to assess the attractiveness of DKS as an investment. I wrote an article where I expressed some skepticism about the prospects of an investment in DKS, mainly due to the difficult environment created by the shift to eCommerce:

The sportswear and sports goods industry, just like almost any other retail business, is living the shift from brick and mortar to an omnichannel model where eCommerce plays an increasingly important role. This is leading to a market share contraction for many retailers, and to negative growth rates for many of them. Sportswear and sport goods retailers haven't been affected too much by these headwinds because the market share losses have been more than offset by the strong growth trends in the industry. Moreover, the "solid" retailers benefited from a series of bankruptcies of many retailers such as Sports Authority and Sport Chalet and the consequent store closures that left some areas underserved. This has contributed to leave room for an expansion in the number of stores for DKS and other retailers. I think the situation remains very challenging for sports retailers. The transition to eCommerce will continue to weigh on margins, as these stores will have to compete with giants like Amazon and above all, with the brands' own eCommerce platforms. I doubt they can offer competitive pricing or more assortment compared to Nike's or adidas' own websites. The recent news that Nike is partnering with Amazon is not good news either, and while we don't have many details on how the partnership would work, other than the fact that Nike will start to sell sneakers on Amazon, for sure it will not be a positive factor for brick and mortar retailers. Not only does the eCommerce channel usually lead to lower margins, but the pressure will be significant for sport good retailers like DKS, due to a lack of scale advantage, low bargaining power and lack of control over costs. With these headwinds and competitive pressures, the growth rate in the industry has to be significant in order to offset the effects of the negative factors. Unfortunately, I think we can't expect retailers with a low exposure to emerging markets to consistently deliver this kind of growth. In particular, I expect the growth rate in the sportswear and athletic footwear industry in North America to slow down, as in the last 5 years the industry benefited from favorable fashion trends that I think are softening.

Since I wrote my article, DKS has declined almost 30% justifying another look at the company and at the stock's attractiveness.

Recent Results and Challenges

In Q2 2017, despite a 9.6% growth in revenue, mainly a result of store openings, DKS didn't manage to avoid a further contraction in margins, confirming a negative trend that was already evident in the previous quarters.

Gross Margin declined 82 bps to 29.54% and operating margin further contracted 10 bps to 7.38%. Adjusted earnings per diluted share were $0.96, well below the management's guidance of $1.02 to $1.07. Same-store sales increased only 0.1%, which clearly shows that revenue growth was just a consequence of new store openings.

The company's problems are nothing particularly new. The challenges are well-known and remain the same. Although some issues such as the weakness in the hunting market seem to be short-term challenges, there are other problems that are affecting the long-term prospects of the business. These challenges are basically two - let's analyze them a bit more in detail:

The transition to an omnichannel model with an increasing share of eCommerce at the expense of brick-and-mortar. This has two main consequences. The first is a loss of market share to Amazon (AMZN) and other minor eCommerce players. The second consequence is the margin pressure that this channel exerts on retailers.

The second problem is the increasingly promotional environment, which results from several phenomena. For example, now it's very easy to compare different offers online and it's difficult for retailers to justify a significant price gap with competitors. Moreover, the trend of consolidation in the industry exerts pressure on pricing as consolidating company try to gain a scale advantage while the rest of retailers try to offset those effects through more promotions/discounts.

Development of the Digital Channel

The development of a healthy omnichannel model is a must for every retailer that wants to survive in this changing and challenging environment. The company has a decent online business that accounts for 9% of sales and which grew 19% in Q2. The company seems to be focused on the ongoing development of the omnichannel business and mentioned an increase in profitability for the digital channel.

The company wants to continue to invest in the online experience through faster delivery, better pricing, more targeted marketing, and continued improvements in its digital channels. This can exert some pressure on margins, at least in the short term, but it's necessary to compete against giants like Amazon and the rest of competitors that are working to improve their digital capabilities. Fortunately, the company's stores still generate very good cash flows ($324 million in the last four quarters) in spite of the challenging environment, so that the company can continue to invest decent resources in the development of the digital business without particular problems. On one side, the company's decent scale and brand awareness in the United States give them an opportunity to grow in the digital business at the expense of smaller competitors. On the other side, the pressure on margins is difficult to offset without a solid growth in comps. I think the company will survive in the new environment but margins will remain pressured. In the management's own words:

And margins I think are going to be under pressure from what they were a few years ago for a very long time possibly in perpetuity, and if anybody tells you anything different, I don't think they're understanding the new reality.

Consolidation and Further Margin Pressure

Another underlying trend that is creating noise is the consolidation in the industry. I say it's making noise because we don't know how long it will last and what will be the final result. I have already mentioned some closures in the industry in the first paragraph. It's important to know that DKS is trying to take advantage of the displaced market share from the competitors' closures and has mentioned a discrete success on that front. This means that the underlying trend in comps would be even weaker without the effects of this kind of market share gains. The point is "how long will this opportunity exist?" I don't have an answer but I think most of the opportunity has already been exploited, and if the favorable effect of displaced market share from store closures softens, comps can really start to suffer. Margins would crash as a result of the negative operating leverage.

The wave of store closures can be a tailwind as long as DKS is not directly involved. On the other side, it is creating short-term noise that can make the trend look better than it actually is.

As previously mentioned, the margin pressure also comes from the increasingly promotional environment in the industry. The customer is becoming increasingly price-conscious, due to the possibility to compare price more easily than before thanks to the internet and the eCommerce platforms. The management said:

We've conducted extensive consumer research, and the customers have told us they feel our prices are not competitive in today's environment. Consequently, we have become more promotional and competitive, and have launched our best price guarantee where we promised the customer they find a lower price than ours we will match it.

The ongoing effort to remain competitive on pricing will obviously exert increasing pressure on margins, worsening the challenging situation.

Future Prospects - Investments, Optimization, Diversification

As a result of the unexpected weakness, the management adjusted its guidance to reflect a more challenging environment:

Now let me wrap up with our outlook for 2017. As Ed discussed, the retail marketplace is competitive and dynamic. And to protect and grow our market share, we will aggressively price offerings to improve our price perception with customers and drive traffic to our stores and online. And we have reduced our sales and gross margin expectations accordingly. As a result, we are lowering our full year guidance, and now expect non-GAAP earnings per diluted share to be in the range of $2.80 to $3, which includes approximately $0.05 coming from the 53rd week. This compares to our previous guidance range of $3.65 to $3.75. We now expect consolidated same-store sales to be flat to low single-digit negative for the year, compared to our previous guidance of positive 1% to 3%.

Declining comps will have a negative effect on margins due to the negative operating leverage. Although the company's margins have already been trending down for a few years, it seems that new store openings won't be able to offset the falling profitability anymore. Although the stock may look cheap at just 9x EPS expectations for 2017 (per management) the stock may look cheap, but it's cheap for a good reason. I see a risk of a downward acceleration that can leave investors holding a classic value trap. Before considering an investment in DKS, we should have some signals that the situation is stabilizing and that the company's strategy is actually working. At this regard, I understood that the management is focusing on four main strategic lines:

The development of the omnichannel business. As I said, the company is in a good position to have a decent success in the digital channel, thanks to its decent scale, brand awareness and good distribution network. What we have to see is whether the digital channel will have a strong negative effect on margins. The ability to maintain decent margins despite the increasing penetration of the eCommerce channel would be a great positive.

The optimization of the store fleet. The management believes rentals will continue to go down in the future and plans to optimize the store fleet by moving to cheaper (but equally good) locations or by renegotiating the current contracts once expired. This process should offset some of the weakness on the margins front if managed properly.

Expansion of the store fleet. The company continues to open new stores at a good pace, in spite of the weakening trend in comps. I think the company is trying to gain scale and market share in order to better support the omnichannel business. It's known that more stores help drive digital sales higher and might be used as distribution nodes for the eCommerce platform, just as companies like Macy's (M) or J.C. Penney (JCP) have recently started to do.

Expansion in athletic footwear. The company is trying to expand in this category, which currently accounts for just 20% of its sales. I don't know if it's the right moment to boost the presence in this segment, but the athletic footwear industry is surely in a secular growth trend if analyzed on a global basis. In the United States, we have recently seen a deceleration and a channel shift that is helping the brands' own digital platforms at the expense of third-party retailers. I don't see a strong opportunity to take advantage of the secular growth in the industry if the business is confined to the United States. Maybe there will be more diversification and a slight improvement in traffic if the company manages to be competitive, but not much more than that.

It's Not Time to Go Long

I think it's not worth betting on DKS in the current conditions. The stock is cheap for a reason, as the fundamentals are deteriorating fast and the downward trend could even accelerate in the near future. The company's goal is to try to offset the negative effects of the transition to eCommerce and of the promotional environment. Unless we see some signs of stabilization for the company or for the industry, I think there is no reason to go long DKS. This falling knife still looks like a value trap.

