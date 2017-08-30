Hurricane Harvey Recovery Idea: United States Steel Corp.

We also like U.S. Steel since this trade has already been working prior to Hurricane Harvey.

Please also note that much of the imported steel that comes into the U.S. arrives through Texas ports. The closure of these ports may boost demand for U.S. sourced steel.

One of the stock ideas that may receive a boost from this natural disaster is the United States Steel Corp. as a rebuilding of infrastructure play.

We send out our prayers for the people of Texas to have a safe and rapid recovery from the natural disaster known as Hurricane Harvey.

The United States Steel Corp. (X) will likely supply a significant amount of the steel that will be used in the recovery efforts from this huge natural disaster. Especially with the promise of a very large amount of federal money forthcoming from President Trump, we might anticipate that an emphasis will be placed upon the purchase of American steel for Texans and their numerous rebuilding needs. U.S. Steel may be a strong trading idea to participate in the recovery of Hurricane Harvey.

The Recovery Effort Will Be Lengthy And It Will Require Steel

Unfortunately, the extent of the damage caused by this storm may not allow for a rapid recovery. And the rebuilding effort after this "once in a lifetime flooding event" will likely require a significant amount of steel for the infrastructure repair and replacement. And there may be a significant amount of federal money spent on this recovery effort that will include the purchase of steel. Today, President Trump stated, "Never been something so expensive in our country's history" as the Hurricane Harvey recovery effort.

Buildings, roads, bridges, dams, levees, sewers, and all manner of infrastructure repair, replacement, and upgrades will need to be made. These efforts will require the purchase of steel. The industries of oil/gas, energy, shipping/transportation, construction, etc., will all need to rebuild many items and infrastructure that will also require the purchase of steel. Residential and commercial buildings will need to be replaced requiring new steel.

Many new automobiles will need to be built to replace the damage done by Harvey to autos. This rebuild of autos will require steel. An estimated 150,000 to 200,000 new inventory automobiles on auto dealership lots have been destroyed by Harvey. Another estimated 500,000 used automobiles owned by residents, corporations, and governments will need to be replaced. The new autos that will be built, especially the heavy duty trucks that Texans lead the nation in buying, will require a lot of steel to replace those Ford and Chevrolet trucks and cars.

And this rebuilding effort may extend beyond the Houston and coastal regions of Texas. Harvey has begun impacting a growing number of states in the nation as it "bounces" off of Texas and now heads north through Louisiana and Mississippi. The graphic below illustrates the path of Harvey, which is likely to cause more destruction and flooding in the coming days:



Important Texas Ports Are Closed With No Opening Determined

Texas ports receive about 14% of the nation's total imports. These ports are closed until they can be surveyed and dredged to clear the silt, mud, and debris that a storm of Harvey's magnitude would shift into the shipping channels of these ports. Currently, the equipment, materials, and people needed for recovery efforts are unable to be delivered to where they are needed due to flooding. It is unknown when the flooding will subside enough for the transportation of the items necessary for recovery.

After rains stop and flooding subsides, there will be a delay in recovery efforts until the needed items can arrive at destination points where they are needed. Then the tedious work of clearing, rebuilding, and re-opening of Texas ports will begin. There is currently no date determined for the re-opening of these Texas ports. A significant amount of the nation's steel imports arrive through Texas ports. These deliveries of foreign steel may be delayed, re-routed, or canceled as a result of these port closures. This event may increase the demand for U.S. sourced steel during the time period that ports are closed.

The closure of Texas' ports means that foreign steel shipments will not arrive on time or even at all. This event will likely lead to an increase of purchasing for American made steel, including U.S. Steel Corp. products.

Infrastructure And Tough On Trade Policies Benefit U.S. Steel Corp.

A confluence of two different Trump administration efforts have been gaining traction to help the shares of U.S. Steel Corp. trade higher recently. One item is the Trump administration's emerging efforts to rebuild American infrastructure with American steel.

The second item is the rising effort of the Trump administration to protect American steel from the trade war that has been waged against American steel makers for decades. The combination of these two key factors that have recently come into increasing focus has been helping move shares of U.S. Steel higher since early June.

Summary and Conclusion:

Hurricane Harvey is a natural disaster of vast proportions that will require a great amount of steel in order to implement a rebuilding and recovery. Since federal money is going to contribute in a big way to the recovery effort, it is likely that a significant amount of American made steel will be purchased by the Trump administration officials that will be overseeing the spending of federal funds. Texans are known to be great Americans who would likely seek to buy American steel with the private insurance money that they will receive as well. Both federal and private money are likely to combine for a large purchase of American steel in the weeks and months ahead. U.S. Steel Corp. may be the primary beneficiary of this effort to buy large amounts of American steel for the many projects and rebuilding efforts forthcoming in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Texas ports account for an entire 14% of the nation's import trade. The closure of Texas ports will cause delays and cancellations of foreign steel purchases/deliveries through these important ports. This event may increase the demand for domestically available steel, thereby benefiting U.S. Steel Corp.

The dual factors of Trump's proposed American infrastructure rebuilding plans combined with the Trump administration's efforts to get tough on unfair dumping of steel into American markets by foreign nations may also benefit U.S. Steel. The recent trade higher in the price of shares of U.S. Steel indicate that the combination of these two factors is causing the U.S. Steel stock trade to work higher even prior to the advent of Hurricane Harvey. With the additional positive catalysts caused by Harvey, the existing trade higher in U.S. Steel shares may continue.

Accordingly, Trader's Idea Flow is now long shares of U.S. Steel.

Disclosure: I am/we are long X.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.