Microsoft: Is A 50% Correction Of The Year 2000 Likely To Happen Again?

This article is an attempt to analyze Microsoft’s stock price in the context of growth demonstrated by the company.

The current EV/EBITDA of Microsoft is x15 - is it considered high or low?

Is the 150% increase in the Microsoft stock price observed in the past 3 years justified?

Investment Thesis

The analysis of growth rates of Microsoft’s (MSFT) EBITDA and Free Cash Flow reveals that the company is not overvalued right now, unlike in December 1999.

Starting from 2013, the price of Microsoft’s shares has grown more than twice. This dynamic reminds us of the period from 1995 to the end of 1999 over which the stock price reached its peak, amounting to $60. That increase ended with a 50% correction. Will it happen again?

In December 1999, Microsoft’s EV/EBITDA multiple amounted to x48, and now it is x15. At the first glance, there’s even no point in comparing these indicators. Moreover, in 1999, the average annual growth of EBITDA over the previous 4 years exceeded 40%, and in 2017, a similar indicator at the end of Q2 amounted to only 1.59%. It means that the company’s growth rates then and now are not comparable too. So how can we compare them?

In my opinion, the market value of a publicly traded company is primarily defined by the growth of its key indicators: revenue, profit, EBITDA, Free Cash Flow, etc. Moreover, the more time passes since the IPO, the more the focus of the investors’ attention shifts from the predictions and expectations towards the actual results of a company's growth. In other words, over time, the relationships between the growth of the key company’s performance indicators and its market value are formed. Having measured and modeled this relationship, one can judge, whether a company is overvalued or undervalued at a given point in time.

I’ve already performed a similaranalysis of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). Having improved my analysis technique, I applied it to Microsoft. The results surprised me.

In the case of Microsoft, I’ve analyzed the relationships between a number of multiples and parameters of the company's growth: P/E vs. EPS, EV/EBITDA vs. EBITDA, EV/FCF vs. FCF, EV/OpFCF vs. OpFCF, EV/IC vs. ROIC. Two models deserve detailed consideration. Let’s take a look at them.

The first model reflects the linear interdependence between the EV/EBITDA multiple and compound annual growth rate of EBITDA over the 4-year period.

It is interesting to note that measuring the key company’s performance indicators based on the CAGR over 4 years gives the models of the highest quality. Probably, this shows that the company’s growth indicators for the last 4 years have the greatest influence on the investors’ opinion.

And here is the histogram of deviations of the actual EV/EBITDA indicators from the modeled level, i.e. from the level predicted by the model based on the formed interdependence between the EV/EBITDA multiple and the growth of EBITDA.

As you can see, the current EV/EBITDA is relatively close to the modeled level. By comparison, in December 1999, the value of EV/EBITDA declined from the balanced value by more than two standard deviations.

A model of even higher quality is based on the interdependence between the EV/FCF values and the compound annual growth rate of FCF over the 4-year period.

In this case, the current value of the EV/FCF multiple practically coincides with the modeled level. And in December 1999, these indicators also deviated by more than two standard deviations.

Putting It All Together

If we analyze the current market value of Microsoft based on the EV/EBITDA and the EV/FCF multiples, we must admit that their values are consistent with the well-established growth rate of the EBITDA and the FCF. It means that the capitalization of Microsoft is now very close to the level expected by the investors based on the current company's growth rates. And, therefore, one should not compare today's situation and the year 1999.

I think there is no reason to say that Microsoft is currently overrated.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.