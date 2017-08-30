Verizon's Dividend Problem

The spiral continues. Expect more assets to be sold as this is the only way to deleverage.

Excluding this gain, the dividend would have to be partly funded with debt.

Introduction

Ever since I first stumbled upon Verizon’s (VZ) dividend problem, I have been intently following the company’s development. Of course, first and foremost from an earnings perspective, as my main focus is on attempting to estimate earning outcomes. Additionally, I have taken a keen interest in Verizon’s cash flow situation and the implications of the dividend.

A small recap. When I addressed the company’s dividend problem, I stated that the company would enter a vicious cycle:

1) Revenues are declining.

2) Operating cash flows decline.

3) CapEx remains at current level and could realistically be higher.

4) Free cash flow is unable to cover the dividend.

5) The company borrows debt, increasing its finance cost and reducing its free cash flow, which further increases the gap in the payout ratio.

6) The company sells assets, reducing its revenue and operating cash flow, which further increases the gap in the payout ratio.

7) Repeat until overleveraged.

Now, a couple of things have changed. First of all, cash flow from operations seems to have increased this quarter. As we have come to expect with Verizon, there’s more to the story here. Before we get to the cash flow part, which is, of course, the most interesting, I’ll be going down the list to see what changed.

Revenues

Revenues haven’t exactly declined by much on a percentage basis. On a year-over-year basis, the company earned approximately $500 million less revenue, which is about 1% less than in the same quarter last year.

On the positive side, it does represent a sequential improvement as revenues in 1Q17 fell below $30B to $29.8B and have now ticked up to $30.5B. I do not believe this to be the result of favorable seasonality effects. Rather, I genuinely believe that Verizon has been able to improve its business somewhat.

This assertion is supported by the fact that Verizon managed to expand its subscriber base by 614,000 retail postpaid subscribers. This is in contrast to the previous quarter where postpaid subscribers declined.

Overall, the revenue development, while still declining on a year-over-year basis, does not seem extreme.

Operating cash flows increased

Verizon’s normalized operating cash flow hovers around $5.4B. In contrast, the company reported $8.2B in operating cash flow in 2Q17. That is an amazing improvement. It is also equally unlikely to have come from the improvement in business fundamentals. This becomes obvious if we consider that this is a 52% improvement, while revenues declined by 1% and operating margins improved by a mere 3%.

A look at the SEC-filing reveals that the company recognized a $1.9B deferred income tax gain. Meaning that this windfall, while pleasant and much-needed, is not a result of normalized business fundamentals.

Normalized Free Cash Flow unable to cover dividend

If we don’t exclude this one-time gain, we can conclude that Verizon had $3.9B in free cash flow in 2Q17, which is enough to cover the dividend of $2.4B. Now, if we proceed to subtract the one-time gain, we can conclude that Verizon would have fallen short by $400 million. On an annualized basis, this represents a cash burn of $1.6B.

As previously discussed, Verizon has some tricks up its sleeve, which mainly consists of selling assets and borrowing money. In my previous article on Verizon’s cash flow problems, I explained:

“Verizon issued a whopping $13 billion in debt in 1Q17 alone. To be completely fair, they also paid off about $5.6 billion in debt, which means that the total added (net) debt is $7.4 billion. This figure excludes the receivables financing. In other words, they actually borrowed more. Don't worry, I'll get to that too.”

This is excluding the receivables back-debt that Verizon is trying to pass off as operating cash flow. In 1Q17, this debt was worth an additional $1.3B.

2Q17 was actually a decent quarter in terms of the debt position. Verizon paid back a total of $152 million in debt. While commendable, it is a drop in the bucket considering that the company holds $116.4 billion in debt.

Currently, Verizon is tendering $3B worth of debt. This will be reflected in the 3Q17 results as the company’s tendering in the third quarter. Of course, this information is fairly inconclusive without seeing if the company has paid down debt. All in all, I’d see the development of debt for the second quarter as neutral, while I withhold conclusion on the third quarter development.

The company has not sold any asset, so there’s no need to spend any time on that.

Conclusion - Repeat until overleveraged

The last step is to assess the leverage ratio. The leverage ratio will affect the credit rating and the credit rating will certainly affect the dividend. It is my guess that the company would rather maintain its credit rating than its dividend. Of course, this is just a guess since that would be the smart thing to do from a business perspective.

Verizon’s debt to equity ratio now stands at 4.9x, which is very high. It would certainly not surprise me to see this ratio tick up as we exit 2017. I do not see how the company significantly pays back their debt while maintaining their dividend. There is not enough cash flow to pay the dividend, let alone pay the dividend and reduce leverage. The only feasible way for Verizon to achieve this would be to start selling off assets again.

