Why Home Depot Outperforms Lowe's

Home Depot is a better run company, which is why it trades at a premium valuation over Lowe’s.

Home Depot's (HD) stock had positive momentum over the past year, but Lowe's (LOW) has been stuck in the mud. My thesis is that Home Depot is the better run company and this will drive the stock to continue to trade at a higher premium than Lowe's.

Home Depot and Lowe's are trading at 18X and 14X expected earnings for 2018 respectively. The market is awarding Home Depot the higher valuation for a reason. I think this is likely to continue unless another catalyst arises that would change the current situation.

Home Depot's Edge Over Lowe's

Home Depot exceeded analysts' expectations for both revenue and earnings growth for 12 out of the last 13 quarters. Over that same period of time, Lowe's missed on either revenue and/or earnings for 6 out of the last 13 quarters. If we look back at the stocks over the past 3 years, Home Depot gained 61%, while Lowe's gained 40%.

If you look at a one-year chart, you'll see that Home Depot gained 11%, while Lowe's traded up and down, but didn't really go anywhere.

It is not as though the market is missing something when investors give Lowe's a much lower valuation. This is directly related to the earnings performance of these companies. Lowe's missed on revenue and earnings expectations for 4 out of the last 5 quarters, while Home Depot exceeded expectations for 4 out of the last 5 quarters.

Home Depot's outperformance on the company's earnings reports was the likely driving factor that led to the outperformance for the stock. Lowe's sub-par performance on their earnings reports was the likely factor that suppressed the stock.

Home Depot has an edge on comp store sales increases. For Q2 2017, Home Depot achieved a 6.3% increase in comp store sales, while Lowe's achieved a 4.5% gain. I consider Lowe's gain as good for the current retail environment. However, Home Depot is certainly is reflecting an edge in comp sales. That nearly 2 percentage point advantage equates to a 40% higher comp store sales gain [(6.3-4.5)/4.5] for Home Depot.

Home Depot's Advantages at the Store Level

Prosper's monthly survey showed that Millennials are 29% less likely to shop at Lowe's for home improvement items as compared to the rest of the population. The Millennials are only 7.6% less likely to shop at Home Depot as compared to the rest of the population. So, Home Depot has an advantage with the largest living generation in the United States. That study shows a significant wide gap in favor of Home Depot. With this generation increasingly settling down and starting families, many of them are likely to eventually purchase homes. Therefore, Home Depot should get more of a boost from the Millennials going forward.

Home Depot tends to do a better job of resolving customer issues. For example, a customer from thespruce.com was looking for a specific $49 Ryobi hammer-drill at Home Depot, which wasn't available. The Home Depot associate gave the customer a $79 Makita hammer-drill for the Ryobi price.

I had a personal experience at Lowe's that made me travel a bit further to shop at Home Depot on a regular basis. I purchased a refrigerator at Lowe's and had a delivery time window time set-up by an automated system. I received a call the night before which stated that I would be getting the refrigerator delivered the next day. Well, the next day came and went and no refrigerator was delivered.

I called the store and they stated they didn't have the model that I bought. They stated that it is no longer available. Why would they schedule a delivery if the item is not available? This was a mismanagement of inventory and poor customer service. Needless to say, I purchased a refrigerator elsewhere. I've been shopping at Home Depot for my home improvement needs ever since without any negative experiences.

Thespruce.com explained how Lowe's tends to prioritize stocking shelves over giving customers what they need. For example, Lowe's and Home Depot will block off an entire aisle when stocking item that require a forklift, which is the right thing to do for safety reasons. However, Lowe's tends to take longer and do this more frequently than Home Depot. This can frustrate customers that want to enter the aisle, especially when time is highly valued.

I also find that Home Depot is set-up better for contractors. This might not be true for all locations, but this is a key factor in my area. The Lowe's store is located in a shopping center with multiple other stores. The main travel aisle for vehicles is located right in front of the store. This creates a logistical issue for contractors since there isn't a large area to load up their trucks.

The Home Depot is located in a free-standing location. The main travel aisle for vehicles is located on the outside of the parking lot. This allows Home Depot to have a larger contractor pick-up area with a much friendlier customer parking lot situation.

Home Depot tends to be set-up better for contractors in most locations from what I've observed in multiple locations. Lowe's tends to be more catered to individual homeowners. Since Home Depot is more contractor-friendly, it will attract larger sales dollars than individual homeowners. This is a key reason for Home Depot's higher comp store sales gains in my opinion.

Future Catalysts

In the near term, there is a catalyst from the damage that Hurricane Harvey had on Texas and Louisiana. Although it will take a while to determine an accurate dollar figure, the damage from Harvey is estimated to be $30 billion. There will be many homes and buildings that need to be rebuilt.

Home Depot has the advantage with a total of 180 stores in Texas as compared to Lowe's with 141 Texas stores. So, Home Depot stands to get a bigger benefit from the storm damage with 28% more stores located in Texas. More stores means more sales are likely for Home Depot with their larger store footprint in the state.

Over the longer-term, the millennial generation should increasingly be a source of growth. The Harvard Joint Center for Housing Studies predicts that millennials will form 23 million new households over the next 10 years. Harvard's analysis also shows that this generation will account for most of the net growth for home improvement spending.

As first time home buyers, many of the millennials are likely to purchase fixer-uppers to save money and to afford the size house that they desire. This will lead to an ongoing need for home improvement merchandise.

As I mentioned earlier, the Prosper survey showed that millennials are less likely to shop at Lowe's as compared to Home Depot. So, Home Depot is set to benefit more from the millennial generation's household formation growth.

Remodeling activity hit a new high in Q2 2017. The Residential Remodeling Index increased to a high of 108.7. The index is projected to increase above 120 through the year 2020. Therefore, there will be more demand for home improvement stores going forward.

Home Depot stands to benefit more from these trends since the company has a higher store count of 2,281 vs. Lowe's store count of 2,137. That is 6.7% more store footprint for Home Depot, which is likely to equate to higher sales going forward.

Conclusion

I realize I gave a few individual examples that could be localized and not necessarily reflect the situations/opinions of most customers/contractors. However, the difference in comp store sales increases favors Home Depot. Consumers are voting with their dollars in the home improvement marketplace. Home Depot is achieving higher comp store sales gains, which shows that other customers are probably experiencing similar situations like I described.

Home Depot does a much better job of exceeding analysts' expectations. The higher comps and the better earnings performance relative to expectations helps drive the stock to outperform Lowe's.

I do think that Lowe's is an investable company. Investors can certainly own both if they choose. However, Home Depot has the advantage with higher comp store sales gains and better earnings performance. Therefore, investors are willing to pay up for Home Depot's stock. Unless something significantly changes with these stores operationally, I expect Home Depot's positive momentum to continue even with a higher valuation than Lowe's.

If you like my analysis, click "Follow" at the top of the article near my name. That will allow my articles to display on your homepage as they are published.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only (not a solicitation to buy or sell stocks). I am not a registered investment advisor. Investors should do their own research or consult a financial advisor to determine what investments are appropriate for their individual situation. This article expresses my opinions and I cannot guarantee that the information/results will be accurate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.