VMware's Growing Partnerships

The company's many partnerships, including Amazon, Google, and Microsoft, will help drive further revenue and income growth.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) has had double-digit revenue and income growth during 2017, although the stock is trading at a premium when compared to the industry average. The company's partnerships with Amazon and Google offer further avenues for revenue and income growth.

Business Overview

VMware is a software company specializing in cloud computing, virtualization, data center management and security. The company is majority-owned by Dell.

The company specializes in software related to virtualization, which simulates the existence of hardware through a virtual computer system. Software of this type is especially useful for data centers, which, due to technological limitations, would run significantly slower without them. The company's vSphere product is the leader in this market segment, with 60% market share.

Besides the above, the company is one of the largest providers of hybrid cloud services, which allow companies to store information in both public and private clouds (Read here for a more detailed explanation). VMware has a large suite of services and products in this area, depending on customer needs. The services and products offered by the company are increasingly favored by the world's largest businesses, with almost 100% of Fortune 500 companies using VMware products.

This market segment has averaged 40% revenue growth in the last five years, with 20% annual growth forecasted for the next five (Read more: Gartner Says a Massive Shift to Hybrid Infrastructure Services Is Underway). As one of the largest providers of hybrid cloud services and products in the world, VMware is well poised to increase its revenue and income as this segment grows.

The company's most successful products as of 2017:

Vsphere: Software used to create virtual machines.

Horizon 6 (and assorted Horizon suites): Which delivers virtual and remote desktops and applications to end-users.

NSX: Which delivers the operational model of a virtual machine to a network.

Vsan: Which allows for the secure storage of data generated and used by VMware's other software.

Quarterly Results

VMware reported quarterly results last week, with strong revenue and income growth.

(Source: VMware Investor Presentation)

Revenue increased by 12%, income increased by 20%, booking for most of the company's products and services experienced double-digit growth, with the company's main data center product (vSAN) experiencing 150% YoY growth. Revenue actually grew by 18% YoY, if you include unearned revenue, which is always relatively significant for VMware. Income growth increased due to both higher operating margins and sales. The company's performance exceeded analyst expectations and caused the stock's price to increase around 4%.

Management has increased its forecasted revenue and income growth for 2018, to 11% and 13% respectively, on the back of strong performance for the year.

The company announced a $1 billion share repurchase plan on top of the $1.2 billion that was previously approved.

Partnerships

VMware has strategic partnerships with most other large hardware and software companies in the United States.

On the hardware side, VMware has partnerships with Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE), Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and others. On the software side, the list is equally as impressive, with partnerships with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and others.

VMware announced at VMworld, the world's leading software virtualization conference, a new partnership with Google and expanded cooperation with Amazon that I believe will be important moving forward.

VMware has partnered with Amazon to sell VMware's data center software on Amazon's AWS Cloud. As Amazon is the largest player in cloud computing by far, with around a third of total world revenue (Read more: AWS won’t be ceding its massive market share lead anytime soon), this partnership has the potential to massively increase VMware's revenue and income. Beta tests of the products offered were successful, and they've been recently launched by both companies (Read more: VMware: Amazon AWS Deal Promises ‘Healthy Growth,’ Says Stifel).

The company recently announced a partnership with Google and Pivotal, another cloud services provider to launch Pivotal Container Services, a software suite that integrates products and services from all three companies in one package. The product will be sold by VMware, Pivotal and Dell. Although details remain scarce, with the plan being announced this 28th of August, further partnerships can only help the company moving forward.

Valuation

The company is currently trading at a premium compared to the industry:

Looking forward, the company expects EPS of 5.06$ for 2018, implying a forward P/E ratio of 20.5. Not incredibly cheap but only 10% higher than the S&P 500 average of 18.5.

Conclusion

VMware is a fast growing company, operating in a booming market, with new and expanding strategic partnerships and strong financial performance. On the other hand, the company's current stock price and valuation aren't particularly attractive. Moving forward, the company's performance will depend on how well it is able to leverage its current partnerships to increase sales of its flagship products. I'm cautiously optimistic, as quarterly results, and beta testing of the company's products with AWS, have shown promise.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.