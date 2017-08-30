Farmland Partners: Oversold On Temporary Headwinds

We see these prices rebounding and FPI's price along with them.

The Buy Thesis

Farmland Partners (FPI) has fallen materially to $8.90. At this price, it is significantly discounted to asset value, giving investors a favorable point of entry into what is a good business model in the long term.

We calculate a net asset value of $9.85 per share using a very simple methodology shown below.

Data as of 2Q17, dollars in mm except per share amounts

Simply valuing FPI’s assets at purchase price results in a per share value about 10% above today’s price. Here is the counterargument:

Counterargument

FPI purchased many of its assets in the 2014-2015 time frame which was a farmland bubble. Since that time, crop prices have dropped, farmer profitability has suffered and rents have come down. Therefore, the land is worth materially less today than it was in 2014.

Problem with counterargument

I think the counterargument would hold true with just about any other asset class. Usually, when the cash flows drop off, the value of the asset drops off, but this is not the case with farmland. Crop prices are extremely volatile, farmland rents are slightly volatile, and land prices are remarkably stable. The USDA just released its August report in which it details cropland values.

Yes, values did drop since the peak in 2014 and 2015, but the change is quite minimal. Importantly, farmland is a regional asset, so let us take a deeper dive into the breakdown of FPI’s assets.

Media headlines referencing the woes of the cornbelt in this environment of low commodity prices are largely referring to the strain felt by farmers, not by land values. In fact, the drop in value has been rather modest at only -4.7% from 2014 to 2017. Further, this drop was nearly canceled out by strength in the delta, southeast and pacific regions.

Value data from USDA, FPI data from 10-Q

Overall, it appears that FPI’s portfolio has only declined in value by a mere -0.5%. Obviously, there is some variance within regions so the actual numbers for FPI may be slightly different.

REITs generally own assets that are well above average in quality, and FPI is no exception. I suspect its higher quality farmland assets performed better than the regional averages. Therefore, it seems reasonable to value FPI at the purchase price of its assets. This gets us back to the $9.85 per share laid out in our thesis.

Cash Flows

The value for FPI gets a little bit murkier when viewed through a cash flow lens as rental rates for farmland have dipped substantially more than land values. As seen in the chart below, rental rates dipped in 2016.

They dipped again in 2017, according to the Iowa State University survey.

Source: extension.iastate.edu

While this study was limited to Iowa, I think it is fairly representative of row crop rental rate adjustments nationally and it is in agreement directionally with FPI’s FFO which decreased in 2017 compared to 2016.

Viability of an investment in FPI will depend heavily on whether rental rates will recover. If rates do not recover, it will eventually pull farmland values down, thereby killing the NAV thesis along with the FFO value. Thus, it behooves us to analyze where rental rates will go.

If we look at crop prices over the past 5 years, it looks rather ugly. Corn has dropped from over $8 per bushel to under $4.

Source: macrotrends.net

Soybeans are a similar story, dropping from over $17 to under $10.

Source: macrotrends.net

I believe this was a combination of 2 things.

The 2012 pricing was above long-term trends, so some of the pullback was natural and healthy. The US had 3 bumper crop years in a row, 2014, 2015 and 2016, each of which had record or near record yields.

2017 yields are coming in much lower due to excessive rain in many parts of the country. As you can see on the chart, this has not yet caused a rebound in crop pricing. This is a result of accumulated inventories from the previous seasons. As the inventories bleed off, we anticipate a rebound in crop prices in 2018. Another factor playing into reduced yields going forward is that during this downturn in the farming economy, farmers have been investing less in equipment, fertilizer and specialized seeds. Quite simply, less input means lower yields.

In 2012, we believe crop prices were above the long run trend and now they are below trend, so we anticipate a rebound followed by the slow, steady historical annual growth best represented by food inflation.

If and when crop prices recover, rents should return to normal which will support the existing land values. Upon stabilization, land values should appreciate at the rate of inflation or slightly above as indicated by a long history of appreciating faster than inflation.

Impact to FPI

If we assume inflation of 2% annually, the impact to FPI shareholders is far greater than that. Due to both leverage and the discount to asset value at which FPI trades, shareholders are gaining exposure to farmland that is larger than their investment. Specifically, the market cap of ~$350M buys exposure to over $1B in assets. Thus, the investor gets nearly 6% annual unrealized return from 2% inflation. Along with a nearly 6% current yield, FPI provides double-digit annual return potential. We are assuming the 6% growth in value of assets translates to 6% growth in the stock price.

Dividend coverage

The above return potential requires FPI to be able to cover its dividend which it presently is not as the current FFO run-rate for FPI is about $0.40 based on the 2nd quarter report and the dividend is $0.51. 2 events could potentially provide dividend coverage:

Recovery of rental rates to normal levels. FPI has had rolldowns ranging from 0% to 20%, so a reversal would be material. Permanent crop developments from the AFCO portfolio come online in 2018.

Summing it up

FPI could be an excellent investment with long-term annual returns in the double digits, but it requires some cooperation from macroeconomic factors which are uncertain. While I believe a recovery in the farm economy is more likely than not due to the reasons discussed in this article, investors should keep in mind that there is material downside if crop prices stay down. FPI would eventually have to cut its dividend which may tank the stock price.

