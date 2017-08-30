The Energy Complex Remains For The Battle Hardened

It came as no surprise to me that the market at one point was down 20 handles yesterday (Aug. 29), yet finished up for the day. Traders and investors alike need to heed the fact that if a North Korean provocation can't even wipe 1% off the S&P 500, then what really can? This is like free money in the stock market at present. Every potential correction gets corrected. All eyes are now on the $2,455 level, which is the down trend line. Pre-market prices were at the $2,450 level, so the second estimate of the GDP numbers could easily rally the S&P beyond that technical level and get up to at least $2,500 in this particular cycle.

I read a good article recently on how a person could potentially quit their job in a relatively short period of time. The article centered around aggressive saving and then obviously putting those funds to work in some form of investments. I firmly believe that the first step to wealth is aggressive saving. In fact, I actually know a couple with modest incomes who have their apartment paid off by aggressively targeting their mortgage with their savings. The mortgage only lasted 10 years and the figure that was drawn down initially was something like $170,000. The couple basically lived off only one salary and threw the entirety of the second salary into the mortgage. Now they have a paid off asset worth at least the price they initially paid for it.

While this strategy could potentially kill one's spirit, there is a lot to be learned from it. First, by paying down debt you are a guaranteeing a return on your money. Every extra $1 that goes toward your debt reduces the amount of interest you will eventually pay on the loan. Second, this couple now has their home paid for and are still in their early forties. The husband, Jason, is actually unemployed presently, as he has just been laid off. He is pretty nervous about his situation since he's aware that his welfare will one day run out. He wants to get back to work as quickly as possible and get back to saving aggressively. They buy everything in cash, from cars to shopping to you name it. They are not in the business of making money for the banks. Debt or credit cards, for that matter, are totally off their radar.

I must say I admire them greatly from a financial standpoint as they totally get the power of that first dollar saved. They earn way below the likes of doctors or lawyers, but will end up richer than many of them. Their story totally exemplifies that it's not what you earn, but what you keep that counts.

Since he has a couple of years before his welfare runs out, I told him that his current situation (from a risk perspective) was far better than many people who have high-paying jobs. Why? Because he has no liabilities. Many high earners who match their income to their liabilities can't objectively calculate their risk. Why? Because they know their spending eats big time into their salaries every month, so their cash flow becomes an absolute priority. My friend has very little spending and can live comfortably with his wife's salary and his welfare check. This is what I was trying to get across to him. The amount of risk he could potentially take could even increase when he starts working again.

Nevertheless, even with his current welfare check, Jason (if his mindset changed) is in a better situation from a risk perspective than a high-earning individual who is loaded up on liabilities -- let's call that person Tom. It's like Jason can enter a position with a 10% stop-loss underneath his entry price, but Tom can only allow himself 1%. Assuming all other metrics stay the same, this puts Jason at a distinct advantage straight off. Let me explain.

The energy complex has been a distinctly difficult sector to trade all year. Crude oil has clearly seemed to print a yearly cycle low, but energy stocks continue to diverge. As the charts illustrate below, crude oil started a brand new intermediate cycle in mid-June. We currently are on week eight, and intermediate cycles in oil usually last anything from 25 to 27 weeks or so. Furthermore, crude oil seems to be in the process of printing a daily cycle low at present. As long as the June 21 low holds in crude oil, the pattern of higher highs should continue.

However, look at how long the weekly stochastics have remained oversold in energy stocks due to the divergence from the price of crude oil. This is where a person with either limited patience or cash flow (Tom) would have gotten creamed. His stop-loss would have had him out long time ago. Jason, on the other hand, with his wider stop-loss is focused on keeping his shares of XLE until the technicals reach overbought conditions once more.

Whats the moral of this story? Unless you are a day trader, ensure that you open a trade with the end in mind. Warren Buffett or the late Sir John Templeton would sit on investments for years until they came good. Furthermore, you earn the right to risk in your portfolio. Only meaningful risk taking should be left to the traders, who can easily sit on a position for years on end and/or would not notice any potential loss meaningfully. Just remember that opportunity usually shies away from a needy mindset. Bring your talent, skill and courage and you will get paid -- over time many times over. Suffice it to say that we will remain long our energy positions.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.