By Request: GDX

In light of that, we present an optimal collar hedge on GDX that has a negative cost. We conclude with a note on the implications of this.

We present one here, but it is more than 10x as expensive, as a percentage of position value, as the hedge on GLD.

After seeing the optimal put hedge for GLD in our previous article, a reader requested a similar hedge on GDX.

What About Gold Miners?

In our previous article (An Auspicious Indicator For GLD), we presented a hedge for the gold-tracking ETF SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). A reader requested we do the same for the leading gold miners ETF, the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners (GDX). We do so below, and also present our system's potential return estimate for the gold miners ETF. First, a quick note on why our reader's suggestion was a good one.

If You're Bullish On Gold

The reason our reader's request below was a good one is that it's natural for gold bulls to start considering gold miners.

The reason is that gold miners are effectively a "geared" play on gold due to the miners' inherent operating leverage. Frank Holmes explained the concept in an article a few years back:

The upside to gold stocks is that investors historically have received a 2-to-1 leverage by owning gold equities instead of the commodity. [...] Picture the gold price as a pulley with gold company executives applying force on one side of a rope. The more disciplined and successful the management, the bigger the potential boost in gold equity returns. The muscle that gold miners can use to increase their "multiplier effect" for shareholders is three-fold: grow production volume, expand margins or optimize capital

Given the operational leverage of miners, all else equal, it makes sense to be bullish on them if you're bullish on gold. As it happens, though, the Portfolio Armor system that powers our Bulletproof Investing service is even less bullish on GDX than it is on GLD at the moment.

Our System's Current Take On GDX

In our GLD article, we mentioned how our system comes up with its potential return estimates. We'll recap it quickly here, for those who missed it, using GDX as our example this time.

Our system uses underlying price history as well as option sentiment to estimate potential returns for securities over the next six months. In a nutshell, we start with the assumption that any security is going to begin to revert to its long-term mean return, and we test that assumption by gauging the market for options expiring about six months out on the security. The gauge we use is to attempt to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline with an optimal, or least-expensive collar. For there to be an optimal collar available, a couple of conditions have to be met:

There needs to be a bid on call options above the current market price of the underlying security ("out of the money").

The cost of the put protection on the security, minus what you're able to sell the call leg for, has to be less than 9% of your underlying position value (since it wouldn't make sense to pay more than 9% to hedge when you are attempting to limit your downside risk to a decline of less than 9%).

The screen capture below from Portfolio Armor's admin panel shows our system's take on GDX as of Tuesday's close.

The key figure there is in the "Adj. Exp Return" column. That shows our potential return for GDX over the next 6 months, 2.58%. That's less than the 3.94% potential return we had for GLD on Monday. What GDX has in common with GLD is the negative hedging cost when collared against a >9% decline, but, as we'll see below, this doesn't mean it's cheap to hedge with optimal puts.

Hedging GDX

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of GDX against a greater-than-12% decline by mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost of this put protection was $1,440, or 5.9% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). As a percentage of position value, this is more than 10 times as expensive as it was to hedge GLD against the same decline threshold over the same time frame in our previous article.

Another Way Of Hedging GDX

If you're willing to cap your potential upside, you can wipe out the positive cost of hedging GDX against the same decline.

As of Tuesday's close, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to hedge 1,000 shares of GDX against a greater-than-12% decline by mid-March, while not capping your potential upside at less than 12% by then.

Note that our hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive put strike this time, due to the impact of the net cost of the hedge: the cost of the put leg of this collar was $930, or 3.81% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts). But the income generated from selling the call leg was slightly more: $980, or 4.01% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net price of the collar was negative, meaning you would have collected $50, or 0.2% of position value, when opening it, assuming you placed both trades at the worst end of their respective spreads.

Conclusion

Unlike with GLD, we don't see an auspicious indicator of ultra low hedging cost with optimal puts. That suggests option market participants see more downside risk for GDX than GLD. But the negative cost, or credit, collar above suggests option market participants see the potential for a positive double-digit swing as well. Risk averse gold mining bulls may want to take advantage of that and effectively get paid to hedge.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.