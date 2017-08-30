ProMetic: An Update

The stock price is up nearly 30% since I first wrote an article on it and there is still room for much more.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2017, ProMetic (OTCQX:PFSCF) announced that the FDA has granted a Rare Pediatric Disease Designation to ProMetic’s Ryplazim, a plasminogen therapy in the treatment of patients with congenital plasminogen deficiency. Previously, Ryplazim has already received Orphan Drug and Fast Track Designation from the FDA.

ProMetic has filed its plasminogen biologics licence application (BLA) with the FDA in April 2017. The BLA includes the results of the pivotal phase 2/3 clinical data which plasminogen has shown a 100% response rate on both primary and secondary endpoints, as well as other information pertains to the manufacturing facilities and the manufacturing process for the production of human plasminogen. The FDA has still to inspect the manufacturing facilities for the BLA evaluation. Given yesterday’s announcement, the approval process is well underway and the FDA decision is expected in Q4, 2017 or early 2018.

Plasminogen’s BLA is the first ProMetic product that has almost reached the finish line of its regulatory process. The company estimated the plasminogen congenital deficiency sales would be approximately $150M to $200M CAD at peak sales. The Rare Pediatric Disease designation qualifies the company to receive a Priority Review Voucher if plasminogen is approved, that it can use for accelerated review of a future product or it can sell it to a third party.

As mentioned in one of my other articles on ProMetic, the stock is deeply discounted because of its limited cash position over the years due to the lack of significant partnership with larger pharma for its drug pipeline. Compare to its peers, ProMetic is significantly undervalued.

The stock price has increased more than 30% since I first wrote about it less than two weeks ago, though the typical volatility of biotech stocks, or a penny stock is not absent. A possible financing through equity offer in 2018 cannot be ruled out. However, these risks should be balanced by its huge potential upside of a very near term FDA approval of its first lead product and other drug candidates (the next plasma protein (IVIG) and PBI-4050, a small molecule drug candidate for IPF and other indications, completing their pivotal clinical trials in near to medium term).







Investment thesis:

Investors should definitely look into this company before the market catches up with its value before the next major catalyst.

