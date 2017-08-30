U.S. Adds 237,000 Private Sector Jobs In August: ADP

U.S. private employers added 237,000 jobs in August, well above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor ADP showed on Wednesday.

Economists had expected the ADP nonfarm payrolls report to show a gain of 183,000 jobs.

Private sector jobs gains for July were revised up to 201,000 from an originally reported 178,000 increase.

The ADP figures come ahead of the U.S. Labor Department's more comprehensive non-farm payrolls report on Friday, which includes both public and private-sector employment.

Economists are expecting the U.S. economy to have added 180,000 jobs in August, down from 209,000 the month before. The unemployment rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.3%.

