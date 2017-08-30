Yen Boosted With Increased Risk Aversion

The Fed will proceed with its hiking cycle through the course of this year and next.

Investors' aversion toward risky assets increased again as North Korea's missile test crossed Japanese air space. The latter, combined with political turbulence in the US, shifted investors toward safe heaven asset. The JPY benefited as usual with the USDJPY trading around the 108.5 level, the lowest level in the past four months.

Meanwhile, Japanese GDP growth increased lately, and the labor market has tightened considerably. According to the latest labor market release for the July, the unemployment rate is standing at 2.8%. While the latter might sound dreamy to some, it is more a consequence of the decreasing labor supply due to the aging population than a stronger job creation.

The country fought with deflation for years. While the threat of deflation vanished recently, the inflation is still at its historic lows. The latest CPI release for July barely showed 0.4% yoy increase in the headline inflation. The biggest culprits for low inflation are strong yen, slow wage growth, and elderly population that tend to consume less and thus put lesser pressure on the prices. In addition, the long run market-based inflation expectations point towards an inflation rate below 0.5% which is far below the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) 2% medium term inflation target.

In such circumstances, the BoJ is staying committed to its ultra expansionary monetary policy. In line with that, the BoJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda clearly stated at the last week's Jackson Hole symposium that the Japanese monetary policy will stay intact for the time being as businesses and labor unions are still dominated with deflationary mindset that prevents stronger wage and price growth.

As the BoJ monetary policy stays intact, the USDJPY outlook largely depends on the US interest rate development. As I have already argued in some of my previous articles, I still see another rate hike of 25 basis points this year under the assumption that Congress manages to raise the debt ceiling in time. Moreover, I see the Fed keeping its current hiking pace in the 2018 as well and delivering three more rate hikes through the course of the year. That said, the dollar is set to strengthen by the end of this year and then further in 2018. In the near term, the USDJPY might fall to approximately 105 as risk-off phase boosts yen. However, I see the pair gradually rising from the current levels towards the approximately 115 over the next couple of quarters.

