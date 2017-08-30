Priced In Yen, Gold Is Now Above Its 2016 High

Priced in yen, gold is now higher than it has been at any time since its bull market began in early 2016.

This week's move in the gold price is notable because it has significantly outperformed the yen, rather than merely moving together with it.

Many analysts are watching closely as the gold price broke above $1,300 per ounce this week. Right now I am watching the gold price in Japanese yen even more closely.

Anyone watching the financial markets this week knows that the gold price (GLD) (PHYS) has made a big bullish move, breaking above $1,300 per ounce on Monday morning and holding well above that level for the past two days. Indeed this move deserves close attention, as the $1,300 level has acted as strong resistance throughout 2017. If the gold price can hold above $1,300 for a sustained period of time, that could be a stronger bullish sign than we have seen for quite a while.

But right now I am watching the gold price in Japanese yen (FXY) even more closely. As I wrote about in two analysis articles in July, in recent years the gold price has moved up and down together with the Japanese yen to a notable and striking degree.

To a certain extent, this correlation exists simply because both gold and the yen are seen as "safe haven" assets: Investors buy gold and yen when they are selling "risk-on" growth stock positions, and sell gold and yen when they are buying more stock positions. Asian investors in particular utilize the yen in this way.

But in recent years, the gold-yen correlation has been too close to simply explain away as a couple of safe haven assets that happen to trade in the same direction in general. The following chart of gold priced in yen since 2010 shows how the range has gotten narrower and narrower over the past several years:

Technically, the numbers on the right side of the chart need to be multiplied by 100 to give the actual price of gold in Japanese yen: for example, right now the price of gold is 144,743 yen. (1 yen is more like 1 cent in American money, and 100 yen is more like 1 dollar.)

This week's move in the gold price is striking because it has significantly outperformed the yen, rather than merely moving together with it. That means the gold-yen rate finally broke out of the extremely tight range in which it has been trading for most of 2017:

As you see in the chart, from February through last week, gold stayed between 138,000 yen and 142,000 yen. But this week, gold has suddenly shot up to almost 145,000 yen. This looks like a big deal.

Priced in yen, gold is now higher than it has been at any time since its bull market began in early 2016. In early March 2016, gold could not break above 144,000 yen. Since then until this week, gold could not even break above 142,000 yen. But this week, gold has suddenly burst above both those levels.

As you can see in the two charts above, the gold price in recent years looks rather different when priced in yen than it does when priced in US dollars. In US dollar terms, we think of 2011 as the peak all-time high of the gold price, and it has been much lower since then. But priced in yen, gold did not reach its peak all-time high until early 2013, at just over 155,000 yen. And in yen, the gold price right now is almost at the same level as its 2011 high.

All in all, this week's move from 140,000 yen per ounce up to almost 145,000 yen per ounce is potentially very bullish for gold. Significantly, during the global stock market recovery on Tuesday, gold pulled back much less than the yen did. If the gold price can continue to perform this way going forward, then it may not be so tied to the currency rate fluctuation of the yen. This is a very healthy development for the gold market.

Conclusion: Perspective on Stocks and Gold

I am still somewhat cautious about the bullish potential of the gold miners sector (GDX) (GDXJ) (GOAU) over the next three, six, and 12 months. As we have seen, gold miners have not performed as well as the gold price itself throughout 2017. Most importantly, I remain very bullish about the stock market itself, both in the U.S. and globally. Indeed, the very strong stock market rebound on Tuesday provided another very healthy signal for this bull market.

So, for now, I think it is wise to stay well invested in select sectors of the U.S. stock market, and in select global markets as well. At the same time, gold and precious metals have a healthier perspective than they have had in quite a while now. And precious metal miners may be poised to break out of their doldrums as well. As long as one maintains a sense of proportion, a prudent measure of caution, and a healthy balance of asset classes in one's portfolio, then a judicious step up in one's exposure to precious metals and miners may be warranted in light of this week's breakout.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHYS, GOAU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long various junior gold mining stocks.