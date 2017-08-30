DryShips Inc. Earnings Preview And Private Placement Review

DryShips Inc. (DRYS) filed a 6-K announcing the closing of its Private Placement. An analysis of the Private Placement transaction titled "GE Hoses Shareholders Again" was published August 13th. The 6-K included the Private Placement Purchase Agreement. The details of the transactions were already known but there were two interesting takeaways.

Lock Up Agreement

Section 5 of the Purchase Agreement includes the lock up language for the shares placed with GE and it is included below. There is no need to read beyond the first sentence which basically says that GE cannot sell shares unless he asks DRYS for permission. GE controls DRYS and he will continue to control DRYS, even after completion of Rights Offering. Essentially he will be asking himself if he can sell shares. How do you think that conversation will go? The lock up is therefore a paper tiger.

Restriction on Sale of Private Placement Shares. The Investors agree that they will not, without the prior written consent of the Company (which consent may be withheld in its sole discretion), directly or indirectly, (1) sell, offer, contract or grant any option to sell (including without limitation any short sale), pledge, assign transfer, establish an open "put equivalent position" within the meaning of Rule 16a-1(H) under the Exchange Act, or otherwise dispose of any securities of the Company, which for the elimination of any doubt includes the Private Placement Shares (collectively, "Company Securities"), options or warrants to acquire Company Securities, or securities exchangeable or exercisable for or convertible into Company Securities currently or hereafter owned either of record or beneficially (as defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Exchange Act) by the Investors or their Affiliates, (2) enter into any swap, hedge or similar arrangement or agreement that transfers, in whole or in part, the economic risk of ownership of all or any part of Company Securities, or securities exchangeable or exercisable for or convertible into Company Securities currently or hereafter owned either of record or beneficially (as defined in Rule 13d-3 under the Exchange Act) by the Investors regardless of whether any such transaction is to be settled in securities, in cash or otherwise, (3) make any demand for or exercise any right or cause to be filed a registration statement, including any amendments thereto, with respect to the registration of any Company Securities or securities exchangeable or exercisable for or convertible into Company Securities or any other securities of the Company or (4) or publicly announce an intention to do any of the foregoing, for a period (the "Lock-Up Period") commencing on the date of this Agreement and ending on the close of trading on the date that is six (6) months after of the closing of the Company's offering to each holder of its common stock as of August 29, 2017 of non-transferable rights to subscribe for and purchase such number of additional shares of common stock at a subscription price per share of $2.75 constituting an aggregate offering amount of $100.0 million (the "Rights Offering"), provided however that if the Rights Offering is not commenced on or before October 15, 2017, then the Lock-Up Period shall end on the close of trading on the date that is six (6) months after the date of this Agreement. For purposes of clarification, this Section 5 shall not prohibit transfers of the Private Placement Shares to an Affiliate of an Investor, without the consent of the Company, provided that such Investor receives a lock-up agreement for the balance of the Lock-Up Period from any such Affiliate.

Valuation of the Assets Acquired Through the Private Placement

Section 1.2 (e) of the Purchase Agreement included an allocation of the shares issued for the "assets" swapped by GE in the transaction. In a pretty big surprise, $40 million of the swap value (14.545 million shares) was allocated to the 30% participation rights in the sale of vessels by DRYS that was allocated to GE as part of the SIFNOS debt financing. This is a crazy valuation and demonstrates how worthless the "assets" were that GE swapped for his $100 million ownership in DRYS. If you assumed that all of the vessels were covered by the participation rights and also assumed that all of the vessels had increased in value by 20% since the origination of the SIFNOS loan or since the date of acquisition if later, the resulting value would approach $40 million. How could DRYS audit committee agree to this valuation? It demonstrates that, despite the new "independent" directors, GE still controls DRYS.

$33 million of the swap value was allocated to the 49% interest in Heidmar Holdings LLC, the tanker management business. In the prior article above, I estimated the value of Heidmar between $10 and $15 million, though this was mostly a conservative guess based on limited information. Since the announcement of the deal, Heidmar has increased its vessels under management from 98 to 102, very positive growth for the business in less than a month but not sufficient to materially alter the value of the business. $33 million seems like a stretch.

The final $27 million of value is of course related to the debt forgiveness (conversion) under the SIFNOS loan (now called the Sierra Credit Facility). It is the only aspect of the deal that provided any real value to DRYS.

Earnings Preview

Q2 2017 was a quarter of transition for DRYS due to the ongoing issuance of common stock through Kalani and the rolling acquisitions of numerous dry bulk, tanker and VLGC vessels. Q2 earnings will not give a meaningful snapshot of the earnings power of DRYS since approximately half of its vessels were delivered during or subsequent to Q2. EBITDA and net income results will be less important than the following:

Daily vessel operating expenses.

G & A expenses. DRYS has contracted with a GE affiliate for management services at $1644 per day for the first 20 vessels and $1500 per day for all vessels after that. Do the results comport with the contract or are there other charges? There will likely be a fair amount of one off expenses relating to the issuance of stock and possibly fees on the acquisition of some of the vessels.

Updates on TCs. With the exception of the VLGCs and two of the Newcastlemaxes, has DRYS continued to pursue a spot rate strategy?

VLGC Credit Facility interest rate. There has been no information about the cost of the facility. The interest rate will provide a clear indication of DRYS access to additional debt capital.

Run rate EBITDA forecast. The most important information will be management's forecast of the earnings power of DRYS after the completion of the acquisition of the remaining three VLGCs during the third and fourth quarter. DRYS has previously forecasted an EBITDA run rate of $77 million. This should increase due to the continued recovery in dry bulk spot rates but may suffer some offsets due to the decline in tanker rates associated with its VLCC and Suexmax. Will DRYS provide any information about Heidmar?

Final share count of shares issued through Kalani.

Conclusion

Based on the valuation work provided in an article titled "Update on Valuation Range", DRYS is probably worth in the range of $4.50. DRYS has continued to trade a range between roughly $3 and $3.60 during the last couple of weeks. It is unlikely that there will be any new information provided in the earnings release that will alter that valuation range materially or provide an impetus for DRYS to break out of its trading range in either direction on a sustained basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DRYS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.