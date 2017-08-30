Google's AR App Entry Shows Why Netflix Should Be Worried

Future revenue streams and growth look bright, with an added premium for possible strong ventures into new sector-areas.

Google’s pursuit of unexpected partnerships in retail and home services shows its expanding in even more innovative ways.

Post-Q2 earnings fears that Google was losing its innovative edge and slowing down are looking premature.

Google demonstrates that its business model of building users and then monetizing is scalable and replicable.

Google recently announced an augmented reality app to compete with Apple, instantly available to over 100 M+ users when it is released later this year.

Last week I wrote on how Netflix may be soon facing a challenge from Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), as YouTube starts to monetize and enter into the subscription-based streaming and content space.

A significant aspect of my belief in Google’s future competitiveness in the streaming-space is that YouTube already has near-universal reach and interface integration, as well as an already-existing steady supply of new content creation, while other services, such as Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX), need to continually focus on metrics such as user-growth, finding more platform syndication and integration opportunities, as well as new sources of content.

(Figure 1: 2016 Video Consumption Market Share, Source: Statista.com)

On Tuesday, Google announced another product that reflects that same theory. Google announced it is creating and releasing later this year “ARCore”, an augmented reality application on Android phones to compete with applications that companies such as Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) are already using.

The application does not need consumers to purchase any new hardware. Rather, Google plans to simply make the application available on over 100 million existing devices.

By first dominating a market and then releasing products, Google has found itself a replicable model that will give it surprising competitiveness in new product markets, some unexpected, it is expanding into as well as those it may in the future.

In the wake of Google’s relatively strong Q2 earnings, many investors began to worry about Google’s decreasing margins as its revenue grew in various products. However the ARCore application, as well as upcoming product launches in a variety of sectors, demonstrate that while margins in certain areas may be decreasing that revenue streams in new sectors may keep earnings growth strong.

I. Why YouTube Is Soon to be Netflix’s Biggest Competitor

a. Market Dominance Before Monetization

The release of ARCore demonstrates Google’s potential in a wide variety of product spaces it currently is dominant in, even if not yet monetized.

Many companies often focus on first finalizing and monetizing their product and then seeking to slowly grow users in that service. However, companies like Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) have pioneered the path Google is pursuing as well through YouTube, which is to first focus on user growth and then explore monetization opportunities.

This strategy has resulted in two major benefits to companies like Facebook, and now to Google:

(1) Once the company has dominated the market, perhaps with a free service, it can then propose monetization products that instantly reach out to a broad and well-established base already.

(2) The company has not restricted its users and brand into a particular kind of monetized service, and therefore retains the flexibility to explore a wide variety of monetization possibilities and structures.

Google’s search engine, its original product, is perhaps the best example of its dominance in this arena. Famous product market entries like Google’s venture into social networking with Google+ also show how Google utilizes this model.

(Figure 2: US search engine market share, Source: GlobalStats)

As for YouTube, it began as a free service. It still is free in many cases. After Google’s purchase of it in October 2006, it first began monetization through traditional advertising methods in August 2007.

Monetization opportunities soon increased with the release of the content-creation YouTube Partner platform in December 2007. These monetization methods remained the basis for YouTube, albeit with consistent enhancements and modifications, while user growth continued.

Then in 2013 YouTube officially entered subscriber-based streamlining services with subscription offerings for individual channels, with subscription-based services for the entire platform through YouTube Red in late 2015 and soon adding movie-rentals as well.

During that time, YouTube user growth skyrocketed. Here is a quick listing comparing monthly unique visits:

August 2005: 58,000

July 2006: 20 M

January 2009: 100 M

June 2011: 870 M

February 2013: 1 B

June 2017: 1.5B+

Now in 2017, YouTube has launched “YouTube TV” with already near instant access to over 50% of U.S. households.

The gradual monetizing year-by-year has turned YouTube from what was first a barely-revenue generating product to a revenue-generating-but-unprofitable product and now into a profitable platform with even more potential to go, with possible forward revenue growth of up to 40% a year.

YouTube demonstrates why Google’s potential from here on out remains particularly strong. Google’s model of first building a user base, even through a free product, and then later offering monetization variants and upgrades is not only successful but one that other competitors, except perhaps Apple, have found difficult to replicate.

As for Netflix, user growth right now remains strong, but market penetration is still weak compared to YouTube.

(Figure 3: Netflix Subscriber Growth, Source: Statista)

Once YouTube’s subscription services become more finessed and developed, particularly with YouTube’s better content-generation system, Netflix will have great cause to worry.

Users who are interested in an “all-in-one” service, as Google tries to make itself to be, may be drawn further and further away from one-product services such as Netflix.

(Figure 4: December 2016 Non-Netflix Audience Percentages, Source: ComScore)

b. Lack of Rigid Product Form

Many would say that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) also represents a company that has similar market-penetration potential as Google and has that same future traction.

However, I believe this is untrue. Returning again to YouTube as a case study, Amazon Prime Video was and is still a direct-alternative to services such as Netflix and in many ways YouTube as well.

Amazon Prime Video is offered exclusively as a bundle package with the overall Amazon Prime service. However while it therefore technically has many subscribers due to the popularity of Amazon Prime’s overall program, Amazon Prime Video has historically dragged on actual viewership and, while viewership numbers have gone up recently, still has to engage in tactics such as paying users to begin engaging in the service.

(Figure 5: December 2016 Household Reach, Source: comScore OTT Intelligence)

Amazon’s difficulty in gaining traction in its Prime Video demonstrates precisely the competitive advantage that Google is now beginning to exploit. Amazon began its business as clearly an online retailer, which cemented its brand and how users associated their use of the platform.

Despite Amazon’s strong reputation in the eyes of the public and attempts to use services such as Amazon Prime to transition itself into other sectors and services, it remains in the eyes of many a firmly retail-grounded service.

Google, in contrast, does not have that limitation. While Google began as a web company, it early on expanded into so many different data and internet-based products and services that its brand became muddled.

Even Google’s major name change in 2015 from “Google” to “Alphabet” was done in-part purposely to muddle its brand from becoming distinctly, and restrictively in their eyes, associated with the namesake search again that began their company.

II. Google’s Future Expansion Looks to Be “Anything, Anywhere”

Google’s augmented reality app itself will likely not have a large impact on Google’s revenues or growth. However it is a microcosm of Google’s constant ability to innovate and monetize in new product areas where it currently has substantial users in.

Because of its formlessness and the ease of distributing new products and services to a willing customer base, as this new app will be available to smartphone users near-instantly and effectively neutralizes what could have been an early start in the market for Apple, it has the ability to keep up with its competitors instantly and without much disruption or detour.

Google is now also preparing product launches in sectors ranging such as home care, new smartphones, autonomous driving, and even a shocking venture into retail just announced this month with Walmart (NYSE: WMT).

Google’s versatility will undoubtedly not just cause its current direct competitors in the main industries it operates in to be worried, but rather companies in an incredible potential variety of sectors.

III. Conclusion

Google’s formlessness and ubiquitous nature makes it like a blob, slowly consuming and expanding. It has found an effective way to replicate its user-growth and revenue-generation model across industries not only in the Internet sector but across a variety of not just data and software but also other sectors.

When “ARCore” is released later this year, it will undoubtedly be another interesting piece that keeps many users thrilled that they are connected to the Google network.

It will also likely provides a small piece of convenience and usability that may make another user decide to switch from Bing or Netflix to Google, where they can find all of their data and internet needs in one place.

Furthermore, investors who see Google continuing to bring in money and growth will undoubtedly be pleased as well. While the recent earnings quarter was slightly disappointing for Google due to the margin slowdown, the VR App and its new slate of products demonstrates that Google’s continued innovative capacity.

As the company expands into previously untapped sectors and product lines, so too will they be able to pick up more early-growth margins and revenue streams. With the ARCore app and other upcoming product releases, Google crucially shows it still has the ability to expand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GOOG over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.