10%+'Safer' DiviDogs Chase Captala, Top Gainer Per Analyst 1Yr. August Targets

Analyst one-year targets revealed that ten highest yield 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog stocks could produce 22.76% more gain from $5k invested in the lowest priced five than from $5K invested in all ten. Low priced "small" dogs ruled 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog pack.

Besides safety margin, 10%+‘Safer’DiviDogs also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, and dividend growth, to further detail their financial status. Total annual returns narrowed the 10%+‘Safer’DiviDogs list of 47 to 44.

15 of 47 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs were tagged as "safer" for dividends because they showed positive one-year returns and free cash flow yields greater than their dividend yields 8/27/17.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Brokers Believe Top Ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog Stocks Might Net 15.1% to 86.3% Gains To August, 2018

Eight of the ten top10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs by yield (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1 year target prices. Thus the dog strategy for this group as graded by analyst estimates for June proved 80% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were culled by YCharts analytics for 2018:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) netted $863.30 based on a median target price estimate from eight analysts , plus projected annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

KCAP Financial (KCAP) netted $415.44 based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 71% more than the market as a whole.

Seadrill Partners (SDLP) netted $352.55 based on estimates from two analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 124% more than the market as a whole.

SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP) netted $352.52 based on a median target price set by three analysts, plus estimated dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 32% more than the market as a whole.

Greenhill & Co (GHL) netted $308.95 based on a median target estimate from eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

THL Credit (TCRD) netted $274.75 based on mean target price estimates from nine analysts plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% more than the market as a whole.

Medley Management (MDLY) netted $197.68, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from seven analysts, minus broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 21% more than the market as a whole.

Orchid Island Capital (ORC) netted $164.58, based on dividends plus a median target price estimate from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 49% less than the market as a whole.

Horizon Tech Finance (CNXC) netted $153.02 based on estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% less than the market as a whole.

BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT) netted $150.86 based on no mean target estimate from any analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 54% opposite the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 32.34% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Four of Eleven Sectors Were Represented By 15 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs For August

Sectors represented by the fifteen 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs numbered just four of eleven. Those 15 stocks showed positive annual returns and margins of cash to cover dividends by this screen as of August 27.

The 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs sector representation broke-out, thus:Financial Services (6); Energy (4); Real Estate (4); Basic Materials (1); Communication Services (0); Consumer Cyclical (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Healthcare (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0).

All of the four sectors were represented in the top ten by yield.

15 of 47 10%+ ‘Safer’ Dividend Dog Firms

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the attributes of the top 30 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog stocks culled by yield from this list of 47.

You see grouped below a tinted list showing 15 that passed the dog "safer" check with positive past-year returns and cash flow yield sufficient to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face "Safety Margin" column. The total returns column screened out one with sagging prices.

Corporate financial success, however, is easily diverted by boards of directors making company policy cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. Some may not cut or reduce dividends but carefully regulate their annual payous in slow business periods.

This article contends that adequate cash flow is strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend pay increases to shareholders.

Three additional columns of financial data, listed after the Safety Margin figures above, reveal payout ratios (lower is better), total annual returns, and dividend growth levels for each stock. This data is provided to reach beyond yield to select reliable payout stocks. Positive results in all five columns after the dividend ratio is a solid financial signal.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high yield "dog" metric, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Expect A (11) 13.18% 1 yr. Average Upside And A (12) 25.23% Net Gain From Top 15 August 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs

Top dogs on the 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs list were graphed above to compare relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 27, 2017 with those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1K in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created the data points applied to 2017. Projections based on estimated increases in dividend amounts from $1000 invested in the ten highest yielding stocks and aggregate one year analyst mean target prices as reported by Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points in blue for dividend and green for price. Note: one year target prices from one analyst were usually not applied (n/a).

Analysts projected a 10.5% lower dividend from $10K invested as $1k in the top ten July 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs while aggregate single share price was projected to increase by 12.6% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the median target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the above chart. Three to nine analysts were considered optimal for a valid estimate.

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock price movement opposed to market direction.

Dog Metrics Revealed Substantial Bargains From Lowest Priced, High Yielding, 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs

Ten "Safer" 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog firms with the biggest yields August 27 per YCharts data ranked themselves as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Predicted 5 Lowest Priced, of Ten "Safer" Dividend Highest Yield 10%+Dogs, Will Deliver (13) 35.92% VS. (14) 29.26% Net Gains from All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the ten 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs pack by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 22.76% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDog, Capitala Finance (CPTA) showed the best broker-calculated net-gain of 86.33% per their target estimates.

Lowest priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs as of August 27 were: KCAP Financial (KCAP); VOC Energy (VOC); Capitala Finance (CPTA); CYS Investments (CYS); THL Credit (TCRD), with prices ranging from $3.33 to $9.33.

Higher priced five 10%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs as of July 27 were: Orchid Island Capital (ORC); Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN); Greenhill & Co (GHL); SunCoke Energy Partners (SXCP); BP Prudhoe Bay (BPT), with prices ranging from $9.86 to $19.50. The little low price 0%+ ‘Safer’ DiviDogs won out!

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

