How Much Is Alibaba Really Worth?

Despite the rally, two popular valuation techniques suggest that Alibaba still has a long way to go.

Nearly two weeks have passed since Alibaba (BABA), Chinese e-commerce powerhouse, announced its 2017 first quarter financial results, which again crushed all analyst expectations. Year-over-year, total revenue in the first quarter grew 56 percent to RMB 50,184 million and non-GAAP diluted EPS increased 65 percent to RMB 7.95. As can be seen below, the growth came primarily from the company's accelerating core commerce business and cloud computing division, which is one of the fastest growing segments.

Source: Q1 earnings presentation

Discounted Cash Flow Analysis

Based on my up-to-date simple DCF blended model, Alibaba's shares are currently trading with almost 97 percent upside potential. Under the perpetuity growth method, the fair value of the stock is $245.2, assuming 50 percent revenue growth over the next five years, stable EBIT margin and terminal growth rate in perpetuity of 2 percent. Under the EBITDA multiple approach, the intrinsic value stands at $432.4 if we assume that the appropriate exit EV/EBITDA multiple is around 20.

Pros & Cons Of The Method

As DCF is one of the most widely used valuation methods, it tends to provide one of the most reliable estimates of a stock’s intrinsic value.

It isn’t significantly influenced by short-term market fluctuations or non-economic factors.

Because DCF relies on free cash flows, which are generally harder to manipulate, it is considered to be free of subjective accounting policies.

Since it is a valuation tool that is heavily dependent on assumptions, even a small change in valuation inputs (e.g. the discount rate, terminal growth rate) can translate into a big difference in the estimated fair value of the company.

Forecasting future cash flows can be a very challenging task, especially if the company is not profitable or suffers from a lack of transparency.

DCF valuation is a moving target: If the company's outlook change, the intrinsic value will change accordingly.

Peter Lynch Valuation Line

According to Peter Lynch earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized return of 29 percent and the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, Alibaba's shares seem to be currently significantly undervalued.

Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with 32 percent adjusted operating earnings growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value by the end of FY2023 is forecasted to reach $577.3 USD, which implies almost 25 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Under the free cash flow-based forecasting valuation line with 32 percent annual growth assumption, the intrinsic value is even higher – $621.5 (25.8 percent Tot Ann ROR upside potential).

Source: FastGraphs.com

Pros & Cons Of The Method

It quickly assesses the company's under/overvaluation with respect to its fundamentals and multiples.

In case of highly predictable earnings or free cash flow growth, it provides reliable long-term estimates of the company's intrinsic value.

It does not directly depend on a discount rate.

If it is forward-looking, it heavily relies on growth assumptions, which might show to considerably differ from reality.

Moving target: If the company's multiples and growth rates change, the intrinsic value will change accordingly.

The Bottom Line

So how much is Alibaba really worth? Well, the precise answer to this question does not exist, but it certainly lies above the current market price. Based on discounted cash flow analysis, I estimate Alibaba's current intrinsic value to be somewhere in the range from $245 to $432 U.S. Dollars depending on the specific method and valuation assumptions.

According to Peter Lynch valuation line, the long-term intrinsic value target (FY2023) is even higher - $577.3 - $621.5 U.S. Dollars. Therefore, despite the recent rally, I have no motivation to sell my position in the company anytime in the foreseeable future. Looking at the growth rates, I believe Alibaba is still early in its growth phase life cycle and hence it has a long way to go.

