Are Stocks Discounting An Economic Boom?

In Voltaire's famous satire, Candide, the hero's mentor is one Professor Pangloss, an eternal optimist whose constant refrain is that "all is for the best" in the "best of all possible worlds." If one were so inclined to regard the stock market in Voltairean terms, one could easily conclude that the environment this year has come close to being the "best of all possible worlds" for investors. Stock prices, for the most part, have advanced despite a consistent lack of optimism among retail investors and despite never-ending threats on the geopolitical front.

The U.S. landscape hasn't been without potholes, either. If you're wondering how the stock market has managed to consistently ignore the political landscape which so many seem to be obsessing over, remember that the market is forward-looking by nature. As such, it tends to discount all the variables which can be possibly known several months in advance. If Mr. Market isn't worried about the U.S. domestic front, neither should it concern investors.

While millions are focusing on President Trump's Twitter inanities, many seem not to have noticed that he has been quietly slashing regulations at a pace not seen in decades. According to an Associated Press report from July 20 as reprinted in U.S. News & World Report, the Trump administration has withdrawn or delayed 860 proposed regulations in its first five months. The aim of this massive regulatory overhaul is to boost economic growth, which almost certainly will be the case, though it may take time before the measure bears fruit.

Could it be that the reason for the relentless push forward in the major indices since November has been the result of in-the-know market participants buying stocks ahead of an anticipated economic boom? Time will ultimately tell, but it's certainly not outside the realm of possibility. The extent to which the market has advanced since November suggests, at the very least, that there are as yet unknown (to most investors) positive factors underlying the market.

There is, however, one positive factor which is known, namely the rising trend in corporate profits. According to Dr. Ed Yardeni, S&P 500 operating profit margins recently hit a record high of 10.8%, while S&P forward operating earnings per share continue their ascent from the lows of early 2016.

Rising profitability has also been accompanied by a persistent decline in commodity prices, which has proven a blessing in disguise. In times when the economy is healthy and the stock market's uptrend is established, falling commodity prices can provide additional support for both stocks and the economy. This is because low commodity prices allow companies to produce more cheaply and therefore realize bigger profits.

As Theodore Burton and G.C. Selden observed in their classic book, A Century of Prices, "rising commodity prices reduce the supply of investment capital and thus raise its price - that is, the rate of interest return on securities." When commodity prices rise, they necessarily absorb more capital. Lower commodity prices, by contrast, mean less capital is absorbed which allows more of it to flow into equities. See the Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index below.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

The strange combination of sliding interest rates, a falling dollar and low commodity prices is a theme which has plagued consumers off and on this year. The trend has accelerated in recent months as the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) plunged to a new yearly low this week, accompanied by a steep decline in oil prices. The question is: should investors be worried by this development?

Source: www.BigCharts.com

While low commodity prices can have a salutary effect on the economy, as mentioned, falling commodity prices are also a double-edged sword that can be either beneficial or detrimental depending on the economic backdrop. They proved detrimental in 1998, when a swift plunge in oil and commodity prices to multi-decade lows nearly collapsed the global economy. They also proved troublesome during the height of the 2008 credit collapse and, to a lesser extent, in 2015-early 2016. By the same token, years of falling commodity prices accompanied the boom years of the late 1990s. The factor which apparently determines whether or not weak commodity prices will negatively impact the stock market is economic strength or weakness.

When the economy is weak, or has a weak undercurrent (as in 1998 and 2015), falling oil and commodity prices are far more likely to exert damage on the equity market. This in turn can create a negative feedback loop wherein additional downside pressure in equities creates more economic weakness due to the stress on the corporate bond market and corporate profits. One telling measure of how weak or strong the corporate outlook is the junk bond market, which is highly sensitive to the energy market due to how many energy-related bonds are out there. With junk bond prices currently in decent shape (see SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF chart below), this isn't a negative factor.

Source: www.BigCharts.com

By contrast, falling commodity prices in a climate where corporate profits are climbing and the stock market is fairly strong can be quite benign. Lower commodity prices translate to lower input costs for producers and also lower end costs for consumers. This may also explain how the bull market has been able to continue this year despite a tightening bias on the part of the Fed.

The other part of the equation in determining whether falling commodities are bullish or bearish for stocks is the money flow trend. Global QE by foreign central banks has led to a strong flow of money going into U.S. equities. Funds that invest only in U.S. equities saw net inflows of $236.4 billion over the last 12 months, while U.S.-based ETFs that invest in equities around the world attracted $78.4 billion in net new money by comparison. Net inflows into all U.S.-based equity mutual and indexed funds totaled $159.4 billion over the past 12 months, with $72.7 billion going into domestic funds and $86.7 billion into global ones. When it comes to the stock market, the old Wall Street bromide "follow the money" is appropriate in this case.

Along with falling commodity prices there has been a recent trend toward lower Treasury yields. If nothing else, this has helped increase the attractiveness of equities for institutional investors based on relative yields. The aggregate yield on Dow 30 stocks is still above that of the 10-year Treasury bond, as the following graph illustrates. As long as this remains true the bullish case for equities is likely to remain intact.

Chart created by Clif Droke with data from The Wall Street Journal



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.