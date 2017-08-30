CEF Weekly Update - Municipal Bond Funds

Pair trade ideas if you wish to be actively involved in the sector.

Coverage of the most interesting movers, which caught our eye in the closed-end funds holding municipal bonds.

The Sector

Unfortunately, there are no major developments to prop up a flashy title, but at least the related indices did not disappoint and kept on crawling upward. We are probably going to see real action in the sector once the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) claims some key levels and propels the Municipal Bond sector higher. But until, and if, this happens we will try to embrace the choppiness and remain relatively neutral.

The closed-end funds we cover and monitor have mostly followed their related ETFs, but there has been no move in unison like the ones we have seen in the past. We can still take a look at the summary of the week and try to find a reasonable opportunity.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Source: Barchart.com - MUB Daily Chart (one year)

Last week, we were commenting on this product's strength in terms of holding its prior levels of resistance. Well, it decided to ascend beyond that and gap up and hold.

VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Interm Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Source: Barchart.com - ITM Daily Chart (one year)

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Source: Barchart.com - SUB Daily Chart (one year)

The charts above translated into the following numbers:

Source: Barchart.com - ETF Comparison - MUB vs. ITM vs. SUB

TLT vs. MUB

The TLT is probably the one we should be focusing on right now, despite the other indices' strength, because it can become the catalyst to some actual movement in the sector if it manages to reach a new 52-week high:

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (one year)

This is a slightly more volatile version of gap up and hold, but there's no real reason to get excited yet.

Pair Trade Research

To come up with pair trade ideas, we have to review all closed-end funds in the sector. We use Z-Score and discount as the key metrics in order to keep it simple and continue testing whether a portfolio built around this logic will generate profits for us. As mentioned in our last weekly recap, the above method is backed by good enough logic to work and does in fact result in profitable pair trades. However, borrowing costs ruin the efficiency, so we will try to add another layer to it. Let's look at the "top picks" and delve deeper afterward.

10 municipal bond CEFs with the highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

In attempt to overcome the technical costs, we will not be selecting the top five here, but instead filter the funds using ADV (average daily volume), yield (to a certain extent), and discount/premium.

Here is the list of our picks:

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) - Has a decent ADV and just bounced back up after normalizing. BlackRock MuniHoldings Qualty Fund II (NYSE:MUE) - Not the best pick as it retraced a lot on Friday, but it has great liquidity. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Investment Fund (NYSE:MFT) - This fund went insane during the week and probably popped up on your radars. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund (NYSE:MUA) - Probably the best pick in terms of premium and yield.

10 municipal bond CEFs with the lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Top 10 by premium ("most expensive"):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Top 10 by discount ("cheapest"):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the last few weeks, we did not look deeper while filtering through this group of funds. But we will give a shot to a few additional criteria: ADV and excess NII yield.

Funds of choice:

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NYSE:NXJ)

Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVJ)

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV)

Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NYSE:NUM)

Pair Trades

The criteria for our portfolio have undergone some slight changes and additions:

Short : Four funds from the Top 10 Z-Score list

: Four funds from the Top 10 Z-Score list Long: Four funds from the Top 10 discount list

We will not bore you with the additional filters applied, but instead will test the trade and see whether the results are more satisfying than last time in terms of efficiency, mostly referring to time frame and technical costs (the latter actually makes the former important). This remark opens up some space for debate, because if you have extraordinarily good borrow costs you could remain satisfied with an even slower revert to mean on behalf of the portfolio.

Here is the pair trade portfolio we are about to engage in:

Source: Author's software.

In order to add an extra layer to it, we are going to post the most recent borrow rates available at Interactive Brokers (as of Friday) so that you can get an idea of how expensive some of these CEFs are even there:

MYJ 8.8% MUE 10.9% MFT 22% MUA 27.5%

Source: Interactive Brokers

Sadly, only MYJ and MUE seem reasonable to us, at least at the current levels. That said, next week we might consider funds with lower ADV if the borrow costs are better.

Conclusion

While we wait for a real development on behalf of the Treasuries and observe the choppiness in the sector, we can still work on improving our game when there is no directional play and borrowing conditions have become rather tough. Therefore, we have attempted to slightly adjust our approach and will keep you posted. Suggestions are welcome, although we do not want to steal your strategy by any means.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXJ, EVJ, VPV, NUM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short MYJ, MUE, MUA, MFT.