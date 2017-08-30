Stock Margin Debt Signal Reaches 5 Alarm Level

The major stock market indices (SPY) (DIA) (QQQ) reached all-time highs at the end of July and early August. Since that time period, the market has begun to fade. Have we finally reached the market peak that many have been forecasting seemingly since the market began to rebound in 2009?

Time will provide the answer to this question. But the odds are very good that the market recently established a peak that will be very difficult to surpass for some time to come.

How can I make such an outlandish prediction? Aren’t glory days in the market here to stay with the Trump economic plan? Frankly, I hope so, but the odds that the current market scenario ends up looking like a “Trump, Pump and Dump” are just too high. From the time Trump entered office, the resistance level to making needed changes to return the economy to a higher growth trajectory indicates to me that investors bidding up the market over the past nine months have been buying false hope. And now, there are more negative financial market forces forming on the horizon.

Weak Foundation Underpins Highly Leveraged Stock Positions

So, where is the proof, or at least the rationale in support of my current perspective? Like most investors, I hate to leave money on the table. So, I watch many market indicators and the actions of key market participants like the Fed, foreign investors, interest rate spreads, and the oil sector. With the exception of the profit recession triggered by the oil decline in 2015 and early 2016, these indicators have all tended to shown odds for continued upward movement in stocks since the spring of 2009, until recently.

The U.S. stock market is not presently on a very strong foundation. By foundation, I mean economic reality as measured by GDP, which is in the headlines today as “gathering momentum”. (See news story here, here, and here) This is great news. However, the U.S. market needs significantly more growth to close the gap between reality and current expectations.

To illustrate this point, I surveyed my inventory of market signals to find one that was most alarming right now. That signal is the leverage level which underpins stock market valuations today.

At the end of July 2017, NYSE margin debt was at an all-time record high of $549.9B. Just because margin debt is at a record does not make it alarming. What I review when I look at market statistics is how the figure normally reacts when a market high (or low) is being set. In the case of margin debt, I have found that normalizing the number relative to GDP provides a good indication when the market is out of sync with market reality.

As the above graph shows, margin debt increased dramatically prior to the year 2000 and year 2008 stock market downturns. As a percentage of GDP at the time, NYSE margin debt rose dramatically to 2.62% in mid 2007 preceding the eventual market crash. In the year 2000, the margin risk indicator reached 2.78% before tumbling as the market bubble burst.

Since January of 2014, margin debt on the NYSE has often been above the warning level that indicates the odds of a market downfall are much greater than normal. It was not until mid-2015 that the market actually pulled back in anticipation of the profit recession that was eventually caused by the oil market collapse. Most recently, and particularly post the Trump election, the measure has rebounded, reaching a new record level in July 2017. The ratio of NYSE margin debt to GDP now stands at 2.86%. This is a level that I believe will be very difficult to maintain going forward and, therefore, forewarns a market downfall in the intermediate future.

Has a Stock Market Cyclical Peak Been Reached?

History shows that, on a relative basis, the current record margin debt levels in the market point to a very high probability that a serious stock market drop lays ahead, not just a brief pullback.

What could possibly trigger a much steeper than expected decline in stocks today? The market continues to show strength. Private sector job growth was high in July. And, real GDP growth in the 2nd quarter of 2017 was revised to over 3% quarter over quarter, with positive momentum observed so far in the 3rd quarter.

The problem is that these observations are trailing economic measurements, not signals which an investor can use to tell whether they are buying securities which are fairly valued or overhyped. It is much better to look in the market for triggers which can unravel the current high investor expectations. Using this review process, many negative market factors are forming which will weigh heavily on the market in the near term.

First, the Fed is preparing to execute a plan beginning in the 4th quarter to reduce the holdings of Treasury and MBS securities on its balance sheet. This planned action, if executed, is very likely to tighten credit conditions in the U.S. financial markets. And, if the plan is followed by the ECB and the BOJ, then credit conditions will become much tighter throughout the world. I cover this risk in more detail in a recent article entitled Will the Fed Pop the Stock Market Bubble? In examining the evidence that the upcoming shift in Fed policy may cause stock market disruption, I point back to the 2014 time period when the margin level in the US market relative to GDP shot above 2.6%. The major corresponding event at the time was the ECB beginning its negative interest rate policy and bond buying activity. Market makers at the time levered up at the time to jump out in front of the expected upward market momentum. The reverse trade is now very likely to transpire as the Central Banks have reached the point of reversing the bond buying programs.

Second, a large majority of stock market corrections have been triggered by energy sector disruptions which have led to economic recessions. Hurricane Harvey has caused a shutdown of a significant portion of the U.S. energy supply chain. The length of time the disruption will be felt, and the ultimate spike in prices in gasoline that will be felt by consumers is not currently known. However, the impact will have a negative impact on U.S. growth heading into the 4th quarter of 2017. Time will tell if the impact will be large enough to trigger a recession.

Third, the war drum continues to get louder to deal with the North Korean nuclear threat. Up until this past week, the market has seemingly been oblivious to the potential outcome of this situation. Any actual military activity undoubtedly would destabilize if not “crash” the market.

And lastly, major parts of the Trump economic plan have been shredded by the “Washington Swamp”. The last vestige of hope for the Trump plan is “Tax Reform”, which Trump is scheduled to hold a rally to gather support for in the coming week. I have serious doubts that Congress is going to create any tax plan that will spur new job growth. More likely, what will be passed will look like a corporate hand-out which will allow the cash hoards in many U.S.-based multi-national corporations to grow even larger.

Giving tax breaks to multinational corporations, like Apple (AAPL), which are hoarding cash overseas to avoid U.S. taxes and not re-investing in the U.S., is an obtuse path to create jobs in America. The probability is very low that these companies will actually invest more money in the U.S. to create middle class jobs just because they get a corporate tax break. I expect these companies would just continue to hoard more dollars. Maybe this is the real political goal, as these dollar cash piles eventually, and predictably, flow back into the fixed income market to finance the U.S. deficit.

The driving forces in the market today are moving in a more negative direction than the expectations for higher stock market prices indicate. Buyers beware…

Daniel Moore is the author of the book Theory of Financial Relativity. All opinions and analyses shared in this article are expressly his own, and intended for information purposes only and not advice to buy or sell.