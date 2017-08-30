True Value Of Altagas After Bloated Acquisition Of WGL

We figured out the fair value of WGL Holdings to us and that helped us decide our potential purchase price for Altagas shares.

To reach an idea of what price we would be interested in purchasing Altagas we conducted a valuation exercise for WGL Holdings.

We analyzed the cash flow profile of WGL Holdings and decided that we did not want to own Altagas, the acquirer.

We recently analyzed Altagas (OTCPK:ATGFF) on SeekingAlpha. While we were impressed with the historical trends of EBITDA and dividends, we were not too thrilled with the cash flow profile of its acquisition WGL Holdings (WGL). That led us to stay away at current prices. However true to our profile, we always maintain that there are no bad assets, just bad prices. So to determine at what price we would become interested in purchasing Altagas, we worked to determine the fair value of WGL to us.

The Ground Rules

1) We are evaluating what the cash flow profile of WGL is worth to us and perhaps to any conservative investor. We are not interested in what Altagas convinced everyone WGL was worth.

2) We are even less interested in rationalizing based on what other pure utility companies are currently worth or spend. We view Altagas as a very good standalone midstream company. If WGL has to compete with our investment dollars, it has to fit that profile and evaluated on those merits.

3) Our horizon and timeline is not infinite. Corporations can have 30-40 year plans but investments must show the ability to generate significant free cash flow (FCF) within a much shorter time frame for us. Also, invariably corporations that fail to actually do this, get decimated at the first bump/recession. Shale oil companies are a great example. They had amazing prices for 6 years but none of them learned to live within their means. Most stocks are down 80-90% from the peak in 2014 with shareholders having little to show for this relentless pursuit of "growth".

The numbers

WGL's fiscal year end in September, so the last quarter results show the rolling 9 months. Taking Q3 numbers and extrapolating for the traditionally weak Q4, you can derive their baseline operating cash flow.

Source: WGL financials & author's estimates

Now let's look at the spending.

Even ignoring "new business" WGL is spending a whopper amount. In case anyone thinks this is winding down any time soon, here is the actual timeline.

Source: WGL presentations

In 2016, when they last updated this, 14-39 years of replacements were scheduled. What is this accelerated pipeline replacement program?

This is clearly a maintenance program but people are correct that this is passed on back to the consumer. But that too is not entirely accurate. If you look at WGL's projected increase in revenues from 2015 to 2020, the bulk of the increase comes from customer growth. The replacement spending adds only a net $0.2 billion to revenues as the amount that can be charged is offset by depreciation & deferred taxes.

What ultimately will this growth look like for cash flow?

WGL forecasts 30-45% higher EPS over 2017 number. Being generous, we modeled 50% higher numbers for 2021. We then used the projected spend numbers from the three maintenance categories above. Even accounting for this growth, FCF looks abysmal in 2021.

Based on WGL's projected numbers we can generously extrapolate operating cash flow to be around $529 million in 2021. Maintenance capex will be at least $344 million from WGL's numbers. The "new business" category also includes some maintenance capex, but we will ignore that. FCF before growth capex is around $184 million. Since this is a utility, we have still put a very sweet 20X multiple of this FCF 4 years out. Even then it appears that Altagas overpaid by around $3.78 billion CAD. Deducting this overpayment from the combined equity value, leads us to assess the fair value of Altagas shares at $18.25 CAD. Our numbers also ignore the large negative free cash flow and the required debt or equity issuance for WGL to achieve this growth between 2017-2021, as actual cash flow will be around negative $1 billion in this time frame.

Conclusion

Utility business is not risk-free. While rate increases are allowed regularly, there are no guarantees and they go through a lot of red tape. The amount is debated and can be reduced based on public outcry. See sample A below.

Source: Government of Maryland

Here is another one where they were given half the rate increase requested. And finally this is a key one, where they got about 40% of the increase but the comments from the examining body are priceless.

Source: Government of Columbia

"...consistent overspending on its pipeline replacement programs." We would like to remind everyone that this is Year 2 of a 40 year program. Still think 38 more increases are going through unfettered?

Beyond rate increases, growth in consumption is also not guaranteed to infinity. Rooftop solar is now already comparable in cost with utility rates. Extrapolate 10 years of 5% increases in utility rates, 10 years of 5% decreases in cost of solar and 10 years of 1-2% efficiency increases in solar panels. Do you still see "infinite growth" after that? We don't. While none of this is a near term concern, treating utilities as pure risk free play and paying egregious multiples for them is plain stupid in our opinion. But that is what Altagas did. Adjusting for the overpayment and accounting for the fact that Altagas shares were probably undervalued at the time of the acquisition, we would be interested in buying the shares should they drop below $20 CAD.

Note: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts in USD unless specified otherwise and labeled as CAD.

If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.