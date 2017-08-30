Why Are Chesapeake Energy Shares Tumbling?

Hurricane Harvey has wreaked havoc on Texas and dragged a number of oil and gas producers down that were forced to suspend operations, including Chesapeake Energy (CHK). The Oklahoma-based company has recently warned that the Category 4 storm will likely impact its production volumes. This has pushed Chesapeake Energy stock to 52-week lows, but I don’t think this is a buying opportunity.

Last week, Chesapeake said that it was evacuating its staff and will temporarily suspend drilling and completion operations at Eagle Ford, Texas, due to the hurricane. On Monday, the company further revealed that the closure of refineries in Houston and the US Gulf Coast area, which was severely hit by the tropical storm, will also negatively impact its production volume. It is still unclear how the tough weather conditions will ultimately hit Chesapeake’s production, earnings, and cash flows since this is an ongoing development, but it can’t be good.

I think the latest weather disruption could put a blemish on what otherwise has been a decent year for Chesapeake. Operationally, the oil and gas producer has delivered a great performance by gradually improving its oil volumes and profit margins.

The company has been saying that it aims to increase its oil volumes to 100,000 barrels per day by the end of 2017 from an average of 90,400 barrels per day reported for 4Q16. Its production fell to 83,700 barrels per day in 1Q17 but climbed back up to 90,400 barrels per day in July, which put it in a great position to achieve its year-end target. Meanwhile, the company’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.6% in the first half of 2017 from 14.9% in the corresponding period last year, aided by successful cost cutting efforts. Its quarterly earnings, which have remained positive in the last four quarters, have been largely heading in the right direction.

However, the storm may disrupt the company’s production plans. That’s because Eagle Ford, where Chesapeake has suspended some of its work, represents a large chunk of the company’s existing production. In the second quarter, the region alone accounted for almost one-fifth of the company’s total oil equivalent volumes.

In addition to this, Eagle Ford was also expected to play a crucial role in fueling the company’s production growth. Note that in the first six months of this year, Chesapeake production clocked in around 528,000 boe per day, which is much lower than the midpoint of the company’s guidance (541-562kboepd) of 551,500 boe per day. In order to hit the mid-point, Chesapeake needed to grow its total production by almost 9% in 2H2017 from 1H2017. I believe most of this growth was supposed to come from the Eagle Ford region.

Chesapeake was planning on accelerating its oil production in the second half, driven in large part by the ramp up of activity at Eagle Ford. The company placed 61 Eagle Ford wells to production in the first half of 2017 and wanted to bring 100 wells online in the second half, which would have fueled production growth. The company has been eyeing 10% growth in oil production from Eagle Ford between 4Q16 and 4Q17. But now, Chesapeake might miss these targets due to the storm. The company could accelerate work once it resumes operations, which could allow it to meet the targets in the fourth quarter, but its third quarter results might still come under pressure.

For these reasons, Chesapeake’s shares have tumbled 6.5% since early Friday and were at $3.60 at the time of this writing, which is close to 52-week lows of $3.55. I believe shares will likely remain under pressure, at least until there is more clarity on the impact of Hurricane Harvey. Moreover, the company’s third quarter earnings and cash flows may come in lower than anticipated.

Analysts are expecting a profit of $0.18 per share for the third quarter, as per consensus data from FactSet, but this estimate will likely move lower in the coming weeks due to lost production. In addition to this, Chesapeake will likely report another large cash burn for the third quarter. The company has already reported a cash flow deficit (negative free cash flows) of $1.26 billion for the first half of the year, ahead of payments related to preferred dividends, which will likely expand in the third quarter. I believe these factors may keep a lid on any meaningful stock price appreciation. Therefore, the dip seems justified, and this might not be a buying opportunity.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.