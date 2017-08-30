China Luxury Online Retailer Secoo Files For $100 Million U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion on the IPO when we know more details.

The company is profitable, growing quickly, but still burning cash.

Secoo has created a rapidly growing online and offline upscale brand Ecommerce offering for middle and upper income Chinese consumers.

China-based Secoo wants to raise $100 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Shanghai-based Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), a platform for luxury products, intends to raise $100 million from an IPO of its American depositary shares, which will represent Class A ordinary shares.

The firm operates through both offline stores and an online mall; it has stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, NYC, Milan, etc.

Secoo wants to take advantage of the rise in upscale consumer spending in China.

When I know more details about the IPO, I’ll provide an update.

Company and Technology

Shanghai-based Secoo was founded in 2008 to provide a platform to sell luxury product brands.

Management is headed by chairman and founder Richard Rixue Li and CEO Eric Chan, who joined Secoo in March 2017 and is listed in the F-1 as COO. Richard Rixue Li had been engaged in the retail industry in China for 20 years prior to founding Secoo, and he is currently attending EMBA program at Tsinghua University in Beijing. Prior to working for Secoo, Eric Chan worked as former general manager of shopping mall K11.

Secoo operates through both offline stores and an online mall; it has stores in Beijing, Shanghai, Tokyo, NYC, Milan, etc.

In total, Secoo has raised $205M in 5 Rounds from 8 Investors. The most recent funding it received was$55M Series E on July 7, 2015; the investor was Ping An.

Market and Competition

Research And Markets predicts that the Global Luxury Goods Market is expected to be $430 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the period 2016 - 2022.

According to research conducted by McKinsey & Company, by 2025, the value of the global luxury-goods market in China is forecasted to climb to RMB 2.7 trillion with Chinese consumers comprising 44 percent of the total market.

The research also shows that around 7.6 million Chinese households purchased luxury goods in 2016 and that by 2021, China is predicted to have the most affluent households in the world.

In 2008, Chinese consumers constituted only 12 percent of the global luxury market, but in 2016, it is estimated that they made up more than 75 percent of the total growth in global luxury purchases, spending over $65 billion.

Major competitive vendors that provide a similar online luxury Ecommerce site include:

Ihaveu.com

Meici.com

ShangPin

Financials and IPO Details

Secco’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing topline revenue, but 1H 2017 grew at a lower rate than 2016

Steadily increasing gross margin

Uneven cash used in operations

Below are the company’s operational results for the last two and ½ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source:Secoo F-1)

Revenue

1H 2017: RMB 1.3 billion ($199 million), 30% increase vs. prior

2016: RMB 2.6 billion ($383 million), 53 % increase vs. prior

2015: RMB 1.7 billion

Gross Margin (%)

1H 2017: 17%

2016: 16%

2015: 13%

Cash Flow From Operations

1H 2017: RMB 65 million cash used in operations

2016: RMB 250 million cash used in operations

2015: RMB 127 million cash used in operations

As of June 30, 2017, the company had RMB 35 million in cash and RMB 850 million in total liabilities.

Management intends to use the IPO proceeds as follows,

to invest in our marketing and branding efforts, including enhancing our brand coverage and promotional activities, setting up additional offline experience centers and growing our active customers; to expand our logistics network; to strengthen our IT infrastructure and technology capabilities

The listed manager of the IPO is Jefferies.

Commentary

Secoo is attempting to build a China-focused online and offline luxury Ecommerce aggregation system.

The firm is having some success as it states that its average order size was $516 for the six months ended June 30, 2017.

Furthermore, it reported a net profit for the same period of $7.7 million.

The optimistic scenario for Secoo is due to China’s upscale growth profile forecast, which suggests that the middle and high income population is expected to grow at favorable rates and that those population strata are brand-aware and comfortable with shopping online.

The pessimistic scenario would focus on Secoo’s relatively short operating history and the ability of competitors to source brand merchandise and compete on price and delivery, driving down margins in the process.

Although we don’t know the details of the IPO yet, Secoo represents a potentially interesting and fast-growing play on the rise of the upscale consumer in China.

I’ll be watching for further information and will provide an update when I know more.

