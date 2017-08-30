How Gilead Paid $12 Billion For $30 Million In Revenue And Thinks To Make A Profit

In three years, the deal is only be expected to be neutral to earnings.

Gilead (GILD) held a presentation to explain its acquisition of Kite Pharma (KITE) to its shareholders. I came away slightly more positive about the prospects of the deal turning out positive, but it also really reinforced the notion it's about the long game here. I'll highlight some of the key pieces of the discussion and why they are interesting. Chart below shows Kite Pharma's current trailing 12-month revenue:

Patience required

The company expects the acquisition to be neutral to earnings in year three.

We expect that the acquisition will provide opportunities for diversification of revenues and is anticipated to be neutral to earnings by year three and be accretive thereafter.

As the company is financing the deal with:

Gilead plans to finance the transaction with a combination of cash-on-hand, bank debt and senior unsecured notes. The tender offer is not subject to a financing condition.

Its cost of capital is very low. This sort of financing isn't going to put a big dent in Gilead's earnings. As discussed in my earlier article on the acquisition, I like the timing on this deal, and I also like the timing on Gilead's issuance of corporate debt as rates on this paper are near historic lows.

Kite comes with some EPS losses but of a manageable magnitude.

Although we can expect Gilead to ramp up investments in KITE's platform of cancer therapies, KITE is also on the verge of scaling up sales. Analyst estimates for KITE as an independent company put end of 2018 sales at a mean of ~$200 million. That shows how far KITE needs to come for it to start paying back on the $12 billion.

Getting to a neutral to earnings point by year three sounds great, but by that time, we are still a long way from KITE becoming a meaningful driver. It is merely neutral to earnings by year three. Patience is required for shareholders which was also communicated later in the call (emphasis mine):

So it wasn't just a one and done kind of acquisition which you can envision. It was more of a long-term play with multiple product opportunities and we can see this play out for decades to come as we continue to improve CAR T and hopefully make cellular therapies as a cornerstone for much oncology treatment.

Generating ROI

Gilead CEO John Milligan gave some color on how the company thinks it can turn this into a great investment (Emphasis mine)

So the whole population of patients that we see being treated is potentially much much larger and clearly they have to work in bigger trials and it has to be safe enough. We have seen the safety improving overtime, as the centers, as the doctors and the healthcare providers get better mitigating some of the side effects, and are increasingly convinced that this can be used in earlier lines of therapies in greater number of patients. So, yes, your questions are good one. We are in fact looking at a broader population of patients and see, have great expectations that axi-cel and future generations where we can improve upon axi-cel will be able to treat increasing numbers of patients in the coming years.

Gilead has a much better liquidity position compared to KITE on a standalone basis and therefore can ramp up trials more safely. This may have a positive effect on dates therapies will become available. It may also increase the number of patients that can be treated exponentially, which would be a major step towards turning this into a great deal.

Milligan also added the company is not going to be quiet after this, which explains some of the run-ups seen in related biotechs like Juno Therapeutics (JUNO). I have mixed feelings about additional acquisitions. I love R&D spending in companies that are great at it and tend to be skeptical of acquisitions by default as they tend to be value destructive. At the same time, excess cash in the bank is hurting shareholder returns.

Kevin Young, COO, detailed some of the ways Gilead could accelerate the roll-out of KITE's products primarily in Europe:

AmBisome also has given us particularly in Europe a lot of contracts with transplant centers. So we actually know hematologists quite well by the virtue of the fact that AmBisome is often used for serious fungal infections associated with bone marrow transplant. So, there is some nice overlap there. And we looking forward in due course to discussing with the Kite how we might be helpful and supportive of their up and coming launches.

That's great because the timeline for getting the acquisition to neutral to earnings is long, and every little thing that can help cut back on it helps.

Finally, the CEO emphasis the therapies that should come out of the KITE acquisition have a very high cost base:

I do want to remind people that these are very expensive products to manufacture. They have from a highest manufacturing cost for patients that you'll see in the industry and it would be our goal to help drive down those cost overtime to make it much more cost effective therapy and to an improve margins as well.

If they are effective enough where society wants to bear the cost, this is quite advantageous as they generate a lot of revenue per patient, and with a certain profit margin being acceptable, it's better to start at a high base. It is also easier to grow margins when starting with very high manufacturing costs and subsequently realizing cost efficiencies as compared to pushing through price hikes. The latter can count on much more pushback from regulators, politicians, and is unpopular with the public. Regulators will want companies to capture some of the gains on cost efficiencies as the incentive to realize these should remain.

Conclusion

The acquisition call makes me slightly more optimistic about the acquisition in the long term but also really reinforced the notion this is about the long game. Near term, Gilead is only going to look worse for it, and there may be a few high priced acquisitions to come.

